The United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois will on Tuesday hear the fresh suit filed by Nigeria’s 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, against President Bola Tinubu’s Chicago State University (CSU) certificate.

Atiku, a former Vice President of Nigeria is asking the US Court to compel Chicago State University to produce documents, information or objects on President Tinubu or to permit inspection of premises in a civil action.

Political Economist, an online news media on Monday reported that Atiku filed the fresh suit a few days after the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Nigeria dismissed his petition against Tinubu’s election in the February 25 presidential election.

The report noted that court papers showed that the matter was docketed by the Clerk of the court on Friday before the Honourable Jeffrey T. Gilbert and the testimony of CSU would be taken in person on Tuesday, adding that the court however stated that should the CSU or its representative be unable to make in-person appearance, such a person can opt for a telephone appearance.

The former Vice President believes that the fresh suit against the Chicago State University on Tinubu’s certificate and information will facilitate his chances of overturning the judgment of the PEPC at the Supreme Court as he moves to challenge the tribunal’s verdict at Nigeria’s apex court.

The court reportedly said in the Notice of Docket Entry, “The court’s preference, however, is for counsel who will be speaking at the hearing to appear in person.”

The US court further said that it is treating the matter with urgency in the light of the exigent circumstances presented by Atiku Abubakar and to make room for the possibility of appeal to the court’s ruling.

Atiku is requesting: A true and correct copy of any diploma for a Bachelor of Science degree issued by CSU in 1979; a true and correct copy of any diploma issued by CSU in 1979 to Mr. Tinubu; true and correct copies of any diplomas issued by CSU (other than to Mr. Tinubu) that contain the same font, seal, signatures, and wording (other than the name of the recipient and the specific degree awarded) as contained in Exhibit C which purports to be a CSU diploma issued to Mr. Tinubu on or about June 22, 1979.

Other documents the PDP presidential candidate is requesting from the CSU are true and correct copies of any CSU documents relating to Mr. Tinubu that were certified by Jamar C. Orr, Esq; and a declaration, and all communications to or from CSU concerning the certification of such documents by Jamar C. Orr, Esq., during the period August 1, 2022, to August 1, 2023.

Atiku, in the fresh suit supported with several documents, also sought the appearance of representative(s) of CSU at a time, date, and place set forth in the supporting documents to testify at a deposition to be taken in this civil action.