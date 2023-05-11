UK interest rates expected to rise again

There has been a series of Bank rate increases since December 2021 attempting to control inflation.

Although there is uncertainty over the coming months, there remains a widespread belief that rate rises may be close to, or at, an end. Some economists suggest there could be one or two more rises.

The Bank will be keen not to dampen the economy, which has shown little sign of growth.

The peak would be lower than initial predictions after the turmoil of last year’s mini-budget.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee meets eight times a year to decide interest rate policy.

Why does the Bank of England change interest rates?

It has been under pressure to put rates up because it has a target to keep inflation at 2%, but prices are currently rising at more than five times that level.