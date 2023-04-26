Umahi names Airport after Buhari

The Ebonyi State Government has named its newly constructed International Airport, Onueke after President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor David Umahi made the announcement on Wednesday through his Senor Special Assistant on Aviation and Technology, Mrs. Obianuju Alo.

Alo stated that the Ebonyi State government has alreday secured approval from the Federal Government to carry out an inaugural test fight at the airport.

She said: “We are going to have two flights landing on the airport, one from Abuja and another from Lagos. And subsequently, two flights will be landing every week, coming from Abuja and Lagos. What it means, is that, with the Airport inauguration, Ebonyi state is open for business.

“We want to encourage all Ebonyians and investors to come to Ebonyi and do their business. Ebonyi will now start exporting agricultural products to the entire world.

“International airlines will soon be coming to Ebonyi state, and when they come, they would employ the people of the State and the local communities will benefit so much from it” she stated.

Alo further noted that six (6) persons per Local Government Area have been approved by the state government to be scheduled to board the test flight from Abuja and Lagos as the costs for the tickets will be shouldered by the State Government.

She emphasized that with the quality of the state-of-the-art facilities that adorn the State International Airport, Ebonyi State is set to be one of the destinations of World travels and tourism that inspire global marketplace.

Alo expressed confidence that the incoming administration led by the Governor-elect, Francis Nwifuru will continue to build on the legacies and infrastructural development embarked upon by the David Umahi-led administration.