US Secretary of State visit to Aso Rock – What to expect
US Secretary of State Anthony Bliken is expected in Nigeria on Thursday 18 November 2021 (today).
Bliken is expected to meet with Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja to discuss how both countries will further co-operate on global health, security, expanding energy access and economic growth.
The visit is the second leg of his three-nation trip to African countries He will also visit Senegal and Kenya.
Bliken is the highest senior US official to visit Nigeria since President Joe Biden took over office in January.
Ahead of Secretary Bliken visit, America has removed Nigeria from the list of religious violators.
The US government had in 2020 put Nigeria in the watch list of states that tolerate severe violation of religious freedom.
But Nigeria is not on the 2021 list which includes Myanmar, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.
During his visit Blinken is expected to further discuss cooperation on global health security, expanding energy access, economic growth and revitalizing democracy.
He will also deliver a speech on U.S.-Africa policy and also engage with Nigerian entrepreneurs in the digital sector.
Lagos reacts to controversy over EndSARS panel report
The Lagos State Government has reacted to the controversy that greeted the leaked report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters.
After the report leaked on Monday, many Nigerians have expressed divided views.
Some of them doubted the contents of the report, pointed out loopholes and asked the Lagos State Government to reject it.
However, others are jubilant, hailing that the report for declaring that a “massacre” happened at Lekki tollgate and protesters were killed.
In a statement by Lagos Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the state government said it has good intention for setting up the panel.
The statement read, “The Lagos State Government has noted the various reactions that have followed the submission of the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters. There have been arguments in the public space over the report.
“There is need for us to restrain ourselves from nullifying the good intentions of the government in setting up this Panel, which was well encouraged to do its job – a fact that was acknowledged by the Panel.
“In accordance with the Tribunal of Inquiry Law 2015, a committee has been set up to bring up a White Paper on the report to determine the next line of action. At the appropriate time, the Government will make known its views on all the issues raised by the Panel through the release of a White Paper.◦
The panel had said at least nine persons were confirmed dead at the Lekki toll plaza on the night soldiers stormed there to disperse #EndSARS protesters on October 20, 2020.
The Justice Doris Okuwobi-led panel made this known in its report submitted to the Lagos State Government on Monday.
Titled, ‘Report of Lekki Incident Investigation Of 20th October 2020’, the panel said at least 48 protesters were either shot dead, injured with bullet wounds or assaulted by soldiers.
According to the report, nine protesters were confirmed dead, while four were presumed dead.
The panel listed 48 names as casualties of the incident.
Among the 48, about 20 sustained gunshot injuries, while 13 others were assaulted by the military.
Those killed, according to the report, were Victor Sunday Ibanga, Abuta Solomon, Jide, Olalekan Abideen Ashafa, Olamilekan Ajasa, Kolade Salami, Folorunsho Olabisi, Kenechukwu Ugoh and Nathaniel Solomon.
The report also listed Abiodun Adesanya, Ifeanyi Nicholas Eji, Tola and Wisdom as “presumed dead.”
The panel also noted that 96 other corpses were presented by a forensic pathologist at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Prof John Obafunwa.
According to the 309-page report, the protesters were allegedly killed by policemen and soldiers.
The report negates the consistent claim by the Federal Government that there was no massacre at the tollgate, a focal gathering point during last year’s nationwide demonstration against extrajudicial killings and police brutality by operatives of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.
It found that the firing of live bullets by the Army at genuine protesters resulted in grievous injuries and the loss of lives of the protesters.
Furthermore, the panel recommended “disciplinary actions to the following officers (Lt. Col S. O. Bello and Major General Godwin Umelo), who refused to honour the summons of the panel in order to frustrate the investigation.
“All officers (excluding Major General Omata) and men of the Nigerian Army that were deployed in the Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020 should be made to face appropriate disciplinary action, stripped of their status, and dismissed as they are not fit and proper to serve in any public or security service of the nation.”
It said the Divisional Police Officer of the Maroko Police Station along with policemen deployed from the Maroko Police Station on October 20 and 21, 2020 should be prosecuted for arbitrary and indiscriminate shooting and killing of protesters.
It recommended that the Lekki Toll Plaza be made a memorial site for the protest by renaming it the #EndSARS Tollgate
It recommended that October 20 of every year be made a “toll free day” at the plaza as long as the tollgate exists.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had said while receiving the panel’s report on Monday that he would set up a four-member committee to raise a white paper on the report.
The committee will be headed by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), with the Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Mr Segun Dawodu; the Special Adviser, Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye; and Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office, Mrs Tolani Oshodi, as members.
PHOTOS: Strike of Nigerian rail workers begins
About 11,000 workers of the Nigerian Railway Corporation have commenced a three-day warning strike, grounding operations at all rail stations across the country.
The NRC employees under the aegis of the Nigerian Union of Railway Workers had on Wednesday vowed to halt all train operations nationwide including services on the popular Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kaduna, and Warri-Itakpe routes today (Thursday).
Other notable routes to be affected by the industrial action include Lagos-Kano, Kano-Unguru and Aba-Port Harcourt, with thousands of railway passengers expected to be stranded at stations across the country while about N90m revenue is expected to be lost to the three-day strike.
Last week, the NUR, an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress, threatened to embark on a three-day nationwide warning strike from November 18 to November 20, 2021 to press home their demands for improved welfare.
In a bid to avert the strike, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, held a meeting in Lagos on Saturday with the union, but it was gathered that the meeting ended in a deadlock.
When asked by our correspondent on Wednesday if the strike had been shelved, the NUR President-General, Innocent Ajiji, replied in the negative and stressed that all railway workers would down tool as from 12am today (Thursday).
It was also gathered that government officials looked for the railway union leaders on Wednesday to serve a court injunction on the NUR not to begin the strike, but this was unsuccessful as key union officials went underground for the most part of the day.
“The strike will be total,” said a railway union spokesmen this morning.
The union leaders argued that a court injunction was not the solution against the planned strike.
“We are going ahead with the strike on Thursday. They have been trying to get us to serve us a court injunction. That is the kind of government we have in place now. However, we’ve not been served and so by early hours of Thursday morning our strike commences,” they stated.
PHOTOS: Zulum gives N20m to family of slain Gen Zirkushu
Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, yesterday led a delegation on condolence visit to the bereaved family of late Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkushu.
The governor met the family at Ribadu Cantonment in Kaduna, during which he directed the immediate release of N20 million as support to the General’s family and the directive has been effected.
The support will be made to families of soldiers who died alongside General Zirkushu. Zulum was received at the airport by Kaduna State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, and Garrison Commander of the Nigerian Army’s One Division, Brigadier General T. Opuene.
The Governor visited General Zirkushu’s family alongside Borno’s three Senators, Kashim Shettima, Mohammed Ali Ndume and Abubakar Kyari. The State Chairman of APC, Ali Bukar Dalori, and two Members of House of the Representatives, Dr. Haruna Mshelia and Ahmad Jaha, who both represent constituencies that include Chibok where late General Zirkushu was commanding the 28 Task Force Brigade.
Zulum met Mrs. Blessing Zirkushu, widow of the late General and her five children, after being received by Mr. Gurdebil Zirkushu, a brother to the late General among other family members.
The Bornu State Governor consoled the family and urged them to take solace in the heroic legacy bequeathed to them by the late General.
Zulum said the people of Borno will remain eternally grateful for the sacrifice of the late general and other soldiers who died with him, along with many others who made similar sacrifices as well as those in the front lines.
Kaduna State Government has announced a donation of N2 million to also support the family of late General Zirkushu.
Aruwan said Kaduna’s support was to compliment Borno in reaching out to the late General’s bereaved family.
Garrison Commander, Brigadier General T. Opuene, who spoke on behalf of the family and the Nigerian Army, appreciated the governor and his delegation for traveling from Maiduguri to visit the family. He described as a compassionate leader whose support for the military is known to everyone.
Governor Zulum had, in September 2020, donated a similar amount of N20m to support the widow and orphans left behind by late Col. Dahiru Chiroma Bako, who died from wounds sustained while battling Boko Haram insurgents.
Col. Bako was Commander of 25 Task Force Brigade of then “Operation Lafiya Dole” in charge of Damboa and the surrounding axis in southern Borno.
