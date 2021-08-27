NEWS
Unknown helicopter shoots passengers’ boat in Rivers, many feared dead
A yet-to-be-identified helicopter has reportedly shot at a local passenger boat travelling from Port Harcourt to Bonny in Rivers State.
There are fears of casualties, with some occupants severely injured and rushed to the hospital.
An eye witnesses at the Bonny-Nembe waterside where the boat took off from in Port Harcourt, told newsmen that there were casualties.
While expressing shock over the incident, he said that the boat conveyed passengers and foodstuff.
“The local boat that just left here to Bonny, within the Treasure Island area, a chopper or I will call it a flight helicopter, just came behind, went very low and started shooting at the wooden boat.
“From the information we got from a boat driver, there were passengers in the boat. The boat also contained foodstuff such as garri, rice and other items.
“Everyone knows that is the route transporting foodstuff to Bonny. Some people died in the boat,” he claimed
When contacted, a spokesman of the state Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, said that he had yet to get the report and asked our correspondent to call back later.
Spokesman of the 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Charles Ekeocha, did not pick calls put across to him by our correspondent; just like his counterpart in the Nigerian Air Force, Port Harcourt, as of the time of filing this report.
NEWS
Kano Council bans women from meeting lovers in public places at night
Rano Local Government Area of Kano State has banned people of the opposite sex from meeting together in public places at night.
The bye-law enacted to this effect is as a result of the reported cases of immoral activities between girls and boys, including divorcees.
Lovers can now only meet at daytime to discuss, the local authorities stated.
The local government information officer, Habibu Faragai, said the council chairman, Dahiru Muhammad, announced the law at a security committee meeting attended by residents and traditional leaders.
Muhammad noted that the committee had raised alarm over the high rate of immorality in the local government area, adding that the concern guided the council to come up with the new law.
He said the law was meant to sanitise the council area of immoral activities occurring during night discussions between the opposite sex.
The council boss directed the state’s Islamic police Hisbah board and other security agents at the local level to ensure compliance and arrest defaulters.
Also, the district Head of Rano, Mannir Tafida-Abubakar, called on the village and ward heads as well as Imams across the council area to ensure that residents comply with the new law.
Tafida-Abubakar said there are about three major issues bordering on immorality happening in the area and had become a source of concern to residents.
“Parents must welcome the decision and support it. If parents do not cooperate and such things happen again, the affected will face the consequences of their negligence,” the traditional ruler said.
The state government had banned the opposite sex from boarding the same commercial tricycles in 2019.
Of recent, the Kano State Hisbah Board banned the use of mannequins to display clothes by tailors, supermarkets and boutique owners in the state.
Hisbah Commander-in-Chief, Ustaz Harun Muhammad Sani Ibn Sina, said the use of mannequins by tailors, boutique owners and others contravenes the provision of Islamic injunctions.
He added that the agency would educate them on how Islam frowns on the use of mannequins and send its officials to apprehend and prosecute offenders.
Despite the public condemnation, the destruction of beer and other alcoholic beverages by Hisbah has continued in some northern states, including Kano.
For instance, in November 2020, about 1,975,000 bottles of beer estimated at N200million were confiscated and destroyed by the Islamic police in Kano State.
Meanwhile, during the recent wedding reception of Yusuf, only son to President Muhammadu Buhari and his heartthrob, Zahra Ado-Bayero, whose father is a traditional ruler in Kano, the Hisbah corps is nowhere to be found.
Some videos of the lavish wedding of which surfaced on the internet show attendees in breach of the laws for which the Islamic police which has diligently punished poor Nigerians.
Yusuf and Zarah Ado Bayero, daughter of Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero got married in Kano State last Friday.
Also, private jets doted the runway of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano as members of Nigeria’s political and ruling class flew in for the wedding.
A video of the wedding party shows Nigerian singer, Mayorkun singing and some of the party attendees spotting Afro, Mohawk or any of the hairstyles Kano State Hisbah has labelled as “unIslamic” and an insult to Islam.
Also, secular songs Hisbah has vehemently frowned upon were played at the party, with young northern men and women dancing to them.
All these have attracted punishments from Kano Hisbah, in cases where poor Nigerians were involved.
NEWS
Almost half of single women poke their exes
People on social media often ask jokingly who single people are having sex with, and the response is always hilarious.
But a research conducted by SeekingArrangement.com said that 43% of single women preferred having sex with their sex partners while looking for a partner.
One of the women who took part in the research, Nikki Howarth (26) said she had slept with her ex-boyfriends while she was single.
“It’s something most girls have done. They say, ‘never go back’ but it can be difficult when you have been very close to a guy and you are struggling to find someone new,” she said.
She revealed she has sometimes regretted doing it in the past, especially when she has been more interested in the guy than he was in her.
The poll of 1 000 men and women found that the majority of girls who resort to sex with their exes do so because they “miss physical intimacy”, while a further 31% admitted it was because they hoped to reignite a relationship with a former flame.
The research also revealed that more men do it than women.
NEWS
Bandits invade Zaria, abduct residents
Bandits on Friday morning stormed the Zango community in Samaru, Zaria town, Kaduna State and kidnapped an unspecified number of persons.
There are now fears that the bandits might be heading for the Ahmadu Bello University main campus, the College of Aviation and the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology located in the same area.
These were made known in a tweet by a former Senator representing Kaduna Central Zone, Shehu Sani.
Sani further urged the security agencies to guard the institutions of learning situated in the same area.
He wrote: “Early this morning, bandits stormed Zango area Samaru, Zaria and kidnapped scores of people. Ahmadu Bello University main campus, College of Aviation and Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology located in the same area must take immediate preventive security steps to secure lives.”
Early this morning,Bandits stormed Zango area Samaru,Zaria & kidnapped scores of people.Ahmadu Bello University main campus,College of Aviation and Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology located in the same area must take immediate preventive security steps to secure lives.— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) August 27, 2021
According to reports, the bandits were said to have invaded the community from different entry points around 1am on Friday, when the residents were sleeping.
“The bandits also attacked other houses within the area as they fired several shots which lasted for about 30 minutes,” a witness said.
“I first received a call from my brother, saying kidnappers have invaded Zango, then I started hearing sounds of heavy gunshots in front of our house. I quickly went to check the kids. I saw that they are still sleeping.
“I peeped through the window; because I was thinking they were already inside the compound. They hit our gate three times and drank water from the tap outside.
“I was inside the house, my whole body was shaking. I was told they came through different entry points.
“Anyone you called will tell you that they just passed in front of his house. So far, we were told seven persons were already abducted. Those are the numbers for now. But they invaded several houses, I am sure they have taken more people.”
Kaduna has witnessed a surge in bandit activities in recent times.
On July 5, bandits stormed Bethel Baptist College near Kaduna city, about 80km (50 miles) southwest of Zaria and kidnapped at least 140 schoolchildren.
At least eight people were also abducted from the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre in Zaria the previous day.
Two nurses and a 12-month-old child were among those seized.
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Why you should not skip breakfast!
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
When do people have the most sex?
-
NEWS2 days ago
Lagos Council Chairmen hit London for Tinubu
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nigeria, Russia sign military pact to finish Boko Haram
-
NEWS2 days ago
Armed robbers invade Rivers State University, cart away ATM, shuttle Bus
-
NEWS1 day ago
Oyan Dam: Lagos tells residents to relocate to higher grounds
-
NEWS2 days ago
Islamic cleric allegedly threatens to kill many Christians in Plateau state if Muslims are attacked again
-
NEWS23 hours ago
PHOTOS: Goodluck Jonathan installed as Chancellor of Cavendish University Uganda