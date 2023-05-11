UK interest rates expected to rise again

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates for a 12th consecutive time on Thursday as it tries to stop prices rising so quickly.
The Bank rate is forecast to go up from 4.25% to 4.5% following a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee.
The central bank has been increasing interest rates since December 2021 to try to control inflation, which currently stands above 10%.
The decision would push up costs for borrowers but could benefit savers.
How high could interest rates go?
The Bank rate is already at its highest level for 14 years, rising consistently in response to the soaring cost of living. The rate of inflation – which charts rising prices – has remained stubbornly high, in part owing to food prices increasing at their fastest rates for 45 years.
It stood at 10.1% in the year to March, down slightly from 10.4% in February, but the same as January.
There has been a series of Bank rate increases since December 2021 attempting to control inflation.
Although there is uncertainty over the coming months, there remains a widespread belief that rate rises may be close to, or at, an end. Some economists suggest there could be one or two more rises.
The Bank will be keen not to dampen the economy, which has shown little sign of growth.
The peak would be lower than initial predictions after the turmoil of last year’s mini-budget.
The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee meets eight times a year to decide interest rate policy.
Why does the Bank of England change interest rates?
It has been under pressure to put rates up because it has a target to keep inflation at 2%, but prices are currently rising at more than five times that level.