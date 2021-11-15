UniAbuja honours 44 staff members for role in rescue of abductees

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma and his counterpart in Anambra, Willie Obiano of telling the police to unlawfully arrest innocent youths in their states.

The group also accused security agents of abducting and killing South-East residents and burning property worth billions of naira in the region.

According to the group, two female Biafra agitators, Chioma Ibeh and Idara Idoro, were abducted by the joint task force of the security operatives in Abia and Anambra states respectively.

The IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, disclosed this in a statement obtained by SaharaReporters on Sunday.

SaharaReporters had reported that Idara was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) operatives for wearing an attire inspired by the Biafran flag to celebrate her birthday recently.

Reacting, IPOB in its statement titled, “South-East Governors Must Release All Biafran Youths In Detention In Their States Or Face The Wrath Of The People – IPOB,” vowed to unleash its wrath on the governors if they refuse to release the detained youths.

It said, “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to reiterate once again to place the world on notice over the incessant abductions, killings, arresting and burning down of properties worth billions of Naira in Biafraland by the compromised Nigeria security agents operating in Biafraland.

“They have continued to arrest innocent Biafrans tagging them ESN (Eastern Security Network) and IPOB members just to hang them while the real mass murderers – Fulani bandits are roaming freely on the streets. We strongly condemn the arrest of a lady in Obowo, Imo State whom we understand is to be wedded by December this year. What wickedness to keep a lady about to wed in detention for committing no crime other than being a Biafran! Can this be done to a Fulani? Yet our political elite see no evil in this!

“This impunity is more in Imo and Anambra states. We, therefore, demand Governors Hope Uzodinma and Willie Obiano, ensure the release of all Biafrans arrested and kept in detention by the wicked Nigerian security agents in their respective states. We wonder if South-East governors still have any modicum of shame in them. How do they pride themselves as governors when the Fulani are busy clamping their youths into cells and killing others and (burning) down properties worth billions with impunity yet they watch idly and do nothing?

“These docile governors especially Hope Uzodinma and Willie Obiano should brace themselves for the wrath of the people if they fail to secure the immediate release of all innocent Biafrans youths illegally detained by the hypocritical Nigeria security agencies in their states. We equally condemn several attacks in communities in Orsu, Orlu, Obowo of Imo and Ihiala LGAs in Imo and Anambra states.

“We are letting religious leaders and traditional rulers to call them to order before it gets out of hands because IPOB won’t continue to let them go scot-free unless they release those arrested in their different states. The Supreme Court Administrator of Imo State, Hope is trying to see what IPOB will do to him but let him wait for IPOB, we are coming for him.

“Some of the victims of these wickedness, barbarities and impunity include Miss Chioma Ibeh from Abia State who visited her fiancé in Awka but got arrested by security agents; and Miss Idara Idoro who was abducted from Anambra State when she was doing her birthday party.

“Miss Chioma Ibe was arrested yesterday by 3 am in the morning at Amaeyi Awka. The JTF (Joint Task Force) went to their house looking for her fiancé’s house but he was not around, and they took the lady to DSS head office in Awka and she is there now without doing anything. We need Obiano’s family and associates to inform him to release these people in his state or get ready for the people’s wrath before he leaves office next year.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) with joint military taskforce raided Odenkwume in Obowo Imo State, in the early hours of November 13, 2021, abducted people with the support and encouragement of Supreme Court Administrator of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma.

“They were shooting sporadically and people scrambled for safety. The number of casualties is yet to be ascertained but residents and eyewitnesses narrated how the shooting took place and how the security took a palm wine tapper and an underage girl from the village of Odenkwume in Obowo Imo State.

“The palm wine tapper and other citizens abducted sustained bullets wounds and injuries. Many buildings in the community were burnt down during the attack by the joint task force. This is genocide and crimes in the highest order! It can only happen in Biafraland but enough is enough. If South-East governors fail to sit up, then the people will no longer tolerate their docility in the protection of their subjects.”