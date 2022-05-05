BUSINESS
US raises interest rates by 50 points — the biggest hike in two decades
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point, the most aggressive step yet in its fight against a 40-year high in inflation.
“Inflation is much too high and we understand the hardship it is causing. We’re moving expeditiously to bring it back down,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said during a news conference, which he opened with an unusual direct address to “the American people.” He noted the burden of inflation on lower-income people, saying, “we’re strongly committed to restoring price stability.”
That likely will mean, according to the chairman’s comments, multiple 50-basis point rate hikes ahead, though likely nothing more aggressive than that.
The federal funds rate sets how much banks charge each other for short-term lending, but also is tied to a variety of adjustable-rate consumer debt.
Along with the move higher in rates, the central bank indicated it will begin reducing asset holdings on its $9 trillion balance sheet. The Fed had been buying bonds to keep interest rates low and money flowing through the economy during the pandemic, but the surge in prices has forced a dramatic rethink in monetary policy.
Markets were prepared for both moves but nonetheless have been volatile throughout the year. Investors have relied on the Fed as an active partner in making sure markets function well, but the inflation surge has necessitated tightening.
Wednesday’s rate hike will push the federal funds rate to a range of 0.75%-1%, and current market pricing has the rate rising to 2.75%-3% by year’s end, according to CME Group data.
Stocks leaped higher following the announcement while Treasury yields backed off their earlier highs.
Markets now expect the central bank to continue raising rates aggressively in the coming months. Powell, said only that moves of 50 basis points “should be on the table at the next couple of meetings” but he seemed to discount the likelihood of the Fed getting more hawkish.
“Seventy-five basis points is not something the committee is actively considering,” Powell said, despite market pricing that had leaned heavily towards the Fed hiking by three-quarters of a percentage point in June.
“The American economy is very strong and well-positioned to handle tighter monetary policy,” he said, adding that he foresees a “soft or softish” landing for the economy despite tighter monetary policy.
The plan outlined Wednesday will see the balance sheet reduction happen in phases, with the Fed allowing a capped level of proceeds from maturing bonds to roll off each month while reinvesting the rest. Starting June 1, the plan will see $30 billion of Treasurys and $17.5 billion on mortgage-backed securities roll off. After three months, the cap for Treasurys will increase to $60 billion and $35 billion for mortgages.
Those numbers were mostly in line with discussions at the last Fed meeting, as described in minutes from the session, though there were some expectations that the increase in the caps would be more gradual.
Wednesday’s statement noted that economic activity “edged down in the first quarter” but noted that “household spending and business fixed investment remained strong.” Inflation “remains elevated,” the Fed statement said.
Finally, the statement addressed the Covid outbreak in China and the government’s attempts to address the situation.
“In addition, Covid-related lockdowns in China are likely to exacerbate supply chain disruptions. The Committee is highly attentive to inflation risks,” the statement said.
“No surprises on our end,” said Collin Martin, fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab. “We’re a little bit less aggressive on our expectations than the markets are. Do think another 50 basis point increase in June seems likely. … We think inflation is close to peaking. If that shows some signs of peaking and declines later in the year, that gives the Fed a little leeway to slow down on such an aggressive pace.”
Though some Federal Open Market Committee members had pushed for bigger rate increases, Wednesday’s move received unanimous support.
The 50-basis-point increase is the biggest increase the rate-setting FOMC has instituted since May 2000. Back then, the Fed was fighting the excesses of the early dotcom era and the internet bubble. This time around, the circumstances are quite a bit different.
As the pandemic crisis hit in early 2020, the Fed slashed its benchmark funds rate to a range of 0%-0.25% and instituted an aggressive program of bond buying that more than doubled the size of its balance sheet. At the same time, Congress approved a series of bills that injected more than $5 trillion of fiscal spending into the economy.
Those policy moves were followed by clogged supply chains and surging demand as economies reopened. Inflation over a 12-month period rose 8.5% in March, as gauged by the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ consumer price index.
Fed officials for months dismissed the inflation surge as “transitory” then had to rethink that position as the price pressures did not relent.
For the first time in more than three years, the FOMC in March approved a 25-basis-point increase, indicating then that the funds rate could rise to just 1.9% this year. Since then, though, multiple statements from central bankers pointed to a rate well north of that. Wednesday’s move marked the first time the Fed has boosted rates at consecutive meetings since June 2006.
Stocks have tumbled through this year, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average off nearly 9% and bond prices falling sharply as well. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield, which moves opposite price, was around 3% Wednesday, a level it hasn’t seen since late 2018.
When the Fed was last this aggressive with rate hikes, it took the funds rate to 6.5% in early 2000, but was forced to retreat just seven months later. With the combination of a recession already underway plus the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the Fed rapidly cut, eventually slashing the funds rate all the way down to 1% by mid-2003, shortly after the Iraq invasion.
Some economists worry the Fed could face the same predicament this time — failing to act on inflation when it was surging, then tightening in the face of slowing growth. GDP fell 1.4% in the first quarter, though it was held back by factors such as rising Covid cases and a slowing inventory build that are expected to ease through the year.
Stock futures fall slightly after Fed induced relief rally
Stock futures fell slightly after the Federal Reserve raised rates by half a point and the major averages rallied to end the day.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 46 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures each fell 0.1%.
In regular trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 932 points, or 2.81%, and the S&P 500 gained 2.99% for their biggest gains since 2020. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.19%.
Stocks rose for a third straight day to start the month, after the Fed increased its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, as expected, and said it would begin reducing its balance sheet in June. However, investor sentiment, which has been bogged down since the start of the year, flipped during Powell’s news conference, when he clarified that the Fed is “not actively considering” a larger, 75-basis-point rate hike.
Some Wall Street strategists had suggested markets could see a relief rally after the rate increase. After Powell’s comments, investors seemed at ease about the central bank’s ability to slow inflation without triggering a recession.
Still, the Fed remains open to the prospect of taking rates above neutral to rein in inflation, Zachary Hill, head of portfolio strategy at Horizon Investments, noted.
“Despite the tightening that we have seen in financial conditions over the last few months, it is clear that the Fed would like to see them tighten further,” he said. “Higher equity valuations are incompatible with that desire, so unless supply chains heal rapidly or workers flood back into the labor force, any equity rallies are likely on borrowed time as Fed messaging becomes more hawkish once again.”
Even after stocks rallied to finish the day, the market saw big moves on the down side after hours as companies continued reporting financial results for the last quarter. Etsy tumbled more than 12% and eBay lost 5.8% in extended trading, on lighter-than-expected revenue guidance for the second quarter. Meanwhile, Booking Holdings shares advanced more than 8% after hours.
Earnings continue on Thursday, with Shell, Shopify and ConocoPhillips set to report before the bell. Block, DoorDash, Shake Shack, Zillow and other big names will report after the market closes.
In economic data, investors will be eyeing jobless claims data, which is due out at 8:30 a.m.
Bitcoin jumps to $40,000 after Fed chair Powell rules out bigger rate hikes
The price of bitcoin climbed about 6% Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised rates by half a point —the biggest hike in about 20 years — as expected.
Bitcoin began climbing ahead of the end of the Federal Open Market Committee’s meeting. The half-point hike was widely expected by many. Its surge accelerated after Fed Chair Jerome Powell ruled out the possibility of a 75-basis-point increase.
“A 75-basis-point increase is not something that the committee is actively considering,” Powell said. “I think expectations are that we’ll start to see inflation, you know, flattening out.”
At one point amid Powell’s afternoon remarks, bitcoin climbed as high as $40,002.75. Crypto assets across the market rose with it.
“Any FOMC guidance that does not include a 0.75 percent interest rate increase would be bullish for both crypto and equities,” said Nick Mancini, director of research at crypto sentiment analytics platform Trade The Chain. “We believe that the market has priced in continued hikes of 0.25% to 0.50% moving forward for 2022. This gives the market certainty, which, in turn, breeds bullish price action.”
Joe Orsini, director of research at Eaglebrook Advisors, noted that with inflation at 40-year highs, the market expected the most aggressive tightening schedule in the same amount of time.
“These expectations set up for a ‘not all that bad’ rally should the Fed turn less hawkish than feared,” he told CNBC. “The first sign of this was today when Powell ruled out a 75-basis-point hike — this kicked off the rally we’re seeing this afternoon.”
Bitcoin has struggled to find its way back to its all-time high of about $68,000 from November as risk assets have been hit all year by rising inflation, war in Ukraine and tighter Fed policy. However, the cryptocurrency’s infamous volatility has come down in the near term — well below shares of some tech darlings such as Netflix, PayPal and Meta Platforms — as it has traded in a tight range since the beginning of 2022, between roughly $38,000 and $42,000.
“If there are signs that inflation is peaking, the Fed has some room to show patience,” Orsini added. “A less aggressive tightening policy would be bullish for bitcoin, ether and digital assets, which continue to bounce harder than traditional equities.”
The bounce in bitcoin coincided with a rally in the broader equities market. Ultimately, the S&P 500 closed 2.9% higher, while the Nasdaq gained more than 3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added over 932 points.
Bitcoin, which continues to lead the price action across the crypto market, also remains highly correlated with stock market moves.
“Digital asset and traditional market correlations remain significant,” said Josh Olszewicz, head of research at digital assets investment manager Valkyrie Funds. “DXY and the 10-year yield reversed sharply intraday, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a modest bullish bump with bitcoin up nearly 3.5% from intraday lows.”
Here’s what the Fed’s half-point rate hike means for your money
The Federal Reserve raised its target federal funds rate by a half point at the end of its two-day meeting Wednesday, notching the largest increase in the benchmark in more than 20 years.
“The Federal Reserve is behind the curve,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. “They have to raise interest rates a lot — and in a hurry.”
The hope is that the Fed can crush inflation while not killing an economy that lately has looked vulnerable to shocks. (The fear is that the central bank will slow down the economy so much that it tips into recession.)
For consumers, this aggressive approach could bring relief from surging prices, but it also comes at a cost.
What the federal funds rate means to you
The federal funds rate, which is set by the central bank, is the interest rate at which banks borrow and lend to one another overnight. Although that’s not the rate that consumers pay, the Fed’s moves still affect the borrowing and saving rates they see every day.
“Rising interest rates mean borrowing costs more, and eventually saving will earn more,” McBride said.
“This hints at the steps households should be taking to stabilize their finances — pay down debt, especially costly credit card and other variable rate debt, and boost emergency savings,” he added. “Both will enable you to better weather rising interest rates, and whatever might come next economically.”
Credit-card borrowers, homebuyers could see hikes
Short-term borrowing rates, particularly on credit cards, are set to jump higher.
Since most credit cards have a variable rate, there’s a direct connection to the Fed’s benchmark, so expect your annual percentage rate to rise within a billing cycle or two.
“When it comes to raising credit card APRs, banks don’t waste time,” said Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst for LendingTree.
Credit card rates are currently just over 16%, significantly higher than nearly every other consumer loan and may go as high as 18.5% by the end of the year — which would be an all-time record, according to Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com.
If you’re carrying a balance, try calling your card issuer to ask for a lower rate, consolidate and pay off high-interest credit cards with a lower interest home equity loan or personal loan or switch to an interest-free balance transfer credit card.
“Now is the time for those with credit card debt to focus on knocking it down,” Schulz said. “That debt is only going to get more expensive.”
Adjustable-rate mortgages and home equity lines of credit are also pegged to the prime rate. Most ARMs adjust once a year, but a HELOC adjusts right away.
But, because longer-term 15-year and 30-year mortgage rates are fixed and tied to Treasury yields and the broader economy, most homeowners won’t be impacted immediately by a rate hike.
This rate hike is already baked into mortgage rates, according to Jacob Channel, senior economic analyst at LendingTree.
The average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit 5.55% this week, the highest since 2009, and up more than two full percentage points from 3.11% at the end of December.
By the end of 2022, “something closer to 6% isn’t completely out of the question,” Channel said. That means anyone shopping for a new house is going to pay a lot more for their next home loan.
Even though auto loans are fixed, payments are getting bigger because the price for all cars is rising, so if you are planning to finance a new car, you’ll shell out more in the months ahead.
Federal student loan rates are also fixed, so most borrowers won’t be impacted immediately by a rate hike. However, if you have a private loan, those loans may be fixed or have a variable rate tied to the Libor, prime or T-bill rates — which means that as the Fed raises rates, borrowers will likely pay more in interest, although how much more will vary by the benchmark.
That makes this a particularly good time identify the loans you have outstanding and see if refinancing makes sense.
Savers will have to shop around to benefit
While the Fed has no direct influence on deposit rates, they tend to be correlated to changes in the target federal funds rate. As a result, the savings account rate at some of the largest retail banks has been hovering near rock bottom, currently a mere 0.06%, on average.
“National average deposit account rates, dominated by brick-and-mortar banks, have been slow to rise, and that is expected to continue,” said Ken Tumin, founder and editor of DepositAccounts.com.
Thanks, in part, to lower overhead expenses, the average online savings account rate is around 0.5%, much higher than the average rate from a traditional, brick-and-mortar bank.
Top-yielding certificate of deposit rates are above 1% — even better than a high-yield savings account.
However, because the inflation rate is now higher than all of these rates, any money in savings loses purchasing power over time. Still, choosing the right type of account will make a big difference, advised Yiming Ma, an assistant finance professor at Columbia University Business School.
Make sure whatever cash is in savings is getting a better yield thanks to this period of rising rates, she said. “The worst would be if your borrowing cost increases but you are not benefiting from the higher savings rate.”
