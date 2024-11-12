US places N43m bounty on fleeing Nigerian on trial over killing of own son

The United States of America has announced readiness to offer a $25,000 (N43 million) reward for anyone with useful information that could lead to the arrest of one Olalekan Abimbola Olawusi.

Olawusi, a Nigerian residing in Rhodes Island, US, is reportedly facing trial for the alleged murder of his own son.

A statement issued by the Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal, Don Freeman, said the 48-year-old man was arraigned on two counts bordering on first-degree murder caused by “inflicting bodily injury to a child and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution”.

The statement also said that Olawusi is now one of the 15 Most Wanted fugitives in the list on U.S. Marshals Service.

“A man wanted in Rhode Island on charges of murder, inflicting serious bodily injury to a child and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution has been added to the U.S. Marshals Service 15 Most Wanted fugitives list with an up to $25,000 reward being offered for information leading to his arrest”, the statement said.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on April 3, 2017, when police operatives and firefighters found the seriously injured three-month-old child and rescued him.

It was, however, discovered at the hospital that the child suffered severe injuries in 18 parts of his body, leading to the arrest of the father, Olawusi.

He was subsequently arraigned on April 20, 2017, but his whereabouts became unknown after he was released the same day while the trial was pending.