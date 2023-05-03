US Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie dies aged 32

Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie has died at the age of 32.

Bowie, who was born in Mississippi, was found dead in Florida on Tuesday, while a cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

The American sprinter won gold in the 4×100 metre relay at the Rio Olympics in 2016, plus silver in the 100m and bronze in the 200m.

She also won gold in the 100m at the World Championships in London in 2017.

USA Track and Field said: USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion.

‘Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed.’

‘I had just heard word of her going to be with her sister back home and now this.

‘This breaks my heart to hear and I will keep the family in my prayers.’

Meanwhile, Bowie’s representatives, Icon Management Inc. said in a statement: ‘We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away.

‘We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.’

For more stories like this, check our sport page.