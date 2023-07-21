Friday, July 21, 2023
UNILAG announces hike in school fees

Ganiyu Hamzat
By Ganiyu Hamzat
The University of Lagos (UNILAG) may be heading for another squabble with its students’ union as the school authorities have increased the tuition of undergraduates by 500 per cent across the board.

Students are now to pay N100,075 as school fees, an increment of over N84, 000 from the N16,000 students paid last session.

Hostel fees have also been increased to N100,000 annually.

The increment comes days after the House of Representatives asked the federal government to suspend all forms of increment of school fees in federal government-owned universities.

Schools like Bayero University, Kano (BUK), the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, the University of Uyo, the University of Maiduguri, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike and Federal University, Dutse have all increased their fees.

