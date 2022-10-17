UK’s new finance minister scraps almost all planned tax cuts in bid to appease markets

U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt used his first Monday on the job to announce that almost all of the controversial tax measures announced by his predecessor would be reversed.

The major U-turn includes scrapping the cut for the lowest rate of income tax from 20% to 19%, as well as reductions to dividend tax rates, the reversal of off-payroll working reforms, VAT claim-backs for tourists and the freeze on alcohol duty rates.

Hunt said the reversed tax cuts totaled £32 billion ($36 billion) a year.

The only fiscal policies of previous Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng to remain are the cancellation of the planned rise in National Insurance, a general taxation, by 1.25%; and a cut in taxes paid on property purchases.

Markets cheered the announcement, with sterling

trading up over 1% against the dollar by 11:30 a.m. London time. Yields on U.K. government bonds also fell sharply, with the 10-year yield trading down 35 basis points at 3.974%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Hunt also announced that the energy package designed to subsidize consumer and business energy bills would only run until April and then be reviewed in order to “cost the taxpayer significantly less than planned.”

Under the current plan, the government is capping the amount paid per kilowatt hour for gas and electricity lower than the market rate amid soaring wholesale prices. The average household is now expected to pay £2,500 per year, still up from 2021′s average £1,400 annual bill but far lower than the £4,650 that had been predicted without intervention.

“A central responsibility for any government is to do what is necessary for economic stability,” Hunt said in a short statement statement Monday morning.

“No government can control markets, but every government can give certainty about the sustainability of public finances. That is one of the many factors that influence how markets behave. For that reason, although the prime minister and I are both committed to cutting corporation tax, on Friday she listened to concerns about the mini budget.”

Hunt said a full statement with questions would come in Parliament later Monday, but because the details were market sensitive he wanted to give a brief summary in an effort to instill “confidence and stability.”

Market chaos

The government had already been forced to make a U-turn on both its plan to scrap the top rate of income tax and ditch a planned rise in the corporation tax from 19% to 25%.

On Friday, Prime Minister Liz Truss fired Finance Minister Kwarteng less than six weeks after the pair took office, appearing to blame the chaos sparked in financial markets by the budget he announced Sept 23.

It included unfunded tax cuts forecast to total £45 billion, which were billed by Truss and Kwarteng as a radical plan to turbocharge the U.K.‘s sluggish economic growth and were a key part of Truss’ leadership campaign.

However, markets were spooked by a range of factors including the prospect of significantly higher government debt given the impending subsidies of consumer and business energy bills, and the perceived mismatch between the Bank of England’s current monetary tightening to tame inflation and the government’s stimulus package. The lack of economic forecast from the U.K.’s Office for Budget Responsibility also weighed on markets.

The pound’s yearlong decline against the dollar accelerated and U.K. government bonds, known as gilts, saw a dramatic sell-off. The Bank of England launched a temporary bond-buying program to support the market, which ended Friday, in large part to protect liability-driven investment (LDI) funds — many of which are owned by pension plans — from collapse.

Along with the potential effects of a weaker pound, the public has also been impacted by market volatility as mortgage offers were pulled and mortgage rates spiked as lenders assessed new rate hike expectations.

John Gieve, a former deputy governor of the Bank of England, told the BBC on Monday morning that leaks from the Treasury showed the U.K. deficit was nearing £70 billion.

“Hunt realized even if he squeezes public expenditure hard he won’t be able to square the books doing that,” he told the “Today” program. “So he can’t afford the sort of tax cuts, even the £25 billion that remain on the table.”

Inflation ‘higher for longer’?

Paul Dales, chief U.K. economist at Capital Economics, said that Hunt had wiped out the Truss/Kwarteng package in an attempt to reassure markets that the government has some fiscal discipline.

″It seems to be working, with most of the rise in the pound and the large fall in gilt yields earlier today having being sustained,” he said in a note.

“But while the Chancellor has reduced fiscal uncertainty, by guaranteeing that utility prices will be frozen only until April 2023 rather than October 2024, he has introduced more economic uncertainty.”

Dales said that this means inflation could be higher for longer, households’ real incomes could fall more steeply and any recession may be deeper.

“There are a lot of moving parts, but our existing forecasts that interest rates will rise from 2.25% now to 5.00% and that GDP will fall by 2% during a recession don’t seem that wide of the mark,” he added.

The latest U.K. inflation figures are due Wednesday.

“Today was probably an admission that you can’t just do things on the hoof without thinking about what the market reaction is going to be,” Tim Sarson, U.K. head of tax policy at KPMG, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe.”

Sarson said there was limited evidence that the form of “trickle-down” economics espoused by Truss, which views lower taxes as a way to boost growth and raise overall prosperity, was effective, or that altering tax rates was the most important factor in determining the success of an economy.

Even putting that aside, Truss’ approach was particularly misguided, he said.

“It was just the way that it was done, the lack of clear costing, the fact that it was being done at a time when government finances are being stretched by the need to support consumers from energy, and a time when global interest rates and gilt yields are rising. There couldn’t have been a worse time to start experimenting with that sort of trickle-down policy,” Sarson added.