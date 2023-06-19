Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been branded a “coward” and a “disgrace” for staying away from the vote on the privileges committee report on former prime minister Boris Johnson’s conduct during the COVID-19 pandemic when lockdown-breaking parties were held in Downing Street.

The British parliament Monday endorsed the report that concluded that Johnson deliberately lied over rule-breaking parties.

The committee published its findings last week concluding that Johnson had deliberately lied to colleagues when he assured the House of Commons that all COVID-19 rules had been followed at all times in government buildings.

The report recommended Johnson should be denied a pass giving him automatic access to parliament and would have recommended suspending him from the House of Commons for 90 days if he had not already resigned.

Johnson dramatically resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip on Friday and took aim at the Commons Privileges Committee in a scathing 1,000-word statement.

Lawmakers in the House of Commons voted on Monday 354 to 7 to endorse the committee’s report after a five-hour debate on its findings.

Most politicians who spoke in parliament on Monday criticised Johnson’s behaviour, while a handful of his supporters questioned the impartiality of the committee.

Senior politicians in the governing Conservative Party, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and many members of the cabinet, skipped the debate and avoided voting on Monday to avoid increasing tensions with party members who remain loyal to the former prime minister.

Sunak, who promised a government of integrity, did not attend the debate in parliament because he was welcoming the prime minister of Sweden and had other meetings, his spokesman said earlier.

Many Britons on Twitter lined up to criticise Sunak for staying away from the debate.

