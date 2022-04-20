NEWS
Ukraine War: 13 Nigerians released from Detention In Poland
No fewer than 13 out of 19 Nigerians detained in various camps in Poland have been released.
Their release followed the intervention of the Nigeria Ambassador to Poland, Major General Christian Ugwu (rtd).
A statement on Wednesday by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit Nigerians in Diaspora Commission quoted Ugwu as saying that among the remaining six persons in detention camps, one claimed to be a Cameroonian.
“Unfortunately, the remaining five, all applied for international protection (asylum) in Poland including Igwe Ikechukwu Christian, who had been interviewed by some foreign media.
“They can not be released untill the Govermment of Poland takes a decision on their application or they decide to withdraw the application,” the envoy added.
The Nigerian Ambassador to Poland assured Nigerians that the mission would continue to do its best to ensure that the interest of Nigerians were well taken care of, despite the fact that they had been adequately warned of the likely consequences of being left as undocumented immigrants in Poland.
Recall that President Muhammad Buhari had in March approved the immediate evacuation of Nigerians mostly students trapped in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.
The directive was carried out by the interministerial agencies coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with over 1,600 Nigerians brought back home.
However, some of the Nigerians chose to stay back and were clamped into detention centres in Poland.
NEWS
Buhari, Osinbajo, governors attend As APC NEC in Abuja
A meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari Vice Pres, governors on the platform of the APC, state chairmen, former governors and many other bigwigs of the party are at the meeting.
National chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu is presiding over the meeting.
Our correspondent reports that the meeting would ratify a date for the party’s presidential primaries and the mode of nomination of its presidential candidate among others.
Details later…
NEWS
Ondo civil servant suspended over Akeredolu’s death rumour
Ondo state government has suspended a civil servant for reportedly spreading fake news about the death of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.
Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo who did not disclose the Identity of the civil servant said in Akure that “the disciplinary measure was based on the death rumour being peddled about the Governor.
Adeyemo said the civil servant in question has been suspended and his name forwarded to the Civil Service Commission for appropriate punishment.
According to him “the officer posted the fake news on his Facebook account, such bad behaviour would not be condoned in government.
The Head of Service, however, suggested “severe sanctions against purveyors of such fake news to serve as a deterrent to others, such fake news creates problems in the society.
Adeyemo, expressed joy that the governor is back to the country hale and hearty, noting that ” God has shamed the rumour mongers and their sponsors.
“Incidentally, I called Mr Governor a day before the rumour and we spoke and chatted. So, when I heard the fake news I was disturbed and was like who is this fellow carrying this terrible rumour I knew Mr Governor was alive and with vigour. So, never believed it.
Recall that governor Akeredolu began two weeks’ leave as part of his annual vacation on April 1, 2022.
He however handed over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in an acting capacity.
However, when the Governor was away, it was rumoured that he had died in a German hospital.
NEWS
Kukah adamant, dares Buhari
The war of words between the Presidency and the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, continued, yesterday, with the fiery priest challenging Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, and presidential spokesmen, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu to an open debate to talk about the achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari since the administration took reins of government over seven years ago.
Kukah, who spoke in an interview on Arise TV, yesterday, in apparent reaction to a statement titled: “Kukah’s virus of hate” by Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, insisted that Buhari “knows that I’ve great respect for him and he’s a gentleman, but he has done a terribly bad job as the president of Nigeria.”
He said Nigerians know the truth, adding that even the First Lady, Aisha , does not support all the policies of her husband.
In his Easter Sunday homily in Sokoto, Kukah had said Buhari has destroyed Nigeria and the only thing thriving in the country is corruption, warning that Nigeria must be reclaimed from its impending slide to anarchy.
But Shehu fired back and asked him to shed his priestly garb and join politics. “For a man who has been spreading hate for decades, nothing new in the homily, except for the fact that while millions of Christians were remembering the Lord’s crucifixion on Friday, His descent on Saturday, His resurrection on Sunday, and subsequent appearance to his disciples, Bishop Matthew Kukah was playing politics.
“From his pulpit he devoted his Easter message not to Christ’s death and rebirth so Man might be saved – but to damning the government in the most un-Christian terms.
“Bishop Kukah neglects the Bible’s teachings in James 1:26: “If anyone thinks he is religious and does not bridle his tongue but deceives his heart, this person’s religion is worthless”.
“Easter should be a time for renewal, and for hope. For those in authority – both temporal and spiritual – to come together in word and deed so those who look to them for example can be inspired by their grace.
“Yet Bishop Kukah used his sermon purposefully to make dissensions and quarrels about the law. His accusatory list against the government revealed only his hatred for them.
“Still, when he accused them of division, he gave no examples: merely assertions emanating from his own mouth. His allegation of ethnic and regional divide was innuendo without proof, and he gave none.
“We respectfully ask Bishop Kukah to leave government to the voters and the politicians they elect, while he concentrates on his job.
“As it is expressed in James 1:27: “Religion that is pure and undefiled before God, the Father, is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unstained from the world.” Or else, he should put away his clerical garb, join partisan politics and see how far he can go.”
But the Bishop on Tuesday maintained that he had nothing personal against the president but his policies which Aisha also disagrees with.
“All those saying I attacked the president, I have never attacked his person. All I have spoken about is his inability to manage diversities effectively and efficiently. I have studied diversity as a subject and I know what I am talking about.
“Those who think these things are personal would see that I have never talked about his person or character; I believe he is a gentleman but as far as being the president is concerned, he has done a bad job, even his wife has also disagreed with his policies.
“So, those guys should not sit in their air-conditioned office drinking coffee and think everything is honky-donkey. Let them disagree with the text of my message.”
He added: “Let me set the record straight, I delivered my sermon to my congregation and the message. The bearers of the message are directed primarily to the good people of Sokoto dioceses.
“The president knows that I have great respect for him and he is a gentleman, but he has done a terribly bad job as the president of Nigeria.
“There is nothing I am saying that is new, all the pastors who preached yesterday during the Easter service said the same thing. Tell me one thing about the message that I preached that you disagree with and let’s discuss.”
Kukah who affirmed that he speaks directly with the president said his criticism of the government is nothing personal but the zeal to see things get better in the country.
“For a Muslim (Shehu) to sit down and tell me what an Easter message should contain is something.
“Buhari himself knows that there is nothing personal in what I say. One thing the president has said that humbled me is that he told me, ‘Bishop Kukah, I know where you stand on any issue that has to do with Nigeria.’
“What connected me with Buhari and a lot of Muslims is not the Catholic church, it is my public position on a lot of things. And I am not saying it so that you must agree with me. But Nigerians have been extraordinarily magnanimous because I have not had many people saying we disagree with you and I have not spoken because I know the issue. The primary beneficiary of what I say is me and I speak for myself. If you have any issues with me, let’s clarify the issue.”
Latest News
- Ukraine War: 13 Nigerians released from Detention In Poland
- ‘No one is the root cause’ – Reality TV star, Ashley Darby confirms separation from Micheal Darby after 8-years of marriage
- Tennis star, Maria Sharapova announces she’s expecting first child with fiance Alexander Gilkes
- EPL: Salah sets new record against Man Utd after Liverpool win 4-0
- PSG to offload three senior players this summer
Trending
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Man Utd, Real Madrid, others condole with Ronaldo over newborn son’s death
-
LIFESTYLES8 hours ago
4 common mistakes people make in bed
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Investors turn cautious on Chinese stocks amid growth concerns
-
NEWS2 days ago
We don’t want Buhari to face ICC– Presidency gives excuse for not deploying fighter jets to North-west
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Musk says Twitter board will be paid nothing if he acquires the company
-
NEWS1 day ago
No student was raped and we didn’t conduct pregnancy tests on any student- Chrisland Schools
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari’s ex-minister, Solomon Dalung dumps APC
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Man City agree terms over £500,000-a-week deal to sign Erling Haaland which would make him Premier League’s highest-paid player