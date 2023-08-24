Brazilian superstar Neymar could play an official match in India for the first time in his career as Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC were drawn in the same group as Al-Hilal in the latest draw of the AFC Champions League. Al-Hilal, who are the most successful club in the history of the tournament, have had a busy transfer window which saw them rope in the likes of Neymar, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, among others.

The other two teams in Group D are FC Nassaji Mazandaran from Iran and Uzbekistan’s PFC Navbahor Namangan.

Last week, Neymar was greeted by thousands of adoring fans in Riyadh as the former Barcelona star was unveiled in front of Al-Hilal fans at the 68,000-capacity King Fahd International Stadium.

Neymar sat out Al Hilal’s game against Al-Fayha later on Saturday, and is expected to make his debut against Al-Raed later on Thursday.

Mumbai City FC will play their home games at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

AFC Champions League Group Stage

Group A: Al-Faiha FC, Pakhtakor, Ahla FC, Al Ain FC

Group B: Al-Saad, Nasaf, Al-Faisaly, Sharjah FC

Group C: Al-Ittihad, Sepahan SC, Air Force Club, AGMK FC

Group D: Al-Hilal, FC Nassaji Mazandaran, Mumbai City FC, PFC Navbahor Namangan

Group E: Persepolis, Al-Duhail, Istiklol, Al-Nassr

Group F: Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Bangkok United, Lion City Sailors, Kitchee

Group G: Terengganu FC, Bali United, Stallion Laguna, Central Coast Mariners

Group H: Haiphong FC, Hougang United, Sabah FC, PSM Makassar

Group I: CPK, Tainan City, FC Ulaanbaatar, Taichung Futuro