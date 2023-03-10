UPDATE: Death Toll Rises To 36 In ISWAP Terrorists’ Attack On Fishermen In Borno

The death toll in the latest attack by Islamic State of the West African (ISWAP) militants on fishermen in Borno State has risen to 36.

Earlier reports suggested that 26 persons died after the terrorists attacked fishermen on the field at Makdolo, a border between Gamborun and Dikwa on March 8, 2023.

However, latest figures show that more deaths were recorded in the early hours of Thursday, Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert disclosed.

Some of the victims were buried on Thursday.

Boko Haram has increasingly targeted farmers, herders and loggers, accusing them of spying and passing information to the Nigerian military.

They have also been raiding herding communities and stealing cattle, a valuable commodity in the region to fund their operations.

In 2020, the insurgents invaded a rice plantation in Zabarmari, a community in the Jere Local Government Area, killing at least 43 farmers.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have become more ferocious in recent times.