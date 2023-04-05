Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy visits Poland as allies step up military aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Poland on Wednesday, buoyed by the latest announcement of U.S. military aid, as Russian troops pressed on with their long and costly battle to seize the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Zelenskiy planned to thank his Polish allies, who have provided vital weaponry to his government since Russia’s invasion and have taken in millions of Ukrainian refugees.

French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, was visiting China after he and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed they would try to engage Beijing to hasten the end of the Russian assault on Ukraine, now in its second year.

Beijing has called for a comprehensive ceasefire and described its position on the conflict as “impartial”.

The United States on Tuesday pledged $2.6 billion more in military assistance for Zelenskiy’s government, including three air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets and fuel trucks, taking pledged U.S. military aid to more than $35 billion.

Moscow’s embassy in Washington accused the United States of wanting to drag out the conflict as long as possible, Russian news agency TASS sai

