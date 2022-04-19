Ukraine says phase two of the war has begun as Russia begins offensive in the Donbas

Russia’s offensive in Ukraine has entered its second phase, a top Ukrainian official said.

“Donbas. The second phase of the war has begun, but I will tell you, believe in the Armed Forces,” Andriy Yermak, President Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, said in a Telegram post, according to a Google translation.

Zelenskyy, in a video address Monday night, vowed to fight back, saying: “No matter how many Russian troops are driven there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves. We will do it every day.”