Unknown gunmen attack police station in Ebonyi, free inmates, burn operational vehicles

Unknown gunmen attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters situated in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the station around 2 am on Monday, releasing all the suspects in custody in the police facility”.

The gunmen also set ablaze some police operational vehicles.

It was gathered that some officers escaped with bullet wounds.

Other circumstances surrounding the attack, including the identities of the attackers could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Loveth Odah, Ebonyi State Police Command spokesperson confirmed the incident , saying the police commissioner was on his way to the scene to ascertain the level of damage.

The incident is the latest in what appears to be a growing trend of attacks on police stations and security personnel in the South-East region of the country.

The governors in the region recently announced the establishment of a joint security outfit, codenamed ‘Ebube Agu’ to “battle rising insecurity”.