Uproar as BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada poses braless in new photos (Photos)

Big Brother Naija alumni, Ifu Ennada has created a scene on the online community as she poses braless in new photos.

The beauty entrepreneur, who is currently on vacation in Zanzibar, left many of her fans shocked when she went almost naked on social media.

Ifu Ennada shared racy photos of her without a bra, as she showed off her stretch marks.

“With love from Zanzibar… It seems everyone is sleeping”.

Her nude photos has stirred anger among many of her fans as they aired their displeasure on her page.

One Patience Eke wrote, “Grow up aunty. This is far from bikini wear. This is nudity and porn. If that is what you like. It’s a lucrative business, so face it with your full chest instead of this unnecessary pictures. Never forget stars don’t force themselves to shine. It’s their identity

One Mis taste delights wrote, “No sense of decency on this app anymore. Una to do abeg, don’t forget you will have kids tomorrow. Social media doesn’t forget

One Geobastine wrote, “My sister u need to talk to someone o. This does not work anymore na old stunt and na bad market now

One Governor Moses wrote, “This is not necessary madam. Keep exposing yourself in the name of trending o ma see o”.