US inflation rises 7% over the past year, highest since 1982
Inflation plowed ahead at its fastest 12-month pace in nearly 40 years during December, according to a closely watched gauge the Labor Department released Wednesday.
The consumer price index, a metric that measures costs across dozens of items, increased 7%, according to the department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.5%.
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been expecting the gauge to increase 7% on an annual basis and 0.4% from November.
The annual move was the fastest increase since June 1982 and comes amid a shortage of goods and workers and on the heels of unprecedented cash flowing through the U.S. economy from Congress and the Federal Reserve.
Despite the strong gain, stocks rose after the news while government bond yields were mostly negative.
“The December CPI report of a 7% increase over the last 12 months will be shocking for some investors as we haven’t seen a number that high” in almost 40 years, said Brian Price, head of investment management at Commonwealth Financial Network. “However, this print was largely anticipated by many, and we can see that reaction in the bond market as longer-term interest rates are declining so far this morning.”
Excluding food and energy prices, so-called core CPI increased 5.5% year over year and 0.6% from the previous month. That compared with estimates of 5.4% and 0.5%. For core inflation, it was the largest annual growth since February 1991.
Shelter costs, which make up nearly one-third of the total rose 0.4% for the month and 4.1% for the year. That was the fastest pace since February 2007.
Used vehicle prices, which have been a major component of the inflation increase during the Covid pandemic due to supply chain constraints that have limited new vehicle production, rose another 3.5% in December, bringing the increase from a year ago to 37.3%.
Conversely, energy prices mostly declined for the month, falling 0.4% as fuel oil was down 2.4% and gasoline fell 0.5%. Still, the complex as a whole rose 29.3% in the 12-month period, including a gain of 49.6% for gasoline.
Fed officials are watching the inflation data closely and are widely expected to raise interest rates this year in an effort combat increasing prices and as the jobs picture approaches full employment. Though the central bank uses the personal consumption expenditures price index as its primary inflation measure, policymakers take in a wide range of information in making decisions.
“This morning’s CPI read really only solidifies what we already know: Consumer wallets are feeling pricing pressures and in turn the Fed has signaled a more hawkish approach. But the question remains if the Fed will pick up the pace given inflation is seemingly here to stay, at least in the medium-term,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director for investment strategy at E-Trade. “With Covid cases continuing to rise, the impact on the supply chain and labor shortages could persist, which only fuels higher prices.”
Inflation has been eating into otherwise strong wage gains for workers. However, real average hourly earnings posted a small 0.1% increase for the month, as the 0.6% total gain outweighed the 0.5% CPI headline increase. On a year-over-year basis, real earnings declined 2.4%, according to BLS calculations.
Fed officials largely attribute rising inflation pressures to pandemic-specific issues in which a shortage of workers has led to clogged supply chains and empty store shelves. Though there are signs the omicron variant cases could peak soon, lingering Covid issues combined with cold weather in the Northeast point “to renewed upward pressure on food prices,” wrote Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics.
Food prices broadly rose 0.5% for December and were up 6.3% on a 12-month basis, the biggest rise since October 2008.
Investors largely expect the Fed to start raising rates in March. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, at his confirmation hearing Tuesday before the Senate banking panel, did not provide any specific dates but acknowledged that as long as current conditions persist, rate hikes are on the way.
Markets are pricing a nearly 79% chance for the first quarter-percentage point increase to come in May, and see about a 50% chance the Fed could enact four such hikes in 2022, according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool.
Stocks rise, Nasdaq gains for third straight day despite red-hot inflation report
U.S. stocks moved slightly higher Wednesday after a key inflation report showed a historic gain but largely matched expectations.
The S&P 500 added roughly 0.28% to 4,726.35, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.23% to 15,188.39 for its third straight positive day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which shuffled between modest gains and losses through the session, finished with a gain of 38.3 points, or 0.11%, at 36,290.32.
The moves come after the December reading for the consumer price index, a gauge of prices across a broad spectrum of goods, showed a gain of 7% year over year. That is the biggest jump since 1982, but was in line with expectations from economists surveyed by Dow Jones. The monthly increase was slightly hotter than expected.
However, interest rates already moved sharply higher in the first week of 2022, sparking a sell-off in tech stocks. That suggests the hot inflation report, and future tightening by the Federal Reserve, may be at least partially priced in to the market.
“We’ve been saying for a while that we didn’t expect the peak in one-year inflation numbers until early 2022 and further supply chain disruptions from the omicron variant strengthen that case. But the more important question right now is the exact timing of when inflation might start to slow, since ultimately that will likely determine how aggressive the Federal Reserve … will be,” LPL Financial asset allocation strategist Barry Gilbert said in a note.
Stocks tied to economic growth were some of the stronger performers, with chemical company Mosaic rising 3.8% and Freeport-McMoRan jumping 5%. Software giant Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet each added about 1%, while Tesla gained nearly 4%.
On the downside, Biogen shares tumbled 6.7% following news that Medicare will only cover the cost for the company’s Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm for patients with early-stage symptoms who are enrolled in clinical trials. Health care was a weak spot for the market overall, with Merck and Amgen both weighing on the Dow.
Wednesday’s moves continued a bounce-back week for equities, with tech stocks in particular clawing back sharp losses from the first week of the year that were accompanied by a jump in interest rates. Last week’s decline brought parts of the market close to key technical levels closely watched by Wall Street pros.
“The Nasdaq went down and bounced off of the moving 200-day moving average on Monday, and that’s kind of been where this rally sort of began,” said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.
Bond yields, which spiked to start 2022, appear to have stabilized, with the 10-year Treasury yield slipping to 1.73% on Wednesday after topping the 1.8% level earlier in the week.
Though CPI is not the Federal Reserve’s primary inflation gauge, policymakers are watching a variety of measures as they embark on the first stages to tightening the most accommodative policy measures in the central bank’s history. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told Senate lawmakers Tuesday that he expects interest rate increases this year along with the end of the monthly bond-buying program in March and a reduction in asset holdings.
Meanwhile, big banks will kick off the fourth-quarter earnings season on Friday. JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are slated to release quarterly results before the bell.
Higher oil prices’ll drive Nigeria’s economy by 2.5% in 2022 – World Bank
The World Bank has projected a 2.5 per cent economic growth for Nigeria in 2022, and 2.8 per cent in 2023.
This 2022 forecast is a slight upward review from the estimated 2.4 per cent growth in 2021.
According to the bank, higher oil prices and activities in the service sectors, such as telecommunications and financial services, will drive this slightly upward growth.
The Washington-based institution disclosed this in its latest Global Economic Prospects report released on Tuesday.
The report read in part, “In Nigeria, growth is projected to strengthen somewhat to 2.5 per cent in 2022 and 2.8 per cent in 2023.
“The oil sector should benefit from higher oil prices, a gradual easing of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries production cuts, and domestic regulatory reforms. Activity in service sectors is expected to firm as well, particularly in telecommunications and financial services.”
It was, however, stated that the recovery from pandemic-induced income, employment losses, and inflation would be slow.
It added that issues of violence and social unrest, alongside emerging COVID-19 threats, would restrain economic activities in the non-oil sector.
“However, the reversal of pandemic-induced income and employment losses is expected to be slow; this, along with high food prices, restrains a faster recovery in domestic demand.
“Activity in the non-oil economy will remain curbed by high levels of violence and social unrest, as well as the threat of fresh COVID-19 flare-ups with remaining mobility restrictions being lifted guardedly because of low vaccination rates — just about 2 per cent of the population, had been fully vaccinated by the end of 2021,” the report stated.
It also predicted that per capita income is expected to be lower in 2022 than a decade ago in countries such as Angola, Nigeria, and South Africa.
The report read, “After barely increasing last year, per capita incomes are projected to recover only at a subdued pace, rising 1.1 per cent a year in 2022-23, leaving them almost 2 per cent below 2019 levels.
“In South Africa and Nigeria, per capita incomes are projected to remain more than 3 per cent below pre-pandemic levels in 2023.”
The report also said that global growth is expected to decelerate from 5.5 per cent in 2021 to 4.1 per cent in 2022, then 3.2 per cent in 2023.
US companies tipped for strong earnings season despite growing threats
Major US companies are expected to prove their health by reporting solid earnings for the last quarter even as inflation rises, wage pressures, supply chain disruptions and the coronavirus omicron variable.
With earnings season kicking off this week, companies listed in the S&P 500 stock index are expected to post year-over-year earnings growth of about 22 percent for the final three months of 2021, after a nearly 40 percent increase in the previous month. quarter, according to Wall Street estimates compiled by data provider FactSet.
Jim Poulsen, chief investment analyst at The Leuthold Group, said he expects a “tremendous” set of results across the board, driven by “high quality sales.” John Batters, chief analyst at FactSet, said nine of the 11 sectors represented in the S&P 500 are expected to report earnings growth for the fourth quarter, with energy, manufacturing and materials likely to lead the way. The only sectors where profits are expected to shrink are utilities and the financial sector.
Earnings season comes at a rough moment for Wall Street stocks, which kicked off 2022 with choppy trading as investors scrutinize the Federal Reserve’s more aggressive stance on fighting inflation.
Benky Chadha, chief strategist at Deutsche Bank, noted that given the “extraordinary crash and then the rise in profits” as a result of the pandemic, looking at the change in fourth-quarter earnings compared to the previous quarter will be more important than annual numbers. Chaddha said earnings are expected to fall by 4.6 percent on that basis, also when seasonal factors are accounted for.
A strong recovery in US corporate earnings from declines caused by the pandemic helped keep common valuation metrics in check even as stock prices soared. The S&P 500 is priced at 21 times expected earnings over the next 12 months, compared to 23 times a year ago, even though the index is up 23 percent during that time.
However, US stock prices are still well above average forward earnings by about 16 times over the past two decades, according to FactSet data. Analysts say disappointing corporate results could make stocks look more expensive, reducing their attractiveness to investors.
S&P 500 Index Line Chart (Forward Price-Earnings Ratio) Shows Wall Street Stock Valuations Falling From Recent Highs
Investors will get an early glimpse into earnings trends when Delta Air Lines reports results Thursday, followed Friday by banks JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and asset management giant BlackRock.
Savita Subramanian, head of US equity strategy at Bank of America, said, “The economic data is better than expected, early on. [reported] Results, solid property BofA [payment] Cards data, and preliminary indications of stronger-than-expected holiday sales point to a potential outperformance this quarter of “overall corporate earnings.”
Subramanian’s sentiments were echoed in last month’s survey of CEOs of large companies by the Business Roundtable, which found historic levels of confidence in forecasts, despite their concerns about labor costs and supply chain issues.
Subramanian said the effects of Omicron and upward pressures on wages will capture the attention of investors as they examine companies’ results. She cautioned that while the last quarter of 2021 looks bright, “we continue to see downside risks in 2022.”
