US may sanction IOCs in Nigeria, others for Hydrocarbon production
International Oil Companies (IOCs), which insist on ramping up production of fossil fuels in Africa may face the risk of regulatory action from the United States.
This was disclosed by the country’s Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Jonathan Pershing.
If the US makes good its threat, it will be a major blow to Nigeria, Angola, Congo and other oil-producing countries in Africa, which have intensified efforts to attract foreign investors to fund major hydrocarbons projects on the continent.
In August, President Muhammadu Buhari finally signed the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to spur competition in the sector as well as attract foreign investments.
But with the position of the US, many of the expected funding for Nigeria’s fossil fuels may be stranded since oil companies would be circumspect about putting their dollars in the upcoming projects.
Western fossil fuel companies planning to develop new projects in Africa would then need to consider the significant risk of regulatory action vis-à-vis the returns on investment in Africa.
Speaking from South Africa, the US envoy urged western investors to consider whether fossil fuels were a good commercial opportunity anymore in Africa or anywhere else.
“There’s a risk of regulatory … and financial activities, and I believe that’s getting more and more explicit. If you are a company looking to invest in oil and gas, you have to ask yourself…‘am I going to be left with a stranded asset?’ I would not bet very strongly on a fossil fuel future,” he said.
Pershing, who was speaking at a virtual media briefing, after being asked about the current rush by western oil and gas companies to develop deposits in Africa, noted that even China had committed to stop building overseas coal plants.
Africa accounts for just 3.8 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the non-profit Carbon Disclosure Project, but Pershing noted it was the fastest-growing continent.
It could, he said: “leapfrog” older carbon-based technologies and embrace renewables, just as it skipped wired telecoms in many places and went straight for wireless.
“Africa doesn’t need to move in the direction of the West’s high-carbon intensity. It can move directly beyond that,” he said.
His comments came despite the United States itself being a major producer and exporter of oil and gas, with recent growth driven by output from shale fields, a Reuters report said.
The US envoy is visiting several African countries as part of efforts to raise global climate ambition ahead of the United Nations COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland next month.
EPL: Man Utd give Pogba deadline to sign new contract
Manchester United have given Paul Pogba until Christmas to sign a new contract worth £400,000, according to the UK Sun.
Pogba is already into the last 12 months of his current deal at Old Trafford,
The France midfielder will be free to talk to clubs abroad from January 2022.
Senior officials at United want to avoid having the saga drag out over the second half of the season.
They feel this might overshadow any success manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be fighting to achieve this term.
However, United remain quietly confident that Pogba will commit his future to the club. It is also believed that Pogba appreciates their capture of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo.
But the club is also aware there is interest from top clubs in Europe to land the French World Cup winner, most notably from Ligue 1 giants PSG.
During the transfer window, it was reported that the Parisians were reportedly willing to offer Pogba £510,000-a-week salary if he joins them for free next summer.
Nigerian players missing as Mane, Salah make CAF team of the century
No Super Eagles player is listed in the just released CAF Team of the Century, made public on the 61st independence anniversary of Nigeria.
Both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have been named in the Confederation of African Football’s Team of the 21st Century.
Fans were encouraged to select their ultimate post-2000 CAF XI over the past few days with the votes eventually being tallied to find the best of the best.
Egypt – who have won the African Cup of Nations three times this century – dominate the team, with six of the 11 players selected coming from the country.
In goal is Essam El Hadary, who enjoyed a 27-year career in football, and the back four in front of him also has an Egyptian flavour.
Right-back Ahmed Fathy who was part of three AFCON-winning sides and also spent time in England with Sheffield United and Hull City.
On the opposite side of the defence is Sayed Moawad, who was capped 79 by the Pharaohs between 2000 and 2013.
The centre-back pairing features another Egyptian, Wael Gomaa, who is considered one of the greatest African defenders of all-time despite never making his mark in Europe. Alongside him is Kalidou Koulibaly, who has been Napoli’s defensive lynchpin for many years.
Yaya Toure, who carved out a sensational club career for Barcelona and Manchester City as well as impressing for Cote d’Ivoire, has been picked in midfield.
He is partnered by Mohamed Aboutrika, in what looks like an extremely attacking double pivot.
Salah and Mane have been picked on the either side of a fearsome strike duo. One half of it is Chelsea legend Didier Drogba. He is playing alongside the often-under-appreciated Samuel Eto’o.
Among the notable names to miss out on the Team of the 21st Century are Riyad Mahrez, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Michael Essien.
OAU shutdown: NANS threatens mass protest, demands VC’s removal
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Zone D, has condemned the ‘reckless’ closure of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State by the Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede-led management and demanded as a matter of urgency and necessity the re-opening of the institution for students to continue their examinations.
The NANS Zone D also threatened to call for the removal of the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede even as it disclosed that its Zonal leadership will relocate its secretariat to the University campus gate until the VC reverses the decision.
They also called on the students of the university and all student union bodied across the South West to mobilise in numbers for a showdown on Saturday until the management rescinds its decision, adding that it shall be calling for the removal of the University Vice-Chancellor at that spot and they shall be mobilised in their numbers.
In a press statement signed by the duo of Kowe Odunayo Amos, Coordinator, NANS Zone D and Giwa Yisa Temitope, Secretary-General, NANS Zone D, they described the directive by the institution management to close down the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State as extremely infantile and primitive.
This is even as it demanded an immediate reversal of the decision by the management to close the institution which it claimed was draconian, hasty and unnecessary.
While describing the decision by the management to close down the institution as expected, NANS expressed disappointment at the institution’s management for doing it in response to students’ agitation over the death of Adesina Omowumi Aishat, a Part 4 student of the Department of Foreign Languages who died as a result of negligence by health workers at the University Health Centre.
According to the press statement, “As an association, we find it appalling that the University management could go to the extent of twisting the narrative by saying that she was adequately treated. Meanwhile, reverse was the case.
“It is on good record that the helpless student was abandoned and was certified brought-in-dead at Seventh Day Hospital, Mayfair for treatment where she gave up the ghost.
“But the management in their characteristic manner had to lie that she was promptly treated of severe infection (which they could not even name). The fact that the management could not name the ‘severe infection’ is a testament to the fact that they lied.
“As against the content of the 4th paragraph of the circular that was issued by the University management, there was no attempt by the University management “to call the students to order and allow normalcy to return to the campus and its environs.”
NANS also accused the Vice-Chancellor of refusing to heed all calls to come out and address the protesting students who were actually requesting for his presence at the protest ground.
It revealed that it was public knowledge that the students did not at any point in time during the cause of the protest engage in any form of ‘unbridled brigandage’ or of breaking any known law as put forward by the institution as a reason for their decision.
“At least, protest is an internationally recognised right and the students were still acting within the prism of their fundamental rights. Issues are very clear!”, It concluded.
Students of the institution demonstrated on Friday as a result of the death of Adesina Omowumi Aishat at the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital, Ile-Ife on Thursday.
The protesting students had alleged that the death of Aishat was due to negligence on the part of the staff at the University Health Centre.
Meanwhile, the institution through the school PRO, Abiodun Olanrewaju had earlier stated its own side of the story.
