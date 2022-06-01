NEWS
US denies spreading Monkeypox through Nigerian labs
The United States has denied social media speculations that the US-controlled laboratories are being used to spread Monkeypox in Nigeria.
The embassy in a statement on Monday, titled, ‘U.S.-Nigeria collaboration on infectious disease threats’, explained that the collaborative work between Nigeria and the US has provided opportunities for technical assistance in capacity building, equipment, commodities/consumables, and funding to critical public health programme, hospitals and laboratories which contribute greatly to the prevention and amelioration of global disease outbreaks.
The statement read in part, “Recent misleading posts on social media wrongly speculate on the origin of the current global outbreak of Monkeypox disease and supposedly call for the World Health Organisation to investigate the so-called ‘U.S.-controlled laboratories’ in Nigeria.
“Such reports are pure fabrication. There is zero merit to any allegations regarding the use of US-assisted Nigerian laboratories in the spread of Monkeypox. Furthermore, there are no “US-controlled” laboratories in Nigeria.
“These falsehoods detract from the work that the United States, in close coordination with Nigeria and multilateral partners, accomplish together on public health that includes disease surveillance, diagnosis, prevention, and control.”
Buhari woos APC governors over choice of successor
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday dropped a bombshell when he told the governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to allow him to make a choice for his successor.
The president met the governors ahead of the presidential primary election fixed for June 6, 7 and 8.
Credible sources privy to a meeting held between the president and the governors said the president took most of the governors by surprise considering that they wanted him to allow them to choose one among them as the next president.
Some of the sources said the president was also bowing to pressure from some powerful forces around him who want to remain relevant in the next administration.
One source privy to details of the meeting however said the president’s silence about who his choice was disappointed those who orchestrated the meeting who had envisaged the president’s clear endorsement.
“With his speech, the president took many stakeholders by surprise,” one of the sources said.
“Even though the president is keen on leaving behind a legacy of success stories at the end of his tenure in 2023 for the future generation to see, he was not particularly interested in circumventing democratic norms or having a direct influence on who succeeds him in order to cover any wrongdoing.
“It is some people around him and an entrenched so-called establishment who would like to be direct beneficiaries of anointing someone that are working hard to see that the president raise the hands of someone,” he said.
The governors of the APC were led into the meeting by Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, who is the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).
“In keeping with the established internal policies of the party and as we approach the convention in a few days, therefore, I wish to solicit the reciprocity and support of the governors and other stakeholders in picking my successor, who would fly the flag of our party for election into the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023,” he said.
National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and all the APC governors with exception of Kaduna who was represented by his deputy, Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, attended the meeting, which held at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.
It was learnt that the governors later met at Adamu’s house at the Three Arms Zone where they continued with deliberations on the way forward in the aftermath of what the president said.
This is the first time the president would be seeking the backing of the governors in picking his successor whose identity he refused to disclose despite speaking about the qualities the person must possess.
Early this year, Buhari said any attempt to reveal the identity of his preferred candidate for the 2023 presidential election might put the person’s life at risk of elimination.
The president had also in the past said the next president should be someone with a strong backing of his local base.
Tuesday’s meeting
The president, while speaking, charged the governors to ensure that the forthcoming convention to pick a presidential candidate reflects all the values and virtues of the party.
He assured that the consultation process will continue to ensure that all aspirants and stakeholders would be brought on board right through to the convention.
Buhari said that the consultation would also ensure that any anxiety occasioned by different factors was “effectively” brought under control, “and that our party emerges stronger.”
The president promised to provide the stronger leadership to the party to ensure that the party not only remained strong and united but also retained power at the centre, held the great majority in various legislative chambers and gained additional number of states.
He said: “The processes for the 2023 general elections have commenced in earnest and I note that the most successful political parties globally have always relied on their internal cohesion and a strong leadership brand to achieve bigger electoral fortunes. Our party, the APC, shall not be any different, more so as we are still implementing the blueprint for a more prosperous nation.
“As I begin the final year of my second term as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and leader of the party, I recognize the compelling need for me to provide stronger leadership to the party under this transition process and to ensure that it happens in an orderly manner.
“Such leadership is required so that the party remains strong and united. It is also needed to improve our electoral fortunes by ensuring that it retains power at the centre, holds the great majority in various legislative chambers and also gains additional number of states.
“In pursuit of the foregoing objectives, the party has successfully established internal policies that promote continuity and smooth succession plans even at the state and local government levels. For example, first term governors who have served credibly well have been encouraged to stand for re-election. Similarly, second term governors have been accorded the privilege of promoting successors that are capable of driving their visions as well as the ideals of the party.
“In a few days, the party will be holding its convention during which primaries would take place to pick the presidential flag bearer for the 2023 General Elections. This is a very significant process and its outcome should prove to the world, the positive quality of the APC regarding democratic principles, culture as well as leadership.
“As we approach the Convention, I appeal to all of you to allow our interests to converge, our focus to remain on the changing dynamics of our environment, the expectations of our citizens and the global community. Our objective must be the victory of our party and our choice of candidate must be someone who would give the Nigerian masses a sense of victory and confidence even before the elections,” he said.
Governor Bagudu, while speaking at the event said the party must build on the successes of its recent elective convention and the primaries conducted so far “And come up with a candidate who will walk in the footsteps of patriotism and love for the country, which Mr President has shown.
“We will support Mr President to have a very successful convention,” he promised in a statement issued by the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.
The president advised that the number of the presidential aspirants be pruned to manageable numbers ahead of the convention.
The party chairman was said to have promised to look into the advice.
Kaduna Train Attack: Victims call for help as bandits release video of their captives
The terrorists who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28
have released yet another video of the victims.
In a new video, eight of the captives – five men and three women – called on the federal government to accede to the demands of their captors.
While the men knelt, the women sat on a mat as flies hovered around them.
A victim, who identified herself as Mariam Abubakar, said one of her four children abducted alongside herself and her husband had fallen sick in captivity.
“I was one of those captured on that train with four of my children and my husband. We are appealing to the federal government, our families and everyone that can to please come to our aid. We have been here for 62 days and unfavorable inhabitable conditions unimaginable.
“We have been sick. In fact, one of my sons, two of them are even sick at the moment with no medical supplies. So, we are pleading with you to please come to our aid,” she said.
A gunman who appeared in the video said the government could either listen to the victims or abandon them.
The man who spoke in English said, “We are the people that abducted these people from the Abuja-Kaduna train, so they are appealing to us saying that they wanted to talk to the federal government and we gave them chance to speak. It is left for you to listen to them or abandon them.”
Sadiq, son of elder statesman, Ango Abdullahi, said most of the victims were sick.
“We are appealing to the federal government to once again come to our aid. We have been here for 62 days. Most of us here are sick and we are not in good condition and every day the situation deteriorates. We are appealing to the federal government to please come to our aid before we start losing our lives,” he said.
Another victim, who identified herself as a classmate of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Nigerian Law School, broke down in tears, saying she is disturbed by the plight of her son who is a “sicklier”.
She said, “My name is Gladys….I’m pleading particularly to Professor Yemi Osinbajo who was my classmate in 78/79 Law School. You are a grandfather and a father; come to our aid because we have been here for 62 days and I have a son who is a sicklier; I don’t know his condition now.
“I am pleading that the federal government and Rotimi Amaechi who is the Minister of Transportation to please come to our assistance. I’m pleading. We are all sick. Right now, I’m even sick too. But for my son who is a sicklier, I don’t know his condition. I am appealing to the federal government.”
Relatives of the victims have made repeated calls for their release, with the federal government assuring that steps are being taken to rescue the passengers.
Court grants Okorocha N500m bail
A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday granted bail at N500million to ex-Imo Governor Senator Rochas Okorocha.
Justice Ekwo ordered Okorocha to provide a surety, who will sign and of the same amount.
The trial judge also barred Okorocha from traveling out of the country except with the express permission of the court.
The judge ordered the Senator representing Imo West in the National Assembly to deposit his traveling passport with the court registrar.
In addition, the judge ordered that Immigration must be alerted in writing by the court registrar that Okorocha’s traveling passport is with the court, and as such, must not be allowed to move out of the country.
The judge also granted bail to Okorocha’s co-defendant, Anyim Nyerere Chinenye on the conditions attached to the administrative bail earlier granted him by the EFCC.
Trial is to commence on November 7.
