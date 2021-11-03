SPORTS
Unai Emery rejects offer to become new Newcastle boss
Unai Emery has sensationally rejected the Newcastle job – because the new Saudi owners ‘have no clear vision’.
The Spaniard, currently in charge at Villarreal, was being lined up to replace Steve Bruce at St James’ Park.
They even hoped to have Emery, 50 today, in his new post by the weekend so he could lead the team against Brighton.
But the BBC reported that the former Arsenal manager, 50, would turn down the approaches because of the lack of clear direction after the £305million takeover.
Spanish football expert Guillem Balague said: “Emery felt a huge pressure on the day of their match [against Young Boys on Tuesday].
“And then there was the lack of a clear vision from the club.
“If you want him, do you approach him in such a rushed way, without an official offer and with it coming out from the English side that it is all practically done?
“To build a club with the money available to Newcastle you need to bring a manager that will have total power to create the necessary structure to win regularly.
“I feel those in charge now don’t have that experience and want to be the ones taking decisions.
“Manchester City brought the best people in each department. At the moment that is not happening at Newcastle.
“I feel there’s too much emotion and not enough logical and calmed approach at the club. Imagine what would happen if things go wrong.
“I don’t see this move happening now this season. Maybe next year when the club’s structure is clearer and the vision more defined.”
Emery himself later confirmed his decision to stick with Villarreal.
In a statement he said: “Villarreal is my home and I am 100 per cent committed.
“Honestly, I am grateful for the interest of a great club, but even more grateful to be here and that is why I communicated to Fernando Roig my decision to continue being part of this project.”
The Public Investment Fund, run by the Saudi Arabian state, have an 80 per cent stake in Newcastle with PCP Capital Partners and Reuben Brothers each taking ten per cent.
Amanda Staveley has been central to brokering the deal and appears the main public face of the takeover at this stage.
However, Yasir Al-Rumayyan is the club’s new non-executive chairman.
The pair, plus Jamie Reuben, are all listed as directors on the Premier League website, alongside managing director Lee Charnley.
‘NOT SAID NO’
Emery’s contract at Villarreal runs until 2023, meaning if Newcastle were able to convince him to swap Spain for Tyneside, they would need to stump up £5.1million in compensation.
The coach was quizzed about the Newcastle links following the 2-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League.
And Emery admitted there had been initial contact but nothing was signed.
The four-time Europa League winner said: “There has been interest from Newcastle. Before saying yes or no I will talk to the club.
“I have not said ‘no’ to Newcastle. If this gets confirmed I will talk to the Villarreal directors.
“I have spoken to the chairman and told him there is interest but no offer yet, which will have to be to me and the club.”
The other name on Newcastle’s shortlist is Eddie Howe, who has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth at the end of the 2019-20 season.
And whoever comes in has a big task on their hands to steer the Toon away from the relegation zone.
The Magpies currently sit 19th in the Premier League with no wins and just four points from ten games, already six adrift of safety.
Inside the luxury private jet Man Utd squad use for Champions League trips including huge private TVs for every player
MANCHESTER UNITED may not be having the best of times on the pitch, but they’re living the high life off it.
On Tuesday night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was once again indebted to Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese legend, 36, scored twice for United – including an added-time equaliser – during the 2-2 draw with Atalanta.
The Red Devils were largely played off the park and were once again bailed out of jail by two moments of magic from Ronaldo.
Man Utd have endured a torrid season, struggling to play with any fluency and with Solskjaer under mounting pressure – particularly after the 5-0 hammering at home to arch-rivals Liverpool.
But while United may be struggling on the pitch, they’re living the high life off it.
In fact, the Old Trafford squad enjoy luxurious trips on their own private plane for Champions League away days.
United are in Group F along with Villarreal (Spain), Atalanta (Italy) and Young Boys (Switzerland).
But the players would surely have liked a few longer flights thanks to their stunning transportation for European away days.
Every seat on the plane comes with a massive flat screen TV, comfy chairs with plenty of legroom and even a side-table.
United players were snapped beaming from ear-to-ear on the way out to Bergamo for the game with Atalanta aboard the Aeroflot plane.
Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Nemanja Matic all posed for selfies on the glitzy aeroplane, along with Brazilian pals Fred and Alex Telles.
Bruno Fernandes slumped deep into his seat to relax ahead of the two-hour flight, as Raphael Varane and Dean Henderson also grinned as they took full advantage of the ample legroom.
Those smiles would have been somewhat lessened on the way home after dropping two more points in their quest to make it to the Champions League last 16.
United sit level on points with Villarreal but ahead on goal difference, two points ahead of Atalanta in third with Young Boys two points further adrift.
Solskjaer and Co slipped into the Europa League at this stage last season after a third-placed finish in their group and are itching to avoid suffering the same fate this season.
Jurgen Klopp and Diego Simeone snub handshake again after Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid
Jurgen Klopp and Diego Simeone may have had a frosty exchange before kick-off, but there was once again no post-match handshake on a night where Liverpool cruised past a disappointing Atletico Madrid.
Goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane earned the Reds a group-stage double over the La Liga champions, with three points enough to secure them top spot in Group B.
In the return leg last month, much was made of Simeone going straight down the tunnel and seemingly refusing to shake his counterpart’s hand.
Klopp was unhappy immediately after the 3-2 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano, with Simeone suggesting he would do the same at Anfield.
“I’ve already explained myself after the first match,” Simeone said at his press conference ahead of the trip to Liverpool.
“I don’t like the handshake greetings after the match as they are the emotions of two different sides in different emotional minds.
“I know in the UK it is a custom and all about chivalry, but I don’t share it and I don’t like the falseness. So I behave as I feel.
“I don’t know Klopp as a person, but he is a great coach and has been great everywhere he has been.
“I don’t give an opinion on other teams, we are coaches and we all have to respect that.”
Klopp has since cooled off and said if the Argentinian didn’t want to participate after the full-time whistle, he would do the same.
“I respect him a lot,” said Klopp. “We don’t know each other but I respect what he is doing at Atletico, absolutely exceptional against strong sides year after year. Really impressive.
“The handshake? If I knew he doesn’t do it, then I wouldn’t try it.
“We were both emotional [after the game in Madrid] but now I know he doesn’t like to do it, so no problem.
“Then we can all go home happy but between the handshakes, it’s an important game, which I am more concerned about.”
Before kick-off the two managers bumped elbows, before going into their respective technical areas at a raucous Anfield.
But the normally effervescent Simeone was unusually reserved as his side were picked apart by a rampant opening by Liverpool.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s warning to Man Utd team-mates after bailing them out again
Cristiano Ronaldo has told his Manchester United team-mates they “must adapt and improve” after he almost singlehandedly earned the Red Devils a priceless 2-2 draw with Atalanta.
A Ronaldo brace ensured United’s Champions League destiny remains in their hands going into the final two games.
With minutes left, the Red Devils found themselves 2-1 down and third in the group, knowing defeat next time out to Villarreal could end their campaign before it has even got going.
But in stoppage time, Ronaldo spared United blushes by firing home a sumptuous strike to earn them a valuable point.
Speaking immediately after his heroics, the Portuguese forward sent a pointed message to the dressing room, letting them know they must be better in order to compete for honours.
“It was a difficult game. I know that when we play Atalanta it’s difficult and we believe until the end that I will help my team get the three points and I’m so happy. We never give up and believe until the end. It’s a good result for us I think,” he told BT Sport.
“The beginning was tough, Atalanta have a fantastic coach and they know what to do. I knew when I played in Juventus. We did our job well. We are lucky I scored but that’s football.”
“We still have to improve. We have different players and different systems. We have to adapt but it will take time. We have time to improve.”
It was another rollercoaster European night for United who could have taken the lead early on when Scott McTominay’s deflected strike hit the foot of the post.
But just minutes later they were made to pay when Josip Ilicic’s shot from the edge of the box found its way under David de Gea’s body.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is still facing intense scrutiny will have been squirming in the dugout, with his side struggling to string together any type of concerted pressure during a miserable first-half showing.
