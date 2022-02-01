Crime
US Pastor fatally stabbed 15 times by her son
A pastor from Brooklyn, New York, US is dead leaving her church community in shock after her son allegedly stabbed her 15 times.
Tracey Sydnor was the Head pastor at the Upper Room Baptist Church on Rockaway Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Sydnor, 61, was killed on Saturday, January 29, when her son, identified as Kenji Francis, allegedly repeatedly stabbed her in her Brooklyn home on Wyona St. near Livonia Ave. in New York in the afternoon.
“She was the glue that kept everything together,” Terrence Reed, a friend of Sydnor, told the Daily News. “Not one bad thing can be said about her.”
She was stabbed at least 15 times, including in her neck, ear and hands, police said. An Ambulance rushed Sydnor to Brookdale University Hospital, but she could not be saved.
Her 40 year old son, Francis, was taken into custody at their home. Charges against him were pending Sunday.
Francis has no prior arrests or history of mental illness.
“It seems like he just snapped,” a police source said.
A knife believed to be the murder weapon was recovered from a bedroom in the home, sources said.
Sydnor grew up attending the church before leading its choir. She was appointed as the head pastor of the congregation in November 2021.
“She was full of life and full of love; she loved singing and dancing,” Reed said. “She was a sweet lady.”
“We talked life stuff, church stuff, just everyday conversation,” Reed said. “She was an encourager, very supportive person.”
In a sermon Sunday, January 30, at the Upper Room Baptist Church, Bishop J. Carl Henderson announced the loss of Sydnor to the congregation.
“God bless you and please my sister, please my brother continue to pray for the family, her children, her siblings and her extended family and our church family as a whole. Our church is suffering a loss.” Henderson said
Crime
Gunmen bomb police station, release detainees
Gunmen, yesterday, bombed the police headquarters Dikenafai in Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State and released detainees.
However, an eyewitness account said the detainees were re-arrested by a local vigilante group.
The hoodlums, who came in large numbers, touched a part of the police station, using explosive devices.
It was gathered that locally-made explosive devices were used in the attack which destroyed the administrative office, the office of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and the reception desk.
The Chairman of Ideato South Local Government Area Interim Management Committee, Pastor Bede Ikeaka who visited the scene expressed shock over the incident.
It was gathered that the released detainees were re-arrested by vigilante officers close to the scene.
When contacted, the police spokesman, Michael Abattam, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.
Crime
23-year-old man declared wanted for murder of rapper Young Dolph
Memphis police and the U.S. Marshals Service announced the name of a suspect in the shooting death of Young Dolph, the Memphis, Tennessee, rapper who was killed last November.
Justin Johnson, 23, is wanted by police in connection with a number alleged charges, including first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, and property theft, the Memphis Police Department said on Wednesday evening in a release posted on social media.
Police urged the public to share any information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts and disclosed that Johnson is a fugitive and “should be considered armed & dangerous.”
Johnson is 5-foot-8, 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said. A reward of up to $15,000 is being ordered for information leading to his arrest, law enforcement said.
Young Dolph, whose given name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was shot and killed in Memphis on Nov. 17 while visiting Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, a bakery in South Memphis that the rapper was known to frequent. He was 36.
According to police, officers responded at 12:24 p.m. local time to the scene of the shooting, where one male victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene.
He had two children, son Tre Tre and daughter Ari, with longtime partner, Mia Jaye.
Crime
17 alleged members of a Super Gang charged in series of deadly shootings in NYC (Photos)
Seventeen suspected members of three different rival gangs who merged to form one super gang known as YPF, are facings series of charges (a total of 118 counts) after being arrested and variously charged in two indictments with conspiracy to commit murder, possession of weapons, and other crimes in connection to shootings that resulted in 14 victims, including four who died.
The defendants, 14 of whom are teenagers, are accused of hunting down rival gang members and committing a series of armed assaults, killing four people and wounding 10 in the process, the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office said.
“One of the most disturbing aspects of this case is the age of the defendants in this indictment. Some of them were as young as 14 or 15 years old” when the crimes were committed, said Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez at a news conference.
“That is heartbreaking, that some of our youngest residents in our county are involved in this gang and gun violence … it’s devastating and it’s truly destructive.”
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced the suspects face charges in connection to various incidents including a shooting inside a bodega on New Lots Avenue, a house party in Crown Heights, and an incident at MetroTech plaza.
The alleged babyfaced killers are members of the YPF gang — an alliance of three street gangs FNO (Fort N**** Only or Fear No One), PPP (Pistol Packing Pitkin) and YAWAH (Young and Wild and Hustling). Collectively, they became known as YPF and banded together to increase their power as they waged a war against their enemies, prosecutors said.
Videos obtained throughout the investigation allegedly show the teens flaunting their guns in a series of social media posts, including one that depicts a defendant shoving a gun inside a puppy’s mouth as he holds the dog by its scruff.
“These videos really show, and they were all uncovered during the course of the investigation, how deeply ingrained the problem is, how this gang and gun culture has obsessed these young men. They wave these guns around. They show them off. They brag about them. These guns are in a way something that they think makes them men,” Gonzalez told reporters.
“It just shows how deep our challenge is to change the culture that we have in some parts of our community.”
Additionally, according to prosecutors, the alliance allowed the alleged gang members to commit violence against their common enemies and maintain geographic dominance. Other benefits included access to more weapons, the freedom to travel safely to their allies’ neighborhoods and the ability to hunt down more rivals, prosecutors said.
At the start of the conspiracies, the alleged gang members arrested ranged in age from 14 to 20 years old
