Unfriend these types of people from your life

There are people who are good for you and your life but then there are those who have a negative impact and you may not have realised. As we age, we start getting an idea of what we want and the kind of people who are good for us or not. Many of us may have filtered a few amid the pandemic when the reality of many people surfaced. But are you still friends with the wrong ones? Here is a list of 5 types of friends that you must eliminate from your life.

1. Over competitive friend

Being competitive is healthy and absolutely fine, but then there are those who are always striving to beat you and compete with you. Got something new? The person will try to get a better version of it. You do not need such people because they have a strong negative vibe in them and it may be annoying you somewhere deep down.

2. Ditcher

There are people who are up for every activity you ask them to join you for. Then there are those who ditch you way too much. You do not need ditchers. Once or twice is fine but not every time. Also, the excuse should be genuine if he or she is canceling, the person is not worth the effort if rescheduling is the only thing you have been doing.

3. Negative souls

Those who see the glass half empty all the time are a major negative influence you can do away with. If a talk with the person always makes you feel dark or demotivated by the end, it is a sign that this person needs to go.

4. Over moody

Agreed some people are moody by nature but if it is happening a bit too many times where one moment he/she is all kisses and hugs and laughter but the next day does not even pick up your phone or is angry with you for no reason and is chilling with someone else. You do not need a hot and cold person and waste half your time determining how the other would react.

5. Me, me and me

You are no one’s therapist! If someone calls you or meets and talks just about his/her problems in life and when you tell yours it is brushed off, snip them out. Any relationship is a two way traffic. In friendship both friends are involved, they cannot have a monologue every time.