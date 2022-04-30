NEWS
UN Chief, Guterres to visit Nigeria after Russia, Ukraine trip
United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres is set to embark on a Ramadan solidarity visit to three West African nations.
The visit to Nigeria, Senegal and Niger will begin on Saturday; Guterres is expected to be in Nigeria on Tuesday.
Deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Friday in New York, United States, that the UN chief’s visit was in respect of his annual Ramadan visit.
Guterres began the courtesy calls when he was High Commissioner for Refugees, but was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He will highlight the insecurity in Nigeria and express solidarity with victims of terrorism in the country and the region, Haq told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
“On Saturday evening, he expects to be in Senegal. Then from there, we expect him to travel onwards on Monday to Niger and then on Tuesday to Nigeria,” Haq disclosed.
“He will take part in Eid celebrations with President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger and he is scheduled to meet President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria.”
Haq said Guterres would meet and share an Iftar dinner with President Macky Sall of Senegal, who assumed the Presidency of the African Union earlier in 2022.
Guterres will have meetings with senior government officials as well as civil society representatives, including women, youth groups and religious leaders.
“He will meet families deeply affected by violence and instability in the Sahel, including people internally displaced and refugees”, the spokesman said.
The visit of Guterres to West Africa followed his trip to Russia and Ukraine, the highest level trip of a world leader to the two countries at war.
NLC plans to shift Workers Day rally for Eid-El- Fitr celebration to avoid clashes
The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has resolved to shift the 2022 Workers Day Rally till May 2 should the Eid-El- Fitr, otherwise known as Ramadan Sallah be announced for May 1 by the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs of Nigeria.
NLC said it resolved to toe the path because of the peculiar nature of Sallah festival to avoid clashes of celebrations.
The position of the Congress was contained in a circular sent to all Chairpersons of the Councils across the country.
The circular was signed by its General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja.
It read “At the meeting of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of Congress held April 27, 2022, members of the CWC considered and deliberated on the high possibility of the Eid-El-Fitr Sallah falling on May 1, 2022.
“Taking into consideration the possibility of the situation, CWC arrived at the decision to closely monitor the announcement of Sallah on Saturday evening/night.
“If it is announced that Sallah will be on Sunday, the May Day Celebration will be moved to Monday 2nd May 2022 but if otherwise and Sallah does not fall on Sunday, the May Day Celebration will take place on Sunday, May 1st, 2022.
“We, therefore, urge all state councils to abide by the decision of the CWC and pay close attention to the various NLC platforms and WhatsApp groups.
“Please also note that the Secretariat will be on duty on Saturday, 30th April 2022 till midnight and can be contacted for further information”, the circular said.
The Sultan of Sokoto, the supreme authority to announce Sallah day in Nigeria has already told Muslim to look out for the new moon.
He has mandated various Muslim groups across the country to watch out for sighting of Moon and contact him, who upon confirmation, will make the announcement on Ramadan Sallah.
Look out for Shawwal moon Saturday, Sultan tells Muslims
As the 1443 Hijra (2022) Ramadan draws to an end, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged Muslims across the country to look for the new moon of Shawwal on Saturday.
The Director of Administration of the NSCIA, Arc. Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, said this in a statement issued on behalf of the Sultan, on Friday.
He said consequent upon the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the Sultan enjoined the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1443 AH immediately after sunset on Saturday, April 30th, 2022, which is equivalent to 29th Ramadan, 1443 AH.
“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character, then His Eminence (Sultan) would declare Sunday, May 1st 2022, as the 1st of Shawwal and the day of ‘Idul Fitr. However, if the crescent is not sighted that day, then Monday, May 2nd 2022, automatically becomes the day of ‘Idul Fitr.”
“In addition to the established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, members of the NMSC can be contacted to report credible and positive sighting of the Crescent of Shawwal 1443 AH,” Usman-Ugwu said.
He also urged Muslims to in the spirit of Ramadan, remember that Zakatul Fitr (special Ramadan charity) is a compulsory food-levy imposed on privileged Muslims, to be given to the less privileged in the society.
He, therefore, urged all concerned to ensure that they do not only comply but comply on time.
He said, “The general practice is to give out the standard measurement to beneficiaries in the last two days of Ramadan and not later than before the eid prayer.”
Euro zone inflation hits record high for the sixth month in a row
Inflation in the euro zone has hit a record high for the sixth consecutive month, sparking further questions over how the European Central Bank will react.
Headline inflation in the 19-member region reached 7.5% in April, according to preliminary estimates by Europe’s statistics office released Friday. In March, the figure came in at 7.4%.
European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos tried to reassure lawmakers over rising prices on Thursday, saying the euro zone is close to reaching peak inflation. The central bank sees price pressures diminishing in the second half of this year, although energy costs are expected to keep inflation relatively high.
The latest inflation reading comes amid concerns over the ongoing war in Ukraine war and subsequent impact on Europe’s energy supply — and how this could affect the region’s economy.
Rising energy prices contributed the most to April’s inflation rate, though they were slightly lower than the previous month. Energy prices were up 38% in April on an annual basis, compared to a 44.4% rise in March.
Earlier this week, Russia’s energy firm Gazprom halted gas flows to two EU nations for not paying for the commodity in rubles. The move sparked fears that other countries may also be cut off.
Analysts at Gavekal, a financial research firm, said that if Gazprom were to also cut supplies to Germany, “the economic effects would be catastrophic.”
Meanwhile in Italy, central bank estimates are pointing to a recession this year if Russia cuts all its energy supplies to the southern nation.
As a whole, the EU receives about 40% of its gas imports from Russia. Reduced flows could hit households hard, as well as companies that depend on the commodity to produce their goods.
Speaking to CNBC Friday, Alfred Stern, CEO of one of Europe’s largest energy firms, OMV, said it would be almost impossible for the EU to find alternatives to Russian gas in the short-term.
“We should be rather clear: in the short run, it will be very difficult for Europe, if not impossible, to substitute the Russian gas flows. So, this can be a medium-to-long term debate … but in the short run, I think we need to stay focused and make sure that we keep also European industry, European households supplied with gas,” Stern said.
ECB hikes
Separate data also released Friday pointed to a GDP (gross domestic product) rate of 0.2% for the euro area in the first quarter.
“Among the Member States for which data are available for the first quarter 2022, Portugal (+2.6%) recorded the highest increase compared to the previous quarter, followed by Austria (+2.5%) and Latvia (+2.1%). Declines were recorded in Sweden (-0.4%) and in Italy (-0.2%),” the release said.
Analysts at Capital Economics said that despite the positive figure for the first quarter, “we think euro zone GDP is likely to contract in Q2 as fallout from the Ukraine war and surging energy prices take an increasing toll on households real incomes and consumer confidence as well as exacerbating supply-side problems.”
Market players are carefully watching out for how the ECB might react, with some projecting its first rate hike as early as this summer. In a note Friday, Bank of America said the ECB will hike rates four times this year and another two times in 2023.
