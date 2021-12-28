NEWS
US law group calls for release of 16 Christian orphans allegedly abducted, Islamised by Kano Government
The US Nigeria Law Group (USNLG) has called for the release of 16 Christian children allegedly abducted and Islamised by the Kano State Government two years ago.
According to the Washington-based group, the children were forcibly taken away from two Christian mission orphanages in Kaduna and Kano during a Christmas Day raid in 2019.
This was contained in a statement issued by Emmanuel Ogebe, a principal partner of the group.
The group alleged that Kano State under Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has constituted itself into the most religiously intolerant, aggressive and malicious state in Nigeria.
UNSLG stated: “Over a dozen children unjustly taken away from two Christian mission orphanages in Kaduna and Kano spent yet another Christmas in a Muslim orphanage in Kano.
“In a Christmas Day raid, 19 children were first seized from the Kano branch of Du Merci orphanage and taken to Nasarawa Orphanage Kano on 25th December, 2019. Some of the children have remained in Kano State’s custody for two years now and marked their third Christmas in captivity this weekend.
“The police and NAPTIP (National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons) travelled to the Kaduna Du Merci Orphanage where another eight children were taken to join the 19 in Nasarawa Orphanage, Kano on 31st December, 2019. If they’re not released this week, these children unjustly taken by the government will also mark two years of captivity on New Year’s Eve.
“The Kano State Ministry of Women Affairs abandoned 2 sick kids in a private hospital and in 2020 released other 8 (15-22 years) children to Christian Association of Nigeria because the children were rebelling for not being allowed to attend church and school. The eldest orphan who was caring for and protecting the younger ones was sent out of the Nasarawa Orphanage in December 2020.
“However, 11 children are in Nasarawa Orphanage (10-15 years) and 5 children in Gaya Orphanage (4-8 years). Altogether more than half the seized children remain in their custody.
“The 16 children are being illegally detained by Kano State despite the dismissal of bogus child-trafficking charges against the missionary who established Du Mercy Orphanages – Prof Solomon Tarfa – more than six months ago.
“Worst of all, the children have been neglected, abused and Islamized.
Five minors who were separated from the older children and transferred to a remote village in Gaya are: – Emmanuel (5 years) whose name was changed to ‘Ismail’, Destiny (5 years) changed to ‘Samaila’, Mercy (4 years) changed to ‘Amina’, Martha (5 years) changed to ‘Khadijat’, and Esther (8 years) changed to ‘Fatima’.
“The children are reportedly emaciated, unkempt and traumatized. According to impeccable sources, the children can no longer speak English and now communicate only in Hausa having also been deeply indoctrinated with quarantine recital in Arabic.
“Even more bizarre, the five Christian orphans are being guarded by the Hisbah religious police of Kano State confirming the religious motive of the government in Islamizing the Christian children.
“The Hisbah has notoriously just recently chided a Muslim lady for winning a beauty pageant and has serially harassed Muslims and Christians alike for ‘immoral haircuts’ amongst other strange actions.
“The forceful conversion of these young children is just the latest example of Governor Ganduje’s radical Islamization agenda. The Governor had been featured in a viral video bribing Christian girls with cash to convert to Islam.
“Now it’s been revealed that he not only uses state funds but Kano State government institutions in collaboration with federal government machinery to force conversions.
“Governor Ganduje who hosts the majority of Nigeria’s 13 million out-of-school children, deported tens of thousands of Muslim almajiri street urchins after utilizing them as underaged voters in the 2019 election rigging.
“If he truly had good intentions, why did he not accommodate and take over these Muslim kids as he did with the Du Merci orphans?
“It is highly unfortunate that at a time when Islamic slave centres masquerading as schools where captives were recently freed were discovered in Kano, the government continues to hold captive orphans from a Christian orphanage where they were living nurtured and well-cared for.
“Instead of joining hands to help mitigate Nigeria’s shameful ranking as the country with the most out-of-school children in the world, Kano has turned English-speaking children into Hausa-speaking almajiris.
“Sadly this is the same model applied by the Federal Government with regard to the Chibok schoolgirls in the USA. Following their hostile takeover of five Chibok schoolgirls, none of them has graduated university, five and a half years after FGN handed them to the Murtala Mohammed Foundation.
“Indeed the majority did not pass secondary school in the US till date with some dropping out of school altogether while their non-government classmates have graduated with various university degrees.
“At least one of the escaped Chibok girls converted to Islam in the US in the custody of Murtala Mohammed Foundation and the Federal Government months after they were taken from International Human Rights lawyer, Emmanuel Ogebe who sponsored them to the USA.
“Like the Du Merci kids in Kano State custody, most of the Chibok girls handed to Murtala Mohammed Foundation by the Nigerian government in America have not improved English-speaking after five years.
“We call on the Kano State government and the Federal Government to immediately free the Du Merci 16 more so following the acquittal of Prof Solo Tarfa on the abduction charges by the High Court of Kano since June 24, 2021.
“We especially draw urgent attention to the case of Moses, one of the orphans who was burnt in the Kano State orphanage and hospitalized for seven months and is not receiving proper medical post-op care https://www.csw.org.uk/2021/11/09/press/5474/article.htm
“Having abandoned two in the hospital and released nine who have since returned to the very Du Mercy orphanage they were taken from, there is simply no basis, in law, fact or logic, for Kano state to continue to illegally detain the remaining 16 orphans.
“Kano State must RELEASE the Du Mercy 16 before the end of the year otherwise a supplementary report will be filed against Governor Ganduje and other key actors for child abuse and child conversion contrary to the Nigerian constitution amongst others.
“We also want to caution Kano State about the case of three Christian men mischievously charged with kidnapping for rescuing the fiancé of one of them who was being forcefully wedded to a Muslim by Hisbah. We’re monitoring this case which was reported at NPF Farm Center Division.
“Kano State under Governor Ganduje has constituted itself into the most religiously intolerant, aggressive and malicious state in Nigeria.
“In conclusion, we note the passing of great human rights icon and activist, Bishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa. A servant of the most high has gone to his reward. He used his faith as a tool for freedom and liberation unlike in Kano State where religion is misused as a tool for enslavement, coercion and oppression. We can do better.
“Nigeria’s clerics, Christian and Muslim, should learn from Desmond Tutu and advocate for victims and not terrorists, for the oppressed and not the oppressor.
Free the Du Mercy 16 now!”
A report by Punch dated February 23, 2020 reads, ”On December 25, 2019, police and officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition and Trafficking of Persons stormed the orphanage at No. 15 Iroko Avenue, Nomansland, Kano, and arrested one of the owners of the home, Prof Solomon Tarfa.
“The law enforcers claimed the orphanage had operated for years without approval, hence they moved the rescued children to Nasarawa Children’s Home owned by the Kano State Government.”
Reacting to the allegations, the Kano State Information Commissioner, Muhammad Garba, refuted the claims in a telephone interview with SaharaReporters, stating that he had never heard of such an orphanage before.
He said, “There is nothing like Du Merci orphanage in Kano State. It is in which local government area? I cannot remember such an orphanage home in Kano. In most cases, we don’t have orphanage homes in Kano but let me know, you need to investigate and find out so you can be sure.
“I know some local government areas in Kano where we have concentrations of Christians. These children, where are their parents, from where were they taken, you can’t just take orphans like that. They should have relations right? Did they pick them from the streets? You need to find out from where they picked these kids because there are cases of those children stolen from Kano taken to the South and converted to Christianity. They conducted a DNA test.
“For us in Kano, we don’t do that, there is no compulsion in Islam and anyone in Nasarawa orphanage home is well treated. I and other people used to give them good contributions. I don’t know if there are Christians there I haven’t investigated. If there are Christians there, there is no way they will convert them to Islam forcefully.”
NEWS
Dog eats drunk herbalist’s private parts in Calabar
The yuletide season turned tragic for a 60-year-old herbalist in Calabar, named Ani Ikoneto, who had his private parts bitten off and eaten by his dog.
The man, who lives at 12, Jebbs Street in Calabar South, according to neighbours, went on a drinking spree on Christmas Eve and returned home drunk.
“When he came back, we had gone to bed but some people were still outside.
“He went inside his room and slept off without shutting the door and because of too much drink, he excreted on himself.
“His dog that was outside smelt the poo and went inside to eat it.
“In the process, the dog ate his private parts thinking it was meat or part of the excreta,” Itoro, his neighbor, said.
According to him, the man raised the alarm, prompting neighbours to rush into his apartment and discovered what had happened.
“When we heard him scream, we thought hoodlums had attacked him.
“But when we got there, we saw that his private part was gone and his dog had blood on its mouth,” the neigbour said.
Itoro said the man could not be rushed to the hospital because of the excreta that covered his body; so had to be cleaned up first.
“By the time we finished cleaning him of the shit, he was bleeding so much and on the way to the hospital he died,” she added.
The man was living alone as his daughters were married and lived away from him.
He was taken to his village, Ikoneto on Boxing Day for burial.
NEWS
Gunmen demand N50 million ransom for release of abducted prominent Plateau monarch
Kidnappers who abducted the paramount ruler of Gindiri, Charles Mato Dakota, have contacted the family requesting a ransom of N50 million for his release.
On Sunday, gunmen suspected to be bandits terrorising the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State kidnapped the paramount ruler and whisked him to an unknown destination.
The gunmen stormed the palace at midnight, overpowered the local security guards before gaining access to the inner building in the palace where they abducted the traditional ruler.
The gunmen were said to have gained access into the community without being noticed, and then shot indiscriminately before taking the monarch away.
A source close to the family told the newspaper that the bandits on Monday contacted the family and demanded a ransom of N50 million before the monarch will be released.
“The kidnapper called the family on Monday demanding a ransom of N50 million, the communication did not last more than five minutes. They equally called on Tuesday where the family negotiated the ransom to N30 million. They promised to get back but we are yet to hear from them,” a source in the palace was quoted as saying.
NEWS
Buhari to sign 2022 Appropriation Bill on Friday
President Muhammadu Buhari has received the 2022 Appropriation Bill passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly last week.
He is therefore expected to sign the 2022 budget into law on Friday.
While the House of Representatives passed the bill last Tuesday, the Senate passed it last Wednesday raising the total estimates from the proposed N16.391trillion to N17.126 trillion.
The oil benchmark was raised from the proposed $57 per barrel to $62.
The breakdown of the budget include N869 billion for statutory allocation, N3.8 trillion for debt servicing, N6.9 trillion and N5.4 trillion for recurrent and capital expenditure respectively.
ALSO READ: National Assembly yet to transmit 2022 budget three days to New Year
The 2022 Appropriation Bill was transmitted last Friday by the Clerk to the National Assembly,
The transmission letter, with Reference Number NASS/CNA/37/Vol.1/35, addressed to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and titled ‘APPROPRIATION BILL, 2022.’ read, “In consonance with the Provisions of the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, I wish, with due respect, to forward to Your Excellency, the authenticated copies of Appropriation Bill, 2022, for your consideration and assent.
“After Your Excellency’s assent, one copy of the signed bill should be retained in your office while the other two are to be returned for our further action, please.
“With my highest regards.”
Contacted on the issue, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, confirmed on Tuesday that the budget has been transmitted to the President by the National Assembly and will be assented to by President Buhari on Friday.
He responded to prodding via WhatsApp message: “Yes, it’s true the President will sign the 2022 budget by Friday”.
The event is billed for the Council Chamber at the State House, Abuja by 10am.
Those expected to join the President at the signing ceremony include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, and a host of other presidential aides.
