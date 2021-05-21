Uncertainty over Shekau’s purported death

Uncertainty has continued to trail the reported death of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.

A section of the media had reported that the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Wednesday killed Shekau, the leader of the terrorist group, Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah Lid Da’wah Wa’l-Jihad (JAS) also known as Boko Haram in a supremacy battle in Sambisa Forest.

Another section of the media also reported that Shekau was seriously wounded after trying to kill himself to avoid capture during the clash.



Unofficial reports said ISWAP fighters invaded Sambisa Forest with heavy gun trucks where they killed Shekau.

But yesterday, both the military and other security agents could not confirm Shekau’s death. The Nigerian Army only said that they were investigating the matter.

Earlier reports had claimed that Shekau blew up himself when he was about to be captured alive by ISWAP fighters after several hours of gun battle.

ISWAP and Boko Haram fighters control Sambisa Forest which shares boundaries with Konduga, Bama, Gwoza, Askira Uba, Hawul, Kaga and Biu local government areas in Borno State.

It also shares borders with some parts of Gujiba, Buni Yadi, Goniri in Yobe State and Madagali in Adamawa State.

The Nigerian Army said it is investigating reports of the clash between Boko Haram terrorists in the Sambisa Forest which led to the alleged death of Shekau.

The director, army public relations, Brig. Gen Mohammed Yerima, said though “it is an internal affair”, the Army was investigating the veracity of the report.