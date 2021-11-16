breaking
Unilorin student who beat female lecturer to coma expelled
The University of Ilorin has expelled a final-year student of the Department of Microbiology, Salaudeen Waliu Aanuoluwa, who allegedly assaulted a female lecturer of the same department.
In a statement by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, the verdict was handed down by the Student Disciplinary Committee where Salaudeen was arraigned on Monday.
He also stated that the student had 48 days to appeal against the verdict to the Vice-Chancellor in case he felt dissatisfied with the decision.
“Salaudeen has since been handed over to the police for further necessary action,” Akogun added.
A letter written to Salaudeen by the University Registrar reads, “You will recall that you appeared before the Student Disciplinary Committee (SDC) to defend yourself in respect of an allegation of misconduct levelled against you.
“After due consideration of all evidences before it, the Committee was convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that the allegation of misconduct has been established against you. It has accordingly recommended to the Vice-Chancellor, who in the exercise of the power conferred on him, has directed that you Salaudeen, Waliu Aanuoluwa be expelled from the University.
“Accordingly, you are hereby expelled from the University with immediate effect.
“You are required to submit forthwith, all University property in your custody including your Student Identity Card to the Dean of Student Affairs or his representative and keep off the campus.
“In case you are dissatisfied with this decision, you are free to appeal to the University Council through the Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences to the Vice-Chancellor within forty-eight (48) days of the date of this letter.”
10-year-old boy, four others die in Lagos gas explosion
Five persons including a 10-year-old boy have lost their lives while a number of persons yet to be ascertained injured in a gas explosion at 31, Odekunle Street, Papa Ajao, Mushin, Lagos, on Tuesday morning.
The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, had earlier said that three persons lost their lives.
In an ‘Emergency Alert’ Adeseye identified the victims as three male adults.
“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to a Gas Explosion at 21, Ojekunle Street, Ladipo, Mushin Lagos. The Gas incident which was reported at 08:42 hours Tuesday morning via the State emergency reporting platform was swiftly responded to by a combination of the State first and secondary responders,” she had said.
“On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that it is an open space used for several activities including a beer parlour, mechanic workshop, spare parts sale and gas shop amongst others while housing a makeshift structure.
“Three male adults had been recovered as rescue and recovery operations continue in an environment isolated from causing any further secondary incident.”
However, Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos State Territorial District, Ibrahim Farinloye said the death toll is now five with the recovery of the body of a 10-year-old boy and a female adult from the scene of the incident.
He said the female adult identified as Mama Funmi was recovered dead, while the 10-year-old died on the way to the hospital.
Obi Cubana shuts down Abuja club over death of female customer
Popular socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, has shut down one of his clubs in Abuja.
The club, Hustle and Bustle was shut following the death of a female customer inside the club building.
The management of the club confirmed this in a statement on Monday.
It also condoled with the family of the unnamed deceased.
“We are closed till further notice. This is due to the loss of our esteemed client. We are deeply saddened by this situation and need time to heal from it,” the statement read.
“Our prayers are with the families of the lost soul. May her soul Rest In Peace. We sympathize with the family on this unbearable loss. Kindly bear with us as we pass through this storm.”
A Twitter user, @AaesAae had earlier claimed a young girl who went to the club on Saturday night got electrocuted.
”A young girl that went to Hustle and Bustle last night got electrocuted. So so sad!” she had said.
Obi Cubana made headlines in July when he hosted an ostentatious burial for his mother in Oba, Anambra State, in which over 200 cows were reportedly killed.
The lavish display of wealth generated controversies with many Nigerians questioning his source of wealth.
Several celebrities, business people and politicians showed up in their large numbers for the funeral.
He was recently arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged money laundering and tax evasion but was released on bail after three days in detention.
Nnamdi Kanu must not die in custody – Mbaka warns Buhari
The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has warned that there will be more trouble if the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, dies in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).
Mbaka made this known while calling on the congregation to pray for the release of the secessionist on Sunday.
The cleric, who commended IPOB for calling off its Monday sit-at-home exercise, said the danger of the order was becoming a problem instead of a solution.
Recall that IPOB had ordered the arrest of anyone found enforcing the already-suspended Monday sit-at-home order in the South-East.
The Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, said the group has long suspended the order and wondered why some people would continue to enforce an order that has already been cancelled by IPOB.
The cleric further stated that he was pleased that the intervention of stakeholders has yielded results with the cancelation of the lockdown of the entire region.
Commending IPOB, Mbaka said, ”The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, the hero, Nnamdi Kanu, is expressing his empathy with the people of the Southeast over what they are passing through. He came to know that Igbos are suffering because of him. And he would not wish that suffering to continue. Therefore, nobody should stop anybody from going to his or her business any Monday.
“All of us should keep praying for his (Kanu) release, and work towards his freedom because if he dies inside that place, it will cause more trouble. If he comes out, he will come out as a hero.
”We don’t want him to die, because it is not Nnamdi Kanu’s issue, it is the issue that concerns the people that are suffering. Nnamdi is not asking the government to do anything for him; he is speaking for the Igbo people.
“And we that are affected and he is speaking on their behalf should do everything possible to see that it is well with him.
“Many were saying they saw me at Abuja some days ago, yes. My own is if I am with you, I am with you. I will not sit here to tell you why I am in Abuja but whatever will make my people to be emancipated I will do it. There are people working to see that Nnamdi Kanu is released and it’s not by sitting. at home that he will be released.
”Canceling sit-at-home does not mean that it is over, the poor masses are suffering. Most of the rich people don’t have business over here, we are punishing our self. We thank the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, may God bless him.”
