Unknown gunmen attack PDP House of Reps candidate’s convoy in Enugu, kill driver

Unknown gunmen have attacked the Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Enugu North/South Federal Constituency, Oforchukwu Egbo’s convoy and killed his driver, while some others sustained different degrees of injuries.

The incident happened at Eke-Otu in Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of the state.

The candidate was returning from a campaign rally in the area when they were attacked.

The hoodlums killed the driver of one of the buses in the convoy.

His body was burnt with the vehicle.

Recall that some gunmen on Wednesday also attacked and killed the Labour Party senatorial candidate for Enugu East senatorial district, Mr Oyibo Chukwu, with five of his supporters in Amechi.

All attempts to speak with the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, failed as he could not be reached on phone at the time of publishing this report.

Written by Ibrahim Lateef

