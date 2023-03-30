US increases visa fees for students, visitors

9 total views

The United States has announced hikes in fees for certain Non-Immigrant Visa application processing fees.

The increment, published in the Federal Register on March 28, 2023, will be effective from May 30, 2023.

The US government in the document said, “The fee for B-1/B-2 visitor visas, Border Crossing Cards for Mexican citizens aged 15 and above, and student and exchange visitor visas will increase from $160 to $185.

“Also, the fee for certain petition-based non-immigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) will increase from $190 to $205.

“The fee for a treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty applicants in a specialty occupation (E category) will increase from $205 to $315.”

“Other consular fees are not affected by this rule, including the waiver of the two-year residency required fee for certain exchange visitors.

“Visas for work and tourism are essential to President Biden’s foreign policy, and we recognise the critical role international travel plays in the U.S. economy.”