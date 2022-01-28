NEWS
US Embassy extends visa fee validity to 2023
The United States (US) Mission in Nigeria has extended visa fee validity to September 2023 to accommodate applicants facing difficulty in booking appointment for non-immigrant visa.
Thousands of applicants have been facing serious difficulty getting appointment date.
The earliest appointment date that many applicants are getting is nine months from the date of booking, a situation that unsettles them based on their reasons for visiting the US.
But the mission said on its website that it has extended validity to September 2023 to enable all applicants get appointment date.
It indicated that it was working diligently to restore routine consular services that were suspended in the last two years.
The statement reads: “The United States Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria understand that many visa applicants have paid the visa application processing fee and are still waiting to schedule a visa appointment.
“We are working diligently to restore all routine visa operations as quickly and safely as possible. In the meantime, rest assured that the US Mission will extend the validity of your payment (known as MRV fee) until September 30, 2023, to allow all applicants who were unable to schedule a visa appointment as a result of the suspension of routine consular operations an opportunity to schedule and/attend a visa appointment with the already paid fee.”
NEWS
FAO, WFP list Nigeria among 20 ‘hunger hotspots’
A new report jointly anchored by the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that acute food insecurity was likely to deteriorate further in Nigeria and 19 other countries, particularly between February and May 2022.
The report which was released yesterday by the FAO and WFP issued an early warning for urgent humanitarian action in what they described as 20 “hunger hotspots” where part of the population was likely to face a significant deterioration of acute food insecurity in the coming months, that will put their lives and livelihoods at risk
Of the identified “20 hunger hotspots,” the report stated that Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen remained at the highest alert level from the previous edition of its report.
According to the report, in their last available assessments, these countries all had parts of populations identified or projected to experience starvation and death (Catastrophe, Integrated Food Security Phase Classification [IPC] Phase 5), requiring the most urgent attention.
The FAO-WFP therefore, called for an urgent and targeted humanitarian action to save lives and livelihoods, especially in Nigeria, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Yemen.
“Moreover, in four of these – Ethiopia, Nigeria South Sudan and Yemen – humanitarian actions are critical to preventing starvation and death,” the report stressed.
Giving specific reasons for the looming hunger in Nigeria, the report stated that in northern part of the country, attacks by non-state armed groups in the north-east, coupled with banditry and intercommunal violence in the North-central and North-west, would continue to disrupt agricultural and market activities.
These, it added, would lead to reduced incomes and new displacement, including in areas that are projected to face Catastrophe (CH Phase 5).
The report further explained: “Precarious security conditions and high inflation rates are likely to further aggravate acute food-insecurity levels beyond Borno State in the outlook period.
“Countrywide, about 620,000 people – over 74 per cent of them in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe – are projected to face Emergency (CH Phase 4) from June to August 2022, up from about 230,000 in the 2021 post-harvest period, within a total of 18 million people expected to face Crisis or worse (CH Phase 3 or above) levels of acute food insecurity.
“This represents a sharp increase – by 6 million – from previous estimates. While this relates mostly to increased geographic coverage in the analysis, nonetheless it is also a reflection of an overall deterioration of food security in northwestern, north-central and south-eastern states, driven by high food prices and the upsurge of violence, which are expected to further constrain agricultural livelihoods and access to food
“In the outlook, the likely deterioration of acute food insecurity levels is the result of persistent attacks by non-state armed groups in the northeast, coupled with banditry and intercommunal violence in the northcentre and northwest that continue to disrupt humanitarian access, and agricultural and market activities.
“On the economic front, higher year-on-year prices, underpinned by market disruptions and difficult macroeconomic conditions, continue to constrain food access for vulnerable households.
In the next months, prices will likely be further affected by the effects of conflict coupled with currency depreciation and foreign exchange shortages.
“In conflict-affected northern Nigeria, extreme access constraints are likely to continue in the outlook period due to persistent insecurity, while some areas most at risk of sliding into catastrophic situations remain out of reach.”
To identify hunger hotspots, FAO and WFP assessed how key drivers of food insecurity are likely to evolve and have combined effects across countries in the coming months, and the related risks of deteriorations.
They identified these through interlinked or mutually reinforcing parameters, including organised violence and conflict, economic shocks such as secondary impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, weather extremes and climate variability, animal and plant pests and diseases.
Apart from Nigeria, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Yemen, some other countries listed in the report’s “20 huge hotspots” were Mozambique, Syria, Myanmar, Central African Republic, DR Congo, Sudan, Madagascar, Afghanistan and Angola, among others.
NEWS
Governors, Labour kick as NNPC presents N3tr subsidy bill to FEC
The controversies surrounding continued payment of fuel subsidy may not have ended as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, yesterday, presented a bill of N3 trillion for deliberations at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.
According to the Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, N3 trillion is the amount required to continue to subsidise petroleum products for the 18 months extension recently approved by the Presidency.
Ahmed, who broke the news to State House correspondents, explained that FEC considered the request so as to make additional funding provisions that will enable government meet incremental fuel subsidy payment in the 2022 budget.
According to her, only N443 billion is currently available in the 2022 budget meant to accommodate subsidy from January to June.
Buttressing the position of the government, she said with current realities on ground, especially the poverty rate on the part of Nigerians, the NNPC presented a request for N3 trillion to the Ministry of Finance for 2022.
“What this means is that we have to make incremental provision of N2.557 trillion to be able to meet subsidy requirement, which is averaging about N270 billion per month.
“In 2021, the actual under-recovery that has been charged to the Federation was N1.2 trillion, which means an average of N100 billion, but in 2022, because of the increased crude oil price per barrel in the global market, now at $80 per barrel, and also because an NNPC’s assessment shows that the country is consuming 65.7 million litres per day, we will end up with an incremental cost of N3 trillion in 2022.
“Having taken into account the current realities; increased hardship in the population, heightened inflation and also that measures needed to be taken to enable a smoother exit from the fuel subsidy regime are not yet in place, it was agreed by Council that it is desirable to exit fuel subsidy at a conducive time.”
She revealed that the Council directed the ministry to approach the National Assembly for an amendment to the fiscal framework, including the budget.
BUT the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have blamed the NNPC for the mismanagement of the proceeds accruing from oil.
They have also resolved to enter into working partnership to investigate consumption and distribution figures released by NNPC regarding petroleum products. The NGF disclosed this, yesterday, at its meeting with labour leaders, led by NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, to deliberate on the fuel subsidy removal issue.
A statement by NGF’s media adviser, AbdulRazaque Bello Barkindo, disclosed that “both parties agreed that the lacuna in the subsidy removal agenda was hidden in the untruths bandied by the administrators of the subsidy, particularly the NNPC, which both groups identify to be at the forefront of the mismanagement of the proceeds that accrued therein.”
Delivering his opening remarks at the meeting, which was also attended by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) president and a host of other leaders of organised labour in the country, NGF chairman and governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, argued that the nation’s economy is at the precipice and that it has become necessary for the two groups to carefully verify all NNPC’s estimates, to ensure that whatever action is taken on subsidy will be to the benefit of the people and not a few wealthy individuals and their cronies.
The NGF chairman, who led a delegation of governors Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, to the meeting, stressed that governors cannot ignore the economics of petroleum, arguing that all the countries surrounding Nigeria, including Niger, Mali, Cameroun and Ghana have their fuel pump price at the equivalent of a U.S. dollar.
“Nigeria has a pump price that is far less than a dollar and is uncomfortable with the removal of subsidy until the challenge of what the NNPC is telling the country is confronted frontally.
“We need a partnership with the NLC to confront the challenges of what the NNPC is about, because there is a lot of fraud in the consumption and distribution figures that the country is getting and we can only move forward if the NLC engages all those who are knowledgeable in the field like PENGASSAN to conduct a thorough research into the sector before any further action is taken on subsidy,” Fayemi said.
He added that only about eight states are benefitting directly from the subsidy while all the others have to contend with the situation on their own.
Commenting, Obaseki warned that the country has a choice of continuing to behave “like Father Christmas (Santa Claus) or take concrete actions on a problem that is permanently with us rather than throwing away N3 trillion on subsidy.”
The Plateau governor, who like Obaseki, joined the meeting virtually, recalled that the NGF had spent three years on this matter. He stated: “We must find options and create opportunities that address the hardships that stare our people in the face.”
The unionists, according to the statement, argued that the conflicting figures that always came from managers of the petroleum sector had always tended towards inefficiency, which have remained, and to organised labour, completely objectionable.
Wabba and TUC president, Quadri Olaleye, wondered why the subsidy issue had always been shrouded in secrecy on the part of government.
Also, NLC National Deputy President, Comrade Bello Ismail, has advised the Federal Government against any attempt to increase the pump price of petroleum products during the tenure of this administration that would terminate in 2023.
Ismail, who addressed Kaduna State workers on the outcome of the suspension by the Federal Government of its initial plan to hike the pump price of petrol, said labour would continue to watch any action of the Buhari administration and ensure it did not increase pump price of fuel in future.
MEANWHILE, the Presidency, yesterday, reiterated the concerns of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) that Nigeria would have to pay a price to continue subsidising petrol, adding that the country may be left with no other choice than to continue borrowing to shoulder its fiscal overhead.
The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said this when he featured on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme yesterday. He said petrol is not deregulated by the Federal Government, as the price is sold at between N162 and N165/litre at filling stations, far lower than the actual cost of the commodity.
In June 2021, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, stated that petrol price should be more than N280/litre, while the commodity had been subsidised and sold at N162/litre since last year.
NEWS
Gunmen kidnap Ex-President Jonathan’s cousin in Bayelsa
Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s cousin, Jephthah Robert, has been abducted by gunmen at his residence in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.
It was learnt that the abductors had yet to contact the family since his kidnap on Monday.
The police spokesman in Bayelsa State, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the abduction, said they were intensifying efforts to rescue the victim and arrest the abductors.
Though the detail of the abduction was sketchy, the rate of kidnappings in Bayelsa State has been on the increase recently.
Just last Monday, the state Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Federal Otokito, regained freedom after spending five days in the kidnappers’ den.
He was said to have been kidnapped by the cartel operating illegal refineries in his community for trying to obstruct their operations.
Trending
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Governors, Labour kick as NNPC presents N3tr subsidy bill to FEC
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Global oil benchmark tops $90 for the first time since 2014
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nigerian Army arrests political thugs from Ibadan with guns heading for Ekiti PDP primaries
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Dow futures drop 300 points as investors assess Fed update
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
CBN retains interest rate at 11.5% to contain inflation
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Transfer: Aubameyang demands double Ibrahimovic’s wages to leave Arsenal for AC Milan
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
EPL: I don’t play in my preferred positions – Pulisic becomes latest Chelsea player to hit at Tuchel
-
NEWS2 days ago
African airlines’ passenger traffic crashes by 65% over Omicron, others