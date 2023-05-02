Tuesday, May 2, 2023
HomeNEWSUniben final year student dies in sleep
NEWS

Uniben final year student dies in sleep

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Uniben final year student dies in sleep

A female undergraduate of the University of Benin, in Edo, Maria Precious Tunde, reportedly died in her sleep.

The sad incident according to sources occurred at the deceased off-campus hostel, located at Ekosodin Village, a student town near the school.

It was gathered the late Maria, until her demise on Sunday, was a final year student in the Faculty of Education, Ugbowo campus of the institution.

It also scooped that the deceased was hale and hearty before going to bed the previous night but failed to wake up the following day (Sunday), leaving hostel mates in rude shock.

According to sources, all efforts to resuscitate her proved abortive, as Maria was reportedly found stone-dead by co-tenants who subsequently invited her parents to the scene.

Previous article
Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala 2023 look sparks Playboy comparisons
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network