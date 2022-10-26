US evacuates embassy staff, families in Abuja after terror alert

The United States Government has granted departure status to its Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

A statement on Wednesday announced the approval of the U.S. Department of State.

The permission allows the voluntary departure of family members and certain employees due to the risk of attacks.

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria had alerted of plans by terrorists to wreak havoc in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Embassy in Abuja says it has limited ability to provide emergency assistance to Americans in the country.

However, the Consulate in Lagos continues to provide routine and emergency services to U.S. citizens.

The statement advised U.S citizens to have a personal emergency action plan that does not rely on government assistance.

“Take advantage of commercial transportation options, if you wish to depart Nigeria.

“Monitor local media for breaking news on the security situation; Be aware of your surroundings; keep a low profile”, the advisory added.