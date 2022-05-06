NEWS
UK officially declares IPOB as terrorist organisation, bars members from asylum
After years of hesitation, the United Kingdom government has finally accepted Nigeria’s classification of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist organisation.
The Nigerian government had in 2017 designated IPOB a terrorist group following widespread killings and acts of lawlessness by members of the group.
But some foreign countries, including UK, which IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, holds its passport, did not acknowledge the declaration at the time.
However, four days after the outlawed group beheaded an army couple, who were on their way to Imo State for their traditional wedding, UK acknowledged IPOB as a terrorist organisation, directing that it should be excluded from its asylum programme.
Although the killing, which sparked nationwide outrage, was not among the atrocities of the Nnamdi Kanu-led terror group the UK listed in its policy review document, the action was taken a few days after the murder.
The acts of the terrorist group listed by UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), a division of the British Home Office, were the invasion of an All Progressives Congress (APC) meeting in Enugu state where a party chieftain was killed; attack on an Imo Police Station where an officer was killed; killing of Anambra residents during enforcement of ”sit-at-home” order; killing of some policemen en route to Anambra International Airport, among others.
All these attacks happened in January 2022 alone.
Last year, UKVI had released new guidelines to its decision makers on how to consider and grant asylum applications to IPOB.
But in a fresh update published on its website three days ago, UKVI made a U-turn.
“IPOB is proscribed as a terrorist group by the Nigerian government, and members of the group and its paramilitary wing – the Eastern Security Network (created in December 2020) – have reportedly committed human rights violations in Nigeria,” UKVI said in its policy notes.
“MASSOB has been banned, but is not a proscribed terrorist group in Nigeria. It too has reportedly been involved in violent clashes with the authorities.
“If a person has been involved with IPOB (and/or an affiliated group), MASSOB or any other ‘Biafran’ group that incites or uses violence to achieve its aims, decision makers must consider whether one (or more) of the exclusion clauses under the Refugee Convention is applicable.
“Persons who commit human rights violations must not be granted asylum.”
The policy directed that decision makers must also check if there has been a previous application for a UK visa or another form of leave, noting that asylum applications matched to visas should be investigated before the asylum interview.
According to the British government, establishing a convention reason is not sufficient to be recognised as a refugee.
“The question is whether the particular person has a well-founded fear of persecution on account of their actual or imputed convention reason,” it added.
For an asylum application to succeed, it said the decision-makers must consider each case on its facts, taking into account the legal status, profile, size, and organisation of the group/organisation to which the person belongs and its activities; whether a person in the UK would wish to continue their activism if returned to Nigeria (if not, why not) and whether the group/organisation has a presence in Nigeria as well as outside of the country and any evidence that it is being monitored by the government.
NEWS
Subscribers reject planned tariff hike, vow to oppose telcos
The National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) has warned against the planned 40 per cent tariff hike by telecommunication operators,
NATCOMS President, Deolu Ogunbanjo said the federal government should not allow any hike in tariffs lest Nigerians will be pushed to the wall.
Ogunbanjo said the impact of revenue loss by operators due to the 71million subscribers banned from making calls was huge on the telcos.
He added, “Presently, about 71 million subscribers cannot make calls. They shouldn’t task subscribers. The telcos might have been able to absorb some of the increases they complained about if they have not been losing subscribers.
“If everything were good, the telcos would have been able to absorb some of these shocks. The SIM-NIN policy is largely to blame for the loss in revenue in the telecom industry. A lot of prior losses to the policy are to blame too. We cannot allow the telcos to increase the tariff prices. They shouldn’t be thinking of this now.”
According to them, telcos have been losing revenue since the verification exercise began. They stated this in response to a 40 per cent proposed hike in telecom service tariff prices in the nation.
The President of the association, Adeolu Ogunbanjo, said if telcos had not been losing revenue since the exercise began, they might have been able to absorb shocks by the recent hike in diesel prices.
He said, “For us, it is because they are now losing revenue. By the time you study the situation, they have been losing revenue since the SIM-NIN exercise begann.
“Now, they are losing more revenue because barred lines cannot make ongoing calls which is an economic loss for subscribers as well as the mobile network operators. So why are they trying to shift that on the consumers by increasing the cost of tariffs?
“For us, it is the Federal Government and the Minister of Communications that the telcos should focus on. For instance, they should be pushing for a three to six months extension so that barred subscribers can make calls for instance. This will at least increase their revenue stream again. The telcos should focus on the Federal Government.”
He, therefore, urged the FG to allow 71million subscribers banned from making calls to use their lines to make calls so that the operators could have more revenue.
NEWS
Ekiti prince to die by hanging for killing monarch
An Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti Division, has sentenced a 42-year-old prince, Ademola Omoniyi, to death by hanging for killing the traditional ruler of his community.
Omoniyi was arraigned on one count of murder contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. C16, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2012.
The charge read, “Ademola Stephen Omoniyi on August 20, 2018, at Odo Oro Ekiti in the Ikole Ekiti Judicial Division, murdered His Royal Majesty, Oba Gbadebo Ibitoye Olowoselu ll, the Onise of Odo Oro Ekiti in the Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.”
A chief who testified before the court said, “We were at the palace on that day for the Onise-in-Council meeting around 7am. Before the commencement of the meeting, Ademola Omoniyi entered the palace and sat on kabiyesi’s seat, but the chiefs frowned on his action and drove him away.
“After the meeting, the late Onise, in the company of his male clerk, was trekking back to the main palace when Ademola came out of his hiding and attacked kabiyesi with a knife on the road and stabbed him to death. Before that day, he had been parading himself as the king of the town.”
To prove his case, the state counsel, Adegboyega Morakinyo, called five witnesses and tendered a medical report, statements of the convict, a knife and a rope, among others, as exhibits, while the convict spoke through his counsel, Tope Salami, and called no witness.
In his judgment, Justice Olukayode Ogundana dispelled the claim that the defendant was insane.
“Consequently, the defendant, Omoniyi Ademola Stephen, is hereby sentenced to death and shall be hanged until he breathes his last,” the judge added.
NEWS
Strike: ASUP extends ultimatum to FG by 1 month
The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has extended the ultimatum given to the federal government to address their outstanding issues by another 30 days.
Failure to do this, the union said it might be forced to resume its suspended industrial action.
The Chairman of the Kaduna Polytechnic chapter, Mohammed Mohammed, who revealed this at a press conference yesterday, said the decision was reached at the 102nd meeting of the union’s National Executive Council.
“In choosing to extend the long expired three-month suspension period of our industrial action, we are convinced that the extra window of one month typifies our level of restraint and consideration for our students and other members of the public even as well hope that the government will take advantage of this opportunity to avoid a shutdown of the sector,” he said.
Mohammed criticised the delay in the appointment of rectors for the federal polytechnics in Mubi, Kaduna, Offa and Ekowe “despite the conclusion of the process for the appointment of rectors in the affected institutions.”
He appealed to the public to prevail on the government to do the needful and avoid a shutdown of the sector.
Trending
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Commercial, government users to start paying for Twitter – Elon Musk
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Eight feared dead in Lagos gang fight
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Why you should avoid wearing a G-string!
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Weird things men do when their wives are not around
-
NEWS2 days ago
2023 : APC set to rake in N2bn as Fayemi, Amosun, Olawepo-Hashim pick forms
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Real Madrid send t-shirt message to Liverpool after Man City Champions League comeback
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
VIDEO: Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during comedy show
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Bill Gates questions Elon Musk’s goals with Twitter: ‘He could make it worse’