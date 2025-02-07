UNIABUJA: Aisha Maikudi accepts removal as VC

Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, now Yakubu Gowon University, Professor Aisha Maikudi says she accepts her removal as the “will of God”

She made the statement yesterday evening at her office when some staff members were crying.

She noted that power belongs to Allah and admonished the staff not to brood over her removal as it was not her death that was announced.

Maikudi said she has accepted the situation as divine will and stated that she harbours no resentment towards anyone involved in hes removal.

She urged all the staff members and students of the institution to continue to go about their business in a peaceful manner.

Maikudi was relieved of her duties as Vice-Chancellor of the university by the federal government on Thursday.

Professor Lar Patricia Manko was subsequently appointed as Acting Vice Chancellor.

Maikudi was also barred from applying for the substantive Vice Chancellor position when it becomes available.

She had just spent a month as the VC before her removal on Thursday.

She was appointed the 7th Substantive vice-chancellor of the University on January 1 2025.

