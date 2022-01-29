NEWS
United States launches anti-corruption platform for Nigerians
United States has launched a unique web-based portal, ReportMagoMago.com, that leverages citizen engagement to fight corruption.
US Consul General, Claire Pierangelo, speaking on Friday in Lagos during the launch of the site, said countering corruption in Nigeria was not only a key concern in Nigeria but also a core US national security priority for the Joe Biden administration.
She hinted that the initiative aimed at putting power to report corruption in the hands of Nigerians.
She said “Countering corruption is not only a key concern in Nigeria but also a core U.S. national security priority for the Biden administration. Growth and development, consistent with the richness and strength of Nigeria, depend on a new narrative and a culture where corruption has no place.
“Nigerians should demonstrate their commitment to the fight against corruption by using the innovative online platform seeking to address the daily instances of corruption faced by millions of Nigerians.
“The new initiative would encourage Nigerians affected by corruption to feel empowered to share their experiences and spark a new movement in citizen engagement in fighting the scourge that had hampered development and stifled prosperity in the country.
“The US Government is committed to supporting anti-corruption initiatives and collaborative efforts to prevent graft, strengthen investigation and prosecution of corruption, promote accountability and transparency, and empower reformers.”
The event was held in collaboration with the Inter-Religious Coalition Against Corruption in Nigeria.
NEWS
Biden to appoint Nigerian woman US Supreme Court justice
President Joe Biden said he will nominate a Black woman to the US Supreme Court for the first time in history, filling the vacancy left by retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.
Candace Jackson-Akiwumi has been noted as one of the most likely potential nominees for a Supreme Court appointment under President Joe Biden.
Jackson-Akiwumi is married to her husband Eric Akiwumi, who is a Nigerian.
“I’ve made no decision except (the) person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity,” Biden said in an address from the White House.
“And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court.”
Biden, speaking at a podium alongside Breyer, also indicated that he would seek a speedy nomination process, promising to name his candidate by the end of February.
The exit of Breyer, who is 83, gives Biden a likely smooth opportunity to name a replacement to the lifelong seat on the Supreme Court while his Democratic Party retains control of the Senate.
The Supreme Court is currently split between six conservatives and three liberals. Biden will now be able to nominate another liberal-leaning jurist to the court, maintaining the balance.
Breyer had been under pressure from liberals to leave in time for Biden to get his nominee through the Senate before November’s midterm elections, when Republicans are in a strong position to win majorities in Congress and would then control the approval process.
As president, Donald Trump had the rare opportunity to put no fewer than three new justices on the court, fundamentally shifting its political leaning for potentially years to come.
Biden’s one pick so far will have nowhere near that level of impact. However, the Democrat will be glad of a successful confirmation process, delivering a much needed morale boost to his party ahead of the midterms.
As an immediate reminder of the tensions that Supreme Court confirmations often provoke, Republican senior Senator Mitch McConnell warned Biden “not to outsource this important decision to the radical left.”
“To the degree that President Biden received a mandate, it was to govern from the middle,” McConnell said.
In his resignation letter, published Thursday, Breyer underlined the coordinated plan to ensure that the succession moves with minimal upheaval, confirming that he will stay on the court through the packed current term — but not before his replacement is ready.
“I intend this decision to take effect when the court rises for the summer recess this year (typically late June or early July) assuming that by then my successor has been nominated and confirmed,” he wrote.
– Campaign pledge –
Biden promised to put an African-American woman on the court back when he was campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination.
The vow was part of his vital outreach to the Black community, which became a crucial component in ultimately defeating a crowded field of Democratic rivals and then unseating Trump.
Biden put the first Black and Asian woman, Kamala Harris, on the ticket as his vice president, and since taking office has also pushed hard to place more women and ethnic minorities as senior judges.
Biden said that in the search for Breyer’s replacement, he would be asking Harris to help, describing her as “an exceptional lawyer” and noting she was a former member of the Senate judiciary committee — a body he himself led while serving as a senator.
Among the leading candidates to replace Breyer are Ketanji Brown Jackson, a US Court of Appeals judge, and Leondra Kruger of the California Supreme Court.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden had “already started reviewing potential candidates” and the nomination process should “happen as expeditiously as possible.”
Of the 115 justices who served on the Supreme Court, only five have been women, including three today — Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett. Only two have been Black men, one of whom is current Justice Clarence Thomas.
Breyer is the oldest justice on the court and was nominated in 1994 by then Democratic president Bill Clinton.
Praising Breyer, Biden highlighted his bipartisan spirit, saying he “patiently sought common ground” and was “a model public servant in a time of great division in this country.”
AFP
NEWS
ECOWAS delegation meets Burkina Faso coup leader
A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States met the leader of the ruling junta in Burkina Faso Saturday, the day after the West African bloc suspended the country over the region’s latest coup, the junta announced.
The junta “reaffirmed its commitment to sub-regional and international organisations”, in a statement.
It added that the ECOWAS delegates met briefly with junta leader Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.
Earlier in the day, they held long talks with other members of the junta which seized power on Monday.
The rebel soldiers seized Burkina president Roch Marc Christian Kabore amid rising public anger at his failure to stem the jihadist violence ravaging the impoverished nation.
It marked the third military coup in a West African country in just 18 months.
The ECOWAS delegation arrived in Burkinabe capital Ouagadougou on Saturday morning and will leave on Sunday, said Benin diplomat Francis Behanzin.
The delegation is composed of representatives from Benin, Togo and Ghana, and is led by ECOWAS peace and security commissioner Francis Behanzin of Benin, he added.
The delegation will “evaluate the situation before the arrival of another mission next week”.
Ministerial-level ECOWAS envoys are expected to arrive in the Burkina Faso capital on Monday.
The once 15-nation ECOWAS had already suspended two other members — Guinea and Mali — after recent military coups.
On Friday it also suspended Burkina Faso, demanding the release of Kabore, who is being held under house arrest by the army, as well as other detained officials.
West African leaders will hold a summit on February 3 in Ghana’s capital Accra to assess the outcome of the Burkina missions and decide whether to impose sanctions as it has done for Mali and Guinea.
The president of the ECOWAS Commission, Ivorian politician Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, told AFP that the situation in Mali and Guinea will also be discussed at the February summit.
He said ECOWAS’ response to coups has “always been very firm and very coherent — it’s zero tolerance.”
Damiba has only spoken once since seizing power, in a televised address on Thursday in which he asked for help from Burkina Faso’s “international partners”.
The coup is the latest bout of turmoil to strike Burkina Faso, a landlocked state that has suffered chronic instability since gaining independence from France in 1960.
A jihadist insurgency that spread over Mali’s border has killed more than 2,000 and forced 1.5 million to flee their homes since 2015.
AFP
NEWS
I didn’t say Nigeria’s infrastructure is better than the US – Fashola
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, yesterday clarified the statement attributed to him in the media that Nigeria’s achievements in Infrastructure have surpassed that of the United States.
He explained that such news were a deliberate misreporting of his clear statement of fact and a campaign of lies by the main opposition, even as the 2023 election draws near.
According to a statement by the Special Adviser on Communication to the Minister, Hakeem Bello, Fashola said: “The first point to make is that I didn’t say that Nigeria’s infrastructure was better than America’s infrastructure, because certainly anybody who knows what he is doing will know that America is a much richer nation, their infrastructure is well ahead of Nigeria.
“What I was talking about at the presentation with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Ministerial Conference was about the challenges of infrastructure. And that it is universal. Every country commits to infrastructure as a legitimate way to create work, to grow the economy and distribute wealth as we have seen here.
“That’s the first point I was making, and that in a democracy you always need the parliament to authorise what you spend on infrastructure. And so I was making the comparison that Buhari has been able to get his parliament to authorise his spending, and that is why we were even able to gather here (at the Special Ministerial Conversational Conference). But that the American government is struggling to get authorisation from their own parliament to start what we are already doing. I didn’t say our infrastructure is better than theirs.
“It’s a campaign of lies and misinformation. The main opposition has a very uncomfortable relationship with the truth, so they are going to run a campaign of lies and disinformation. So we must be ready for it.
“The progress we are making here makes them very uncomfortable. So they can’t disprove that work is going on. They can’t disprove that infrastructure is being developed. So they are going to look for every way to distort and misinform the public.”
Latest News
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
7 weird sexual fetishes that may blow your mind
-
LIFESTYLES19 hours ago
Read this if you pee for long
-
NEWS2 days ago
US Embassy extends visa fee validity to 2023
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Global smartphone shipment grew for the first time since 2017, new report says
-
NEWS18 hours ago
I didn’t say Nigeria’s infrastructure is better than the US – Fashola
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
James Gunn ‘working on something else’ related to the Suicide Squad after Peacemaker success
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Coup: ECOWAS finally suspends Burkina Faso
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Wall Street’s volatility streak continues as stocks close lower