US removes Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from AGOA trade programme
The United States has cut Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea out of a duty-free trade programme over alleged human rights violations and recent coups.
In a statement on Saturday, the US Trade Representative (USTR) said it terminated the three countries from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) “due to actions taken by each of their governments in violation of the AGOA Statute”.
It said the US was deeply concerned “by the gross violations of internationally recognised human rights being perpetrated by the government of Ethiopia and other parties amid the widening conflict in northern Ethiopia”, as well as by “the unconstitutional change in governments in both Guinea and Mali”.
There was no immediate comment from the Washington embassies of the three African countries.
The AGOA trade legislation provides sub-Saharan African nations with duty-free access to the US if they meet certain eligibility requirements, such as eliminating barriers to US trade and investment and making progress towards political pluralism.
In 2020, 38 countries were eligible for AGOA.
In its Saturday statement, the USTR said Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea may still rejoin the pact if they met the statute’s provisions.
“Each country has clear benchmarks for a pathway toward reinstatement and the Administration will work with their governments to achieve that objective,” it said.
US President Joe Biden had announced in November that Ethiopia would be cut off from the duty-free trading scheme provided under AGOA due to alleged human rights violations in the country’s north.
The war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region broke out in November of 2020 amid a power struggle between the Tigrayan leadership and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Abiy. Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the 13-month-long conflict, while about 400,000 are facing famine in Tigray alone.
The conflict has also destabilised the region, sending tens of thousands of refugees into Sudan, pulling Ethiopian soldiers out of war-ravaged Somalia and using the army from the neighbouring nation of Eritrea.
The US decision to suspend Ethiopia’s trade benefits threatens the country’s textile industry, which supplies global fashion brands, and the country’s nascent hopes of becoming a light manufacturing hub.
It also piles more pressure on an economy reeling from the conflict, the coronavirus pandemic, and high inflation.
Ethiopia’s Trade Ministry said in November it was “extremely disappointed” by Washington’s announcement, saying the move would reverse economic gains and unfairly affect and harm women and children.
Oil price records biggest annual gain since 2009
Oil prices fell at the weekend but still posted the biggest annual gains since 2009, spurred by the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and producers’ restraint.
Brent, Nigeria’s oil benchmark, ended the year up 50.5 per cent, its biggest gain in years, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) posted a 55.5 per cent gain, the strongest performance for the benchmark contract since 2009, when prices soared more than 70 per cent.
Both contracts touched their 2021 peak in October, with Brent at $86.70 a barrel, the highest since 2018, and WTI at $85.41 a barrel, the highest since 2014.
But during the weekend, Brent crude futures settled down $1.75, or 2.2 per cent, at $77.78 a barrel as WTI crude futures dropped $1.78, or 2.31 per cent, to $75.21 a barrel.
The oil market continues to be highly reactive to developments on the pandemic front, indicating that the industry is not out of the woods yet, but now close to pre-pandemic demand levels.
A Reuters survey of 35 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $73.57 a barrel in 2022, about two per cent lower than the $75.33 consensus in November.
Easing production outages in Nigeria and Ecuador also weighed on prices earlier in the week as Nigeria struggled to ramp up production after a disruptive force majeure declared by Shell, amid ageing upstream infrastructure and sabotage.
Nigeria, going by the quota allocated by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is expected to produce 1.683 million bpd in January 2022, but meeting that target would be an uphill task as it has maintained an average of 1.25 million barrels in the last few months.
However, the country appeared to have done a bit better going by the latest data for November, adding over 47,000 barrels per day in that month.
The unimpressive production figures have also negatively impacted the NNPC’s remittances to the federation account and by extension the monies shared by the federal, state and local governments this year.
For example, with a paltry N10.54 billion in November, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) was only able to remit 8.5 per cent of its projected N122.7 billion to the federation account, a joint pool of funds shared by the country’s three tiers of government.
The national oil company has blamed the inability to restart the oil wells shut down in 2020 when OPEC compelled member countries to cut production for the declining production.
But with oil hovering near $80, OPEC, Russia and allies, together called OPEC+, will probably stick to their plan to add 400,000 barrels per day of supply in February when they meet on January 4, four sources told Reuters.
The sources added that this is set to happen as demand concerns raised by the Omicron coronavirus variant eased and oil prices recover.
The alliance at its last meeting on December 2 stuck to the plan for a 400,000 barrels per day rise in January despite fears that a US release from crude reserves and Omicron would lead to an oil-price rout.
OPEC ministers are also set to discuss who will become the group’s new secretary-general to replace Nigeria’s Mohammad Barkindo, who is scheduled to leave at the end of July. Kuwait’s candidate, Mr Haitham al-Ghais, tipped to take over has widespread support, sources have said.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said last Wednesday OPEC has resisted calls from Washington to boost output further because it wants to provide the market with clear guidance and not deviate from policy.
Elon Musk sells another $1bn worth of shares in Tesla to clear tax bill
Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla Inc., has sold another 934,090 shares in the electric vehicle manufacturer for $1.2 billion.
This is coming a week after Musk confirmed that he would pay over $11 billion in taxes this year.
He had also predicted that the tax rate would rise next year.
The billionaire has been offloading his Tesla stock after he polled Twitter users about selling 10 percent of his stake in November.
He has now sold more than 15 million Tesla shares.
Last month, he sold about $5 billion worth of Tesla’s shares — and nearly $1 billion again the same month.
Musk’s fortune is heavily reliant on Tesla — and SpaceX valued at 100 billion after a funding round some months ago.
He will be required to pay this tax bill to receive compensation of more than $23 billion in the form of stock options that would otherwise expire in August 2022.
According to Wall Street Journal, Musk’s holdings in Tesla have increased from about 170 million shares to over 177 million shares for exercising his options this quarter.
Wakanow to transform into hi-tech company
Africa’s largest online travel agency, Wakanow has unfolded plans to transform into a hi- tech company that will provide technological solutions to the travel industry.
Its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Bayo Adedeji, disclosed this last week when the company rolled out the drums to celebrate and reward its teeming customers.
According to Adedeji, the event which was held in Lagos, brought together customers, travel enthusiasts, and airline partners across the aviation industry.
Adedeji said the event was put together as part of an effort to strengthen relationships with existing customers and show appreciation for their long-term partnership with Wakanow.
With over a decade in the industry, the company, he said, has grown a set of loyal customers who made the brand stand tall in the industry.”
According to him, “We want to use this opportunity to thank everyone that has come a long way with us and reaffirm our commitment to giving more value to our customers and partners. All our customers have shown commitment based on the trust they repose in our services within the travel industry. I would also like to appreciate all members of staff who have continued to delight our customers. There can be no Wakanow without you.”
Adedeji said looking into the future, the company will transform into a travel-tech company that will provide technological solutions for the industry
