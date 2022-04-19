NEWS
Ukraine says phase two of the war has begun as Russia begins offensive in the Donbas
Russia’s offensive in Ukraine has entered its second phase, a top Ukrainian official said.
“Donbas. The second phase of the war has begun, but I will tell you, believe in the Armed Forces,” Andriy Yermak, President Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, said in a Telegram post, according to a Google translation.
Zelenskyy, in a video address Monday night, vowed to fight back, saying: “No matter how many Russian troops are driven there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves. We will do it every day.”
Buhari’s ex-minister, Solomon Dalung dumps APC
A former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, has dumped the All Progressives Congress.
Dalung, who served as a minister under during the first term of the President Muhammadu Buhari submitted his letter of withdrawal from the APC to the Ward Chairman of the party in SabonGida Ward, Langtang South LGA of Plateau State.
The letter dated April 1, 2022, and signed by the politician on April 18, 2022, was obtained by our Correspondent in Jos on Tuesday.
Part of the letter read, “This is to convey my withdrawal of membership from the All Progressives Congress with effect from the date of this notice.
“It is worthy of mention that recent developments in the party conflict with my core principles of values which define the basis of allegiance to the party.
“Of note is the fact that internal democracy is critical to the survival of representative democracy without which political participation remains a mirage.”
War: Russia suffer major blow amid battle with Ukraine
Russia has suffered a major blow amid its ongoing war with Ukraine.
New Zealand on Tuesday announced new sanctions on Russian banks and financial institutions as a response to Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
In a statement, Nanaia Mahuta, Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, said her country was imposing sanctions on eighteen entities, including Russia’s central bank, sovereign wealth fund and the largest financial institutions in
Mahuta said, “These major institutions make up approximately 80 percent of Russia’s total banking assets.
“These sanctions are designed to impose an economic and political cost, specifically targeting organizations that finance the continued invasion of Ukraine.”
She added, “With this latest round of sanctions, New Zealand is joining countries around the world who have imposed heavy penalties on (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin and the system financing his illegal invasion.”
In April, New Zealand imposed sanctions on Russia, including a travel ban on President Vladimir Putin, and other senior officials, while also imposing a 35 percent tariff on Russian imports.
At least 2,072 civilians have been killed and 2,818 injured in Ukraine so far in the war, which started on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.
More than 4.9 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.
Sexual abuse: Chrisland head teacher, parents, others report to SCID Panti
All parties involved in the alleged sexual abuse of a 10-year-old primary six pupil of Chrisland Schools located in the Victoria Garden City area of the state on Tuesday appeared before State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.
They were invited on Monday to give further information on the matter.
The parties involved include the school’s head teacher, G.I. Azike; and the parents of the female pupil who alleged that their daughter was sexually abused during the school’s participation in the World School Games at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Giving an update on the matter, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin said, “All the parties involved have been invited to the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti today to give a written statement and further questioning will be done.”
More details to follow
