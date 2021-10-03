breaking
Unknown gunmen attack residence of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s aide, Joe Igbokwe, raze building, vehicles
Gunmen have attacked the residence of Joe Igbokwe, the Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Nnewi, Anambra State.
There was said to have been heavy gunfire during the attack.
Igbokwe in a Facebook post on Sunday said some parts of the building were burnt by the gunmen.
He added that CCTV cameras captured the arsonists arriving in a vehicle at his residence in the town.
He said, “Here it is. My Home in Nnewi has been sacrificed. No life was lost. To God be the glory.
“IPOB invaded my house in Nnewi about now. I am sure they raised down the my house giving the jerrycans of petrol I saw being offloaded from their Sienna car via CCTV. To God be the glory. I am still alive.”
This comes shortly after the All Progressives Congress (APC) party chieftain blamed all attacks in the South-East region on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
“SENATOR ABARIBE PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT I AM FROM SOUTH EAST AND I AM ALSO A CRITICAL STAKEHOLDER IN THE REGION AND NIGERIA. YOU KNOW IT AND I KNOW IT ALSO THAT IPOB IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE BLOODSHED IN THE SOUTH EAST. THIS IS THE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH. LET US FOR ONCE FEAR GOD AND SPEAK THE TRUTH SO AS TO PUT THE ENEMIES TO SHAME,” he had posted earlier on Sunday.
breaking
WhiteMoney Wins Big Brother Naija Season 6
After spending 70 days in the Big Brother Naija house, WhiteMoney has emerged as the winner of the sixth season of the popular reality TV show. He edges out Liquorose the popular dancer.
The entrepreneur was among the 11 male housemates who entered the house on July 24. He was loved by many for his good sense of humour while his colleagues appreciated his flair for cooking, although a few opposed his dominance in the kitchen. They viewed it as his strategy in the game.
The 29-year-old from Enugu State takes home the N90 million grand prize which includes a N30 million cash prize, an Innoson SUV, expense paid-trips cash prizes in abeg, and Patricia wallets among others.
Fans of the finalists gathered at Lekki for a live screening where Toke Makinwa engaged and interacted with them about their expectations.
Before parting with them, Big Brother shared some inspiring words with them.
“You may be liked or disliked but you will never be forgotten.”
Ebuka quickly got down to business, evicting Emmanuel from the house.
“I’m surprised I got this far. So getting here is exciting to me,” said the Akwa Ibom indigene.
His eviction was followed by Angel, the youngest housemate to stay till the finale. Her plans include starting a mental health blog and opening a salon and spa.
Cross became the third housemate to leave the house. He was known as the life of the party and a ladies man. Cross hoped to be in the top three but unfortunately, it didn’t come to pass.
Pere who entered the house as a wildcard however made it to the top three. He ended up as the second runner-up of the season.
The season finale was marked with performances from Made Kuti, the grandson of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, e former BBNaija contestant Avala; BBNaija season 5 winner Laycon and Ajebo Hustlers.
The ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition recorded many firsts. It was the first time the show had a double launch date. The male housemates entered the house on July 24 while the female joined them on July 25. Four other housemates would later enter the show bringing the total number of contestants this season to 26.
Also, early in the game, Big Brother introduced the wildcards, Maria and Pere. The season recorded a king-size eviction which saw Boma, Michael, Tega and Peace leave on one night.
The season was headlined by abeg while Patricia was the associate sponsor.
breaking
Gunmen kill two in Nnewi, attack DSS, NAUTH
Gunmen operating in four Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) on Sunday afternoon killed two persons during an attack in the industrial city of Nnewi.
They also set one of the vehicles belonging to the Department of State Service (DSS) ablaze.
The gunmen struck just as worshippers were rounding off service in their different churches.
A source said they moved to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) where they shot repeatedly while the staff ran for safety
They also stormed the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital NAUTH Nnewi where they opened fire and injured one person.
However, the gunmen were friendly with the newspapers free readers at the roundabout area of the town who, he said, actually hailed them.
But a man who, according to the source, who attempted to record the incident via video was shot dead at Eme Court junction area.
Another man was said to have been killed at Traffic junction area of the town.
The gunmen later drove round the town, passed through Nkwo Nnewi Triangle and moved towards Nnobi Road.
It was learnt that they had left the town before the Military armoured vehicle arrived.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed the incident but said the Command had not received the full details
He said: “At about 2pm, of 3rd Oct 2021, the command received a distress call of fire incident in Nnewi. The Police operatives are currently on ground and the area has since been cordoned off.”
breaking
EPL: Man Utd give Pogba deadline to sign new contract
Manchester United have given Paul Pogba until Christmas to sign a new contract worth £400,000, according to the UK Sun.
Pogba is already into the last 12 months of his current deal at Old Trafford,
The France midfielder will be free to talk to clubs abroad from January 2022.
Senior officials at United want to avoid having the saga drag out over the second half of the season.
They feel this might overshadow any success manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be fighting to achieve this term.
However, United remain quietly confident that Pogba will commit his future to the club. It is also believed that Pogba appreciates their capture of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo.
But the club is also aware there is interest from top clubs in Europe to land the French World Cup winner, most notably from Ligue 1 giants PSG.
During the transfer window, it was reported that the Parisians were reportedly willing to offer Pogba £510,000-a-week salary if he joins them for free next summer.
