Thursday, August 24, 2023
FOOTBALL

Unprecedented! Neymar Jr. Set For First-Ever Official Match In India As Mumbai City Drawn With Al-Hilal In AFC Champions League

By Online Editor
0
Unprecedented! Neymar Jr. Set For First-Ever Official Match In India As Mumbai City Drawn With Al-Hilal In AFC Champions League

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor


Brazilian superstar Neymar could play an official match in India for the first time in his career as Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC were drawn in the same group as Al-Hilal in the latest draw of the AFC Champions League. Al-Hilal, who are the most successful club in the history of the tournament, have had a busy transfer window which saw them rope in the likes of Neymar, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, among others.

The other two teams in Group D are FC Nassaji Mazandaran from Iran and  Uzbekistan’s PFC Navbahor Namangan.

Last week, Neymar was greeted by thousands of adoring fans in Riyadh as the former Barcelona star was unveiled in front of Al-Hilal fans at the 68,000-capacity King Fahd International Stadium.

Neymar sat out Al Hilal’s game against Al-Fayha later on Saturday, and is expected to make his debut against Al-Raed later on Thursday.

Mumbai City FC will play their home games at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

AFC Champions League Group Stage

Group A: Al-Faiha FC, Pakhtakor, Ahla FC, Al Ain FC

Group B: Al-Saad, Nasaf, Al-Faisaly, Sharjah FC

Group C: Al-Ittihad, Sepahan SC, Air Force Club, AGMK FC

Group D: Al-Hilal, FC Nassaji Mazandaran, Mumbai City FC, PFC Navbahor Namangan

Group E: Persepolis, Al-Duhail, Istiklol, Al-Nassr

Group F: Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Bangkok United, Lion City Sailors, Kitchee

Group G: Terengganu FC, Bali United, Stallion Laguna, Central Coast Mariners

Group H: Haiphong FC, Hougang United, Sabah FC, PSM Makassar

Group I: CPK, Tainan City, FC Ulaanbaatar, Taichung Futuro

Topics mentioned in this article



Source link

Previous article
I’m not quitting you – Tolanibaj tells Neo as they share a sweet kiss in the toilet
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network