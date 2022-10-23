in feature, NEWS

US alerts of terrorist attacks in Nigeria’s capital Abuja

The United States Embassy has alerted of an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja, the capital.

The U.S. Mission issued a terse statement on Sunday.

It listed targets as government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, and bars.

Others are restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations.

“The U.S. Embassy will offer reduced services until further notice,” the release added.

It warned American nationals against all non-essential travel or movement.

 

