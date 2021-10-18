NEWS
US confirms Boko Haram, bandits working together to blackmail Buhari regime
A panel of United States policymakers has uncovered how Boko Haram terrorists operating in the North-East have been collaborating with armed bandits terrorising communities across the North-West to collect ransom from the Buhari administration and civilian victims, The Wall Street Journal reports.
The reports stated that the U.S. has not recognised armed banditry as a direct threat to its interest, but officials have been monitoring bandit commanders and their possible coordination with Boko Haram insurgents.
“The bandits are a distant priority for U.S. policy makers focused on Nigeria’s jihadist threat, though American officials say they have intercepted calls from suspected Islamist militants in the northeast who are advising bandits in the northwest on kidnapping operations and negotiations,” the Journal said in a report published on Saturday.
The report could bolster widespread calls for President Muhammadu Buhari to declare the bandits as terrorists, even though they have no declared political or religious aim.
Administration officials said the government was not in a hurry to label the bandits, but has ordered security forces to intensify raids of unsecured forests and other hideouts.
”The problem is to understand the culture of the cattle rearers, the Nigerian cattle rearers do not carry anything more than a stick. Sometimes they carry machetes to just cut some herbs for the cattle, but those foreigners from ?L
But the bandits have acquired weapons far more assorted than AK-47, and they have recently shot down a fighter jet deployed to conduct reconnaissance operations in the hostile region.
“Criminal factions appear to be better equipped with larger-capacity advanced weaponry than national security agencies,” the Journal reported, citing a security memo presented to Buhari in July.
The Journal disclosed the U.S. findings as the outlet was reporting that the Nigerian Air Force paid N20 million in ransom to buy back an anti-aircraft machine gun from bandits before they could use the machine to bring down the president’s plane.
Unknown gunmen attack police station in Ebonyi, free inmates, burn operational vehicles
Unknown gunmen attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters situated in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.
The gunmen were said to have stormed the station around 2 am on Monday, releasing all the suspects in custody in the police facility”.
The gunmen also set ablaze some police operational vehicles.
It was gathered that some officers escaped with bullet wounds.
Other circumstances surrounding the attack, including the identities of the attackers could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.
Loveth Odah, Ebonyi State Police Command spokesperson confirmed the incident , saying the police commissioner was on his way to the scene to ascertain the level of damage.
The incident is the latest in what appears to be a growing trend of attacks on police stations and security personnel in the South-East region of the country.
The governors in the region recently announced the establishment of a joint security outfit, codenamed ‘Ebube Agu’ to “battle rising insecurity”.
Sunday Igboho: Pastor Giwa gives Benin Republic President 48 hours to release Yoruba agitator
The Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Pastor Adewale Giwa, has asked the President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon, to within 48 hours, release the Yoruba fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as “Igboho”.
Igboho is currently in a detention facility in Benin Republic.
The Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, home of the pro-Yoruba self-determination activist, was invaded by men from the Department of State Services, DSS, on July 1, 2021, leading to the arrest of twelve of his aides, while Igboho managed to escape arrest.
Igboho was later arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic, on July 16, 2021, with his wife while travelling to Germany and has since then been in detention.
One of his lawyers, Yomi Aliyyu, had last week raised an alarm that Igboho needed urgent medical attention.
According to him, Igboho was diagnosed with possible kidney and lung illness.
Speaking with his church members on the State of Nation on Sunday, Giwa warned president Talon not to allow himself to be used by selfish Nigerian politicians to dent the image of his country.
“Let me warn the President of Benin Republic to, within 48 hours, release Sunday Igboho. He should not allow himself to be used as biblical Judas Iscariot.
“Be warned and quickly set the young man free without delay. Sunday Igboho should not be treated like a criminal”, Giwa stated.
Besides, the fiery pastor also condemned the National Assembly for plunging Nigeria into further debts.
He said,” This is the worst National Assembly so far since 1999. Anything president Muhammadu Buhari brings to them, they approve without even considering how the Nigerian people feel.
“They say ” Yes sir” to everything president Buhari says without questioning and asking for the opinions of Nigerians.
“This is nothing but a rubber stamp assembly that only represents itself and pockets.”
Oshodi LG Chairman threatens two APC leaders with N100million defamation suit
Chairman of Oshodi/Isolo local government, Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede has given two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state 24 hours to retract an allegation of thuggery levelled against him by the duo.
Oloyede in a statement signed by him threatened to sue the two leaders of the party should they fail to retract the allegation.
The two APC chieftains are Hon. Israel Akiode and Pastor Wale Ariyibi. Akiode is the party’s leader for the physically challenged while Ariyibi was the immediate state auditor of the party.
The duo had in a video accused Oloyede and the Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) of being behind Saturday’s attack on them.
Akiode and Ariyibi, who are from Oshodi were attacked at the state congress of the party held at Onikan Stadium on Saturday, October 16.
They stated that Oloyede and MC Oluomo ordered thugs to beat them at the event.
However, Oloyede in the statement said he knew nothing about the attack as he was never near where the duo sat during the event.
He stated that Akiode and Ariyibi in collaboration with some politicians in the local government had resorted to blackmail by linking him with the attack.
Oloyede gave the two leaders 24 hours to tender an unreserved apology to him.
He noted that should the leaders fail to do this, he will have no other option than to pursue redress in court by seeking N100million naira in damages against them
