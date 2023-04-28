Friday, April 28, 2023
Ukraine war: Six people dead as Russian missiles hit cities

Police officers inspect the remains of a missile that fell in the street in Kyiv.

Russian air strikes have hit cities across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, killing at least six people.

Four people died and 17 others were injured in the central city of Uman after missiles hit residential buildings.

A woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed in the city of Dnipro, according to the local mayor.

There were also explosions in the cities of Kremenchuk and Poltava, according to the Interfax news agency.

The head of the Kyiv city military administration said this was the first Russian missile attack on the capital in 51 days.

Ukraine’s air defence system shot down 21 out of 23 missiles and two attack drones.

These attacks come as Ukrainian forces are believed to be preparing for a military offensive with new equipment supplied by Western allies.

