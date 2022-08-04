NEWS
Ukrainian President seeks support of Nigeria, other African countries
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked for the support of Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire and other African countries amidst the lingering war with Russia.
In an effort to establish economical relationships with African countries, President Zelensky said he had talked to many African leaders, including those of Nigeria, and Côte d’Ivoire .
During a digital press conference on Thursday, Zelensky explained that Ukraine’s investment in African countries will harvest more economical projects, exchange of social values and food security, to his country and Africa.
“I have talked to African leaders in Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, and many others. I believe we have to establish a better relationship despite the war. It is difficult for me, but I want the comity of African countries to allow us become guarantors of their food security.”
We want to exchange social values. I want to have investment of Ukrainians in African countries and vice versa. I know how underestimated our country is, but I believe the potential of our African countries is also underestimated and I want to change that, also.
“We cannot get access to African Market because Russia is blocking our activities, but I believe there would be more economical projects with African countries and we will invest our business,” he added.
Zelensky, however, noted that the Information Technology industry of Ukraine could bring another business opportunity for Africans countries.
“In the IT Industry, the information and digital services we have started and provided on paper, is now operational. We have the most powerful digital service despite the ongoing war, and this could be a business model for several world companies and African countries, in particular, to invest in if they are willing to,” he added.
Speaking about the possibility of ending the ongoing war, Zelensky said it all depends on when the world will support Ukraine.
“If Putin refused to give up, there will be food crisis, and the war will affect global peace. We did not start this war, but we would definitely put an end to it. As the President of Ukraine, I have made several calls for a meeting on dialogue, but they have already decided to invade, occupy and kill us. We will not allow this to continue. I believe African countries should combine and support Ukraine,” he added.
Reuters journalists in US plan first strike in decades
Thomson Reuters Corp. journalists in the US are preparing to launch a daylong strike Thursday, the first walkout in decades among the media company’s long-unionized staff.
Employees plan to start a 24-hour strike at 6 a.m. New York time Thursday after claiming the company didn’t fairly negotiate pay increases, according to the Communications Workers of America’s NewsGuild, which represents US-based Reuters reporters, photographers and video journalists. The group said about 90% of the 300 or so Reuters employees it represents agreed to participate.
The news organization proposed a three-year contract with guaranteed annual pay increases of 1%, according to the union, which would erode employee spending power against a backdrop of 9% inflation. Members of the guild believe Reuters managers aren’t working with them in good faith, and have also filed a complaint with the US National Labor Relations Board. They join an expanding group of media workers that have recently pushed back against what they characterize as unfair treatment by their employers.
“In 2020 we were all asked to step up,” said energy reporter Tim McLaughlin, a member of the union’s bargaining committee. “Everyone just rose to the occasion, and we thought – wrongly as it turns out – that we would get something in return.”
In an emailed statement, Reuters said it was “fully committed to constructive negotiations with the NewsGuild” to reach a contract. “These conversations are ongoing and we will continue to work with the Guild committee to settle on mutually agreeable terms,” the company said.
Reuters employs around 2,500 journalists in close to 200 cities total, according to its website. The guild represents employees at outlets including the Washington Post, Politico, and Bloomberg LP’s subsidiary Bloomberg Industry Group. Bloomberg LP, parent of Bloomberg News, competes with Reuters as a provider of financial news and services.
In the May earnings announcement, Thomson Reuters Chief Executive Officer Steve Hasker said the company would invest in its business and employees. But guild members, whose most recent union contract expired in late 2020, said the company hasn’t been giving back to the employees who fueled its success.
“Most media companies are having a hard time, but that ain’t us,” McLaughlin said, adding that the attitude of Reuters employees ranges “from peeved to apoplectic.”
A 1% increase in pay would amount to an 8% decline in purchasing power, according to Heidi Shierholz, president of the Economic Policy Institute, who served as the Labor Department’s chief economist under President Barack Obama. And some economics research suggests inflation won’t ease in the near future.
“It is no surprise that workers are not OK with that,” Shierholz said. “In order to fully offset inflation, right now a big increase will be required.”
Mompha accuses EFCC of blackmail, intimidation
Social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, known as Mompha, has reacted to being declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as he accused the agency of blackmail and intimidation.
The PUNCH had reported on June 30 2022 that Mompha’s absence stalled his alleged N6 billion money laundering trial before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Ikeja Special Offences Court.
Then in a notice on Wednesday signed by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwajaren, the embattled social media celebrity was declared wanted for criminal offence.
Reacting to the notice in lengthy Instagram posts on Thursday, Mompha noted that EFCC, via its lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, used his absence to blackmail him.
In the statement titled, ‘Mompha Wanted By The EFCC’ – The Truth Story’, Mompha detailed the history of his arrest and arraignment by the EFCC.
Mompha said, “After my arrest and arraignment on the first case at the Federal High Court Lagos, on the 10th of December 2021, the court gave me judgment and ordered EFCC to release my wrist watches and other valuables in their custody to me for having been unlawfully seized.
“Being a bitter agency, the EFCC in dissatisfaction with the judgment of the court on the release of my wristwatches came up with other trumped up charges against me.
“On the 10th of January 2022, while I was at there office at Okotie Eboh to retrieve my wristwatches in compliance with the judgment of the court and immediately after collecting my wristwatches, they held me down at their office and charged me to court the following day on the frivolous charges.
“I was arraigned before a familiar judge to the EFCC and in effect,I was given a very difficult bail to meet as a result of which I ended up spending over two months in prison custody while making efforts to meet the difficult bail.
Iniubong Umoren: Uduak Akpan sentenced to die by hanging
The Akwa Ibom State high court in Uyo has sentenced Uduak Frank Akpan, the first accused in the murder of Iniubong Umoren to die by hanging.
In the over two hours judgement by the presiding Judge, Bassey Nkanang, the convict was found guilty of rape and murder and sentenced to be hung on the neck till he dies.
However, the court discharged and acquitted his father, Frank Akpan and sister, Anwan Bassey (2nd and 3rd accused) who were standing trial for accessory after the fact to murder.
Details later:
