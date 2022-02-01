US lifts suspension on ‘drop box’ visa applications in Nigeria

The United States embassy in Nigeria has lifted the restriction on dropbox service or interview waiver for those renewing visas in the country.

The interview waiver was suspended for Nigerian applicants in May 2019.

Following the lifting of the suspension, applicants must now be applying to renew a visa in the same classification as their prior non-immigrant visa.

“Right now, this service is only available to applicants renewing a B1/B2, C1/D, F, M or J, H and L visa. Applicants must satisfy all the following criteria for their visa class. If applying as a group or family, all members must fulfill all criteria to qualify for interview waiver.

For B1/B2 or C1/D visa holders: the applicant must possess a full-validity B1/B2 or C1/D visa that expired within the past 24 months or will expire in the next three months.

The applicant must be a citizen or resident of Nigeria. The applicant must not have been refused a visa since the issuance of the previous visa, or had a visa revoked, or have ever required a waiver.

The applicant possesses all issued passports covering the entire period since receiving the previous visa and the passport with the most recent visa.

The applicant has never been arrested or convicted of any crime or offense in the United States, even if the applicant has later received a waiver or pardon.

The applicant has never worked without authorization or remained beyond their permitted time in the United States. C1/D applicants must possess a letter from the employer outlining the scope, duration, and location of the anticipated work.”the embassy says

The same criteria also applies to Lagos F or M visa holders and Abuja applicants with F1/F2 visas, while for J visa holders, the embassy said the visa must be for academic purposes.

“The applicant’s DS-2019 must be for an academic program (not summer work travel, au pair, or camp counselor,” the embassy added

The embassy also instructed applicants to complete their applications using this link.

The following documents are to be mailed to the Abuja embassy via a designated document delivery DHL facility:

“A printout of your submission letter (printed from https://ustraveldocs.com/ng/); completed DS-160; an approved I-20; a receipt for your I-901 SEVIS fee; a GTB (MRV) receipt for your visa fee; your passport containing the expired student visa (if that passport is expired, a current valid passport is also required).”

Also required is a passport photograph meeting these requirements; proof of continued full-time enrollment (such as transcripts, tuition payment, etc.)”.

The embassy added that only applicants with scheduled appointments can drop off documents at the US Consulate.