UNIZIK suspends staff for allegedly forging degree, NYSC certificate

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, has suspended a member of staff of the institution, Nwafor Ogbonnaya Nwesuzor, over allegation of certificate forgery.

A press release by the Special Adviser to the Vice Chancellor on Public Relations and Special Duties, Emmanuel Ojukwu, stated that Nwafor allegedly forged his degree and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate in his desperation to secure a job in the university.

Nwafor ran into trouble when he wrote to the university, requesting to change his degree result.

Ojukwu said Nwafor had been suspended from the employment of the university for six months while his case would undergo other processes before final disposal action.

The statement read in part, “The Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof Charles Okechukwu Esimone, has approved the immediate suspension of Nwafor Osborne Ogbonnaya (Nwafor Ogbonnaya Nwesuzor) over allegations of presentation of forged and fake degree result to the University.

“In a bid to secure employment in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nwafor Osborne Ogbonnaya, whose real name is Nwafor Ogbonnaya Nwesuzor abandoned his undergraduate programme and forged the university statement of result and a letter of exclusion from the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC).

“He later went ahead to complete his degree programme.

“The whole scenario emanated when Mr Nwafor Osborne Ogbonnaya wrote to the university requesting to change his degree result.

“The new result he submitted bears different name, Nwafor Ogbonnaya Nwesuzor and different class of degree and this resulted in suspicion.

“Upon further investigation, it was discovered that this staff forged his degree result and letter of exclusion from the NYSC based on the obvious disparity between the documents he submitted originally and the new documents he was trying to substitute.

“The class of degree in both results presented varies, the forged statement of result with the name Nwafor Osborne Ogbonnaya bears second class lower division while the original result with the name Nwafor Ogbonnaya Nwesuzor bears third class.

“In following due process, the Vice Chancellor in exercising his powers based on the university rules and regulation approved his immediate suspension from the employment of the University for six months while his case undergoes other processes in the University before final disposal action,” Ojukwu stated