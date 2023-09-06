Wednesday, September 6, 2023
UNILAG students protest fee hike today

The National Association of Nigerian Students will today, September 6, 2023, stage a protest at the University of Lagos.

The protest is against the recent fee hikes in the university and other higher institutions in the country.

Last week, a group, Student Solidarity Group Against Fee Hike, revealed that it would protest against the fee hike at the University of Lagos on September 6, 2023.

One of the leaders of the group, Femi Adeyeye, had on Tuesday saidt the protests would go on planned. “We’re all set, students are ready,” Adeyeye said.

Backing the move, the NANS PRO, in a statement sent to our correspondent on Tuesday, said the student body would be storming UNILAG for the protest, urging the DSS not to infringe on the rights of students.

Giwa said, “It is quite embarrassing that the DSS has derailed to become the propaganda arm of the Federal Government, thereby, raising false alarms and even interfering in affairs that do not in any way relate to their line of profession.

“As an association, we maintain that we are not satisfied with how the Nigerian society is being run, most especially, as regards arbitrary fee increment across our tertiary institutions.

“Students are therefore enjoined to come out en masse and join the protest for the immediate reversal of fee at the University of Lagos.”

The UNILAG management in July 2023, increased fees citing “prevailing economic realities” as a reason for the hike.

But the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, when contacted, said the protest is a fundamental human right and the command is only asking the students to inform the police for measures to be put in place.

The PPRO said, “The police do not give permission to protesters. It’s their inalienable right. They are only advised to inform the police so that adequate measures can be put in place.”

