in CELEBRITIES, ENTERTAINMENT

US Open 2022 : Bill Clinton, Mike Tyson, Tiger Woods, more A-List celebs hit event in style

169 Views

Celebrities hit the US Open 2022 in style

Tennis, anyone?

Celebrities are flocking to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City to see the sport’s biggest stars in action at the 2022 US Open, which runs from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11.



Anna Wintour attends the US Open 2022 on Aug. 31.

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

Written by Online Editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Dujon Sterlin leaves Chelsea

Transfer deadline: Sterling leaves Chelsea for new club