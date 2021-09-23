LIFESTYLES
Unfriend these types of people from your life
There are people who are good for you and your life but then there are those who have a negative impact and you may not have realised. As we age, we start getting an idea of what we want and the kind of people who are good for us or not. Many of us may have filtered a few amid the pandemic when the reality of many people surfaced. But are you still friends with the wrong ones? Here is a list of 5 types of friends that you must eliminate from your life.
1. Over competitive friend
Being competitive is healthy and absolutely fine, but then there are those who are always striving to beat you and compete with you. Got something new? The person will try to get a better version of it. You do not need such people because they have a strong negative vibe in them and it may be annoying you somewhere deep down.
2. Ditcher
There are people who are up for every activity you ask them to join you for. Then there are those who ditch you way too much. You do not need ditchers. Once or twice is fine but not every time. Also, the excuse should be genuine if he or she is canceling, the person is not worth the effort if rescheduling is the only thing you have been doing.
3. Negative souls
Those who see the glass half empty all the time are a major negative influence you can do away with. If a talk with the person always makes you feel dark or demotivated by the end, it is a sign that this person needs to go.
4. Over moody
Agreed some people are moody by nature but if it is happening a bit too many times where one moment he/she is all kisses and hugs and laughter but the next day does not even pick up your phone or is angry with you for no reason and is chilling with someone else. You do not need a hot and cold person and waste half your time determining how the other would react.
5. Me, me and me
You are no one’s therapist! If someone calls you or meets and talks just about his/her problems in life and when you tell yours it is brushed off, snip them out. Any relationship is a two way traffic. In friendship both friends are involved, they cannot have a monologue every time.
LIFESTYLES
6 Tips to help you date an older woman
Gone are the days when the woman in your life had to be younger than you or of the same age. Nowadays, many men prefer older women for several reasons. But how does a younger man go about it? How differently should an older woman be treated? Does he open doors for her and be all chivalrous because she is older? Does he have to be more knowledgeable to show her that age is just a number? Here are 6 important tips that will guide you in dating an older woman.
1. Remember they are wiser
Unlike younger women, older women are wiser as they have more experience than a younger woman. She has far more experience in life so you have to keep in mind that she will always have more wisdom, be less impulsive and values will be very different.
2. Remind her that she still has it in her
As a woman ages, she, like any human would, loves to be told that she is beautiful and that she is glowing. Compliment her genuinely and honestly. Make her feel that she still has it in her.
3. She can see through games
An older woman is past playing games and is not interested in a “time pass” relationship unless she says so. She can see through dishonesty and child-play games. Don’t waste her time as she is looking for a man not a boy. You should be confident, mature and know what you want from life to an extent.
4. She isn’t your mom
You cannot and should not expect her to be your mother and look for a motherly figure in older women. It is a huge turn off for them and may run away if she sees a boy and not a man in you. Childish behaviour is not their forte and they are done with enough of it in their past. Let’s just say that they are past it and they have no place for drama in their lives.
5. Commitment
Older women have had their share of boys who were commitment phobic or were one themselves when younger. Although it is not necessary so be crystal clear in the beginning if you are not up for a commitment in the future. It is possible that she is not either and if she is, she will like the fact that you were upfront and honest and tread the relationship lines accordingly.
6. “For your age”
These three words are a SIN when it comes to dating an older woman. Do not even accidentally say that “you look great for your age”, “your skin is glowing for your age”, “you are like my mother”… oh no! Most older women are sensitive to these words. So a filter on your words perhaps?
LIFESTYLES
Does masturbation make the 4-5 bigger?
Penis size can cause concern in some people.
Having a small penis might affect a person’s self-confidence and lead to feelings of anxiety.
One of the many myths surrounding masturbation is the idea that it can make a person’s penis bigger or smaller.
However, Medical News Today reports that these myths can worsen anxiety in people who already have issues with the size of their penis.
Several other myths suggest masturbation can lead to adverse effects on different aspects of health.
There is no scientific evidence that masturbation has any permanent effect on penis size. Masturbation does lead to an erection that increases the size of the penis, but this is only temporary.
The penis will return to normal size after ejaculation.
Penis size is mostly a result of genetic influences.
The penis grows throughout puberty and sometimes for a few years after. For most, the penis will stop growing around the ages of 18 or 19.
Testosterone is an essential hormone for sexual functioning and development. During puberty, testosterone levels increase and may contribute towards penis growth.
Testosterone levels also vary during masturbation. However, these changes are minimal and have no long-term impact. Testosterone levels return to normal soon after ejaculation.
As both penis growth and masturbation have an association with testosterone levels, this could explain the misconception that masturbation affects penis size. But that is all it is — a myth and misconception.
Many companies sell lotions, ointments, and other products to increase penis size. However, there is little evidence supporting these products.
A review in 2019 assessed 21 different methods to increase penis size in over 1,000 men. The study included both surgical and non-surgical options. They found that there was little high-quality evidence proving that these methods worked.
Penis surgery can extend the length or girth of the penis. This typically involves taking fat or other tissues from different parts of the body and inserting them into the penis. The results of these surgeries vary and can lead to complications, such as sexual dysfunction.
LIFESTYLES
Why people cheat in September
The month of September has a lot of sentiments to it.
From being declared the beginning of spring to the beginning of a new year – September is often deemed a month of new beginnings.
While many things begin to blossom this month, another trend also sadly follows suit.
According to recent trends, a lot of people seem to cheat in their relationships during September.
According to metro.co.uk, a lot of couples experience partners who cheat on them during this month.
The publication reports a surge in cheating, according to dating site illicitencounters.com.
It reports that couples return from holiday, and want to start their post-pandemic life by straying from their partners.
Research shows that autumn abroad shows a spike in affairs every year due to post-holiday effects.
The website also claims that the record number of couples will return from a summer break looking for a new partner after becoming fed up with their other half.
The site further reveals that during September, when a lot of people return to their respective jobs, workplace affairs are also very common.
After a survey of 2 000 site members of illicitencounters.com was conducted, 78% said the return to the office and a move away from working from home would make it easier to have an affair.
A further 54% of couples have reassessed their relationships during the pandemic.
Furthermore, September, followed by January and February, are the top months when people sign up on the website.
The survey further revealed that 34% of women and 32% of men felt less passion for their partners post the pandemic.
Sex and relationship expert Jessica Leoni agreed that September was a busy month for lovers.
“September is always the busiest month of the year for affairs, and that is why we call it Sex-tember,” said Jessica.
