Uproar in Senate over plan to give Bauchi, Lagos, Ogun Oil-producing status
Senators from Niger Delta on Wednesday kicked against proposed legislation seeking to make Bauchi, Lagos and Ogun oil-producing states.
The debate ensued as the Senate considered a bill seeking to amend the Niger Delta Development Commission Act to include Lagos, Ogun, Bauchi and others that had attained the status of oil-producing states into the Act.
The nine states already captured in the NDDC Act are Cross River, Edo, Delta, Abia, Imo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom and Ondo.
The bill, which passed the second reading during the plenary, was sponsored by Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (APC, Lagos).
Adeola said Bauchi, Lagos and Ogun had officially joined the league of oil-producing states following the discovery of crude oil in Alkaleri, Badagry and Ipokia respectively.
“By virtue of this, the states are entitled to the 13 per cent derivation that is due to oil-producing states according to the provision of Section 162 Sub-Section 2 of the Nigerian constitution.
“Mr President, the purport of this bill is for the Act to make provision for new states who have joined the leagues of oil-producing states in Nigeria and for states that might eventually discover oil in the future as opposed to the present position of the Act which only covers oil-producing states within the Niger Delta region.
Furthermore, the inclusion of the new oil-producing states in the Act saves costs and follows precedence.
“This amendment is to accord the same provisions of the law amongst other benefits accrued to oil-producing states in Nigeria to the new oil-producing states and future oil-producing states,” he said.
Reacting, senators from Niger Delta opposed the proposed inclusion of Lagos, Ogun and Bauchi States in the NDDC.
Senators George Sekibo (PDP, Rivers), Matthew Urhoghide (PDP, Edo) and Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta), said the NDDC was created to address the environmental degradation caused by oil exploration in the region.
Urhoghide said states outside of Niger Delta were free to share from the 13% derivation provided they produce oil in commercial quantity, stressing that adding them to the NDDC was out of place.
The senators from the region, therefore, urged Adeola to pursue the establishment of a commission to address developmental issues in the South West instead of seeking to make Lagos and other members of the NDDC.
Omo-Agege described Adeola as a “meddlesome interloper” and advised him to intensify efforts for the creation of the South West Development Commission.
Senators from the north, who contributed to the debate, supported the bill but said the states outside of the Niger Delta should not be part of NDDC.
Nnamdi Kanu: Lawyers’ disappearance forces court to adjourn trial
The legal team of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday in Abuja forced the federal high court to shift the trial of their client till January 19 and 20 next year.
The legal team, led by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had chosen to stay out of court in protest against the refusal of security operatives to permit a foreign lawyer into the courtroom.
Although Ejiofor and others had earlier entered the room, they left when information got to them that the foreign counsel would not be allowed into the courtroom.
Justice Binta Nyako adjourned the matter when it became obvious that the lawyers would not come back.
Meanwhile, Kanu has been returned to the custody of the Department of State Services.
IPOB declares sit-at-home as Kanu appears in court today for treason trial
The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will return to court in Abuja today for a resumed hearing on the charges brought against him by the Federal Government.
The Federal High Court, Abuja, had three weeks ago fixed November 10, 2021, to hear an application filed by Kanu challenging the competence of the treasonable felony charges filed against him by the Federal Government.
He also asked the judge, Binta Nyako, to dismiss the newly-amended charges of seven counts.
Kanu was charged with terrorism, treason and perpetuation of falsehoods against President Muhammadu Buhari, mainly through broadcasts on the controversial Radio Biafra outlet and also through social media.
He had pleaded not guilty during his last trial on October 21, 2021.
The IPOB has announced the sit-at-home today in solidarity with its leader, Kanu, who appears in court today.
Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, urged people of the South-East to remain indoors and those residing in Abuja to move to the venue of Kanu’s trial.
IPOB has exempted hospitals and its members of staff, as well as journalists, from the order.
“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu goes to court tomorrow (today) November 10, 2021, and our people should stay indoors while others move to Abuja in solidarity with our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and we are expecting the Nigerian government and the Department of State Services (DSS) to release him unconditionally because he committed no crime.
“We hope people will comply with this order and obey the resolve to support Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. IPOB must allow our people like doctors, nurses, ambulances and journalists to operate during the sit-at-home because we don’t want pregnant women and sick people to have issues or complications because of their health.
“Doctors must come to the hospitals but you must identify yourself and journalists must be allowed to operate and report what is going on in the whole of Biafraland,” Powerful stated.
INEC declares APGA’s Soludo winner of Anambra Governorship election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State.
The returning officer for the election and Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi announced the final result at about 1:50 am on Wednesday.
Obi announce the result after adding the figures garnered by each of the political parties in the Tuesday supplementary polls to those already declared on Sunday from the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.
She announced the votes polled by the political parties as follows; APC, 43,285, APGA, 112, 229, PDP, 53,807, among others.
She also announced the total number of valid votes in the election as; 241,523, rejected votes stood at 8,108, while the total vote cast in the election was given as 249,631.
Obi said: “This is the moment we have been waiting for. I want to use this opportunity to thank the chairman of INEC and his team for this opportunity given to me and my university to partake in this Anambra 2021. I thank the service chiefs, the people of Anambra State, we remain very grateful.
“Allow me to read this form EC8E, which I have completed. I Prof Florence Banku Obi hereby certify that I’m the returning officer of the Anambra governorship election held on 6 and 9 of November.
“That Charles Chukwuma Soludo of APGA, having certified the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner of the election,” Prof. Obi said.
Former chairman of APGA, Senator Victor Umeh while reacting to the victory said the election was transparent, and is the best election so far held in the state.
“We have again won the state, despite the fact that some people boasted that they will win the state. This is to tell them that APGA is on ground, and it is not just about boasting of winning, but doing your homework well. I urge them to concede victory to our party and the candidate, because the people made a clear choice.”
