US condemns Russia’s New Year attacks

United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has condemned Russian attacks on Ukraine in the early hours of Sunday as “cowardly”.

“Russia coldly and cowardly attacked Ukraine in the early hours of the new year. But Putin still does not seem to understand that Ukrainians are made of iron,” she posted on Twitter.

Numerous explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day.

The attacks on Kyiv on Sunday followed a barrage of at least 20 cruise missiles fired at targets across Ukraine in what officials there called “terror on New Year’s Eve”.

Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that the first blasts of the new year began roughly 30 minutes after midnight, hitting two districts. He said there were no immediate reports of casualties.

