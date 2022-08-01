BUSINESS
UK enacts ownership register for property held by foreigners
The United Kingdom will now require foreign companies holding property in the country to identify their true owners in an official register, the government has said.
The “Register of Overseas Entities”, which takes effect on Monday, is part of a wider economic crime law enacted this year in an effort to stop the flow of illicit Russian cash into London in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
It will seek to ensure criminals cannot hide behind secretive chains of shell companies, and support government efforts to root out Russian oligarchs using property in the UK to hide dirty money, the business ministry said in a statement.
“To ensure we are free of corrupt elites with suspicious wealth, we need to know who owns what,” said Martin Callanan, junior business minister.
“We are lifting the curtain and cracking down on those criminals attempting to hide their illicitly obtained wealth.”
Foreign entities that already own land in the UK that is within the scope of the register will have six months to comply by identifying their beneficial owner to Companies House.
The register will apply to property bought since January 1999 in England and Wales, and since December 2014 in Scotland.
Those not complying with the new rules could face sanctions, including fines of up to 2,500 British pounds ($3,043) per day or five years in prison.
The register has been described as a significant provision of the economic crime law, with a Transparency International official in March calling the step a “seismic change” that will force foreign property ownership into the open.
The law was brought in in March as the government faced calls to do more to make it harder for those close to Russian President Vladimir Putin to launder dirty money through property in London, long dubbed by some as “Londongrad”.
FG may suspend free four million meters’ distribution
The Federal Government-funded Phase 1 of the National Mass Metering Programme, NMMP, slated to commence in August appears to have been mired in uncertainty.
It was learnt that it had been put on hold following allegations of fraud by the Central Bank of Nigeria against some of the Meter Asset Providers, MAPs.
A source, who pleaded for identity to be shielded due to the sensitivity of the matter said there was no indication that the Phase 1 meter distribution would commence this month, as power distribution companies were yet to be furnished with meters.
The NMMP is an initiative of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, in conjunction with the Presidential Power Task Force. The initiative was launched in August 2020 to allow the CBN to fund the acquisition of meters on behalf of DisCos by paying directly to the MAPs. The free metering programme commenced with the Phase 0 where one million meters were supposed to have been distributed.
However, the CBN, on July 20, asked the Federal High Court in Lokoja, Kogi State, to freeze accounts belonging to 157 MAPs for allegedly diverting funds meant for the procurement of prepaid mete
The apex bank, in a suit, requested commercial banks to restrict the account of 10 companies that received power sector intervention funds under the NMMP for 180 days pending the outcome of its investigation.
Following the ongoing court case, it was learnt that the free mass programme had also been put on hold until further notice.
One of our sources told our correspondent that the DisCos had accused some MAPs of not supplying them with enough meters during the last visits by the CBN to the DisCos’ offices.
The CBN visited the DisCos to audit their books and see what they used the intervention funds given to them for. It was during the visits that it was discovered that some of the MAPs had failed to deliver enough meters for distribution. Before the NMMP commenced; what we were told by the MAPs was that they had enough local capacity to meet demands. But after the CBN signed the contract with them and disbursed money to them, they failed to meet their target. They saw free money,” one of our sources had hinted.
The CBN, in the suit said, “The Central Bank of Nigeria reviewed the activities of 12, including the defendants herein Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) alleged to have diverted the Central Bank of Nigeria’s power sector intervention funds under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).
“The review was aimed at ascertaining the flow of the funds made available to the MAPs, covering the period between January 1, 2020, to March 15, 2022. The preliminary review revealed that the defendants diverted a substantial portion of the funds for other uses through related entities and individuals/companies connected to the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) and the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN),” the suit partly said.
Nigeria’s central bank has invested heavily into the power sector through its intervention support programmes. According to the bank, it had disbursed over N254.4 billion through its Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilization Facility – Phase 2, NEMSF-2.
At the last Monetary Policy Committee meeting of the Central Bank, Governor Godwin Emefiele revealed it disbursed about N47.8 billion for about 865,956 meters across the country.
“Under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), the Bank disbursed N47.82 billion for the procurement and installation of 865,956 meters across the country.”
Spokesperson for CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, declined commenting on the matter when contacted.
The NERC, on its part, said it created the initiative in response to President Buhari’s order that Nigerians must be metered. “The President has directed that there should be a nationwide mass-metering program in an effort by the Federal Government to put a stop to estimated and arbitrary billing for electricity.”
The Commission had recently spoken of the success of Phase 0, and revealed it had shortlisted 45 companies for the next phase. It added that; “We are hoping that before the end of August, we will begin to see meters from our local manufacturers going to the electricity Distribution Companies and then to end-user customers.”
Both calls and messages put through to the General Manager/Head of Public Affairs Department, NERC, Usman Abba Arabi, were not responded to as at the time of filing this report.
One of the accused MAPs, Mojec Meter Asset Management Company Ltd, told The PUNCH that it fully discharged its obligations of manufacturing, supplies, and installation of meters for all eight DisCos it was assigned to. The company also pointed out that it was issued certificates of completion by all the eight DisCo clients as proof of execution of its contractual obligations on the initiative, according to Corporate Communications Manager, MOJEC International Group, Olufunso Adeolu.
“Mojec is ready to release all meter serial numbers produced in its factories, together with records of waybills of all in-Country volumes of meters it delivered to the various DisCos under the initiative,” Adeolu added.
Efforts to get comments from other accused MAPs failed as at the time of filing the report.
Metering Expert, Okunade Sesan, said it was better for the NMMP to be scrapped so that citizens would be allowed to buy their own meters.
“The CBN refusing to disburse funds for the next phase of the metering is going to cause a setback. It would even be better for electricity consumers to take their fate into their hands and buy their meters. Then, NERC can arrange for monthly refunds through electricity units,” he said.
Stock futures fall to start August trading with market coming off best month since 2020
Stock futures fell following the market’s best month since 2020 as investors look ahead to another week of key earnings reports and economic data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 53 points, or 0.16%. S&P 500 futures shed around 0.27% and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped by 0.32%.
On Friday, all major indexes gained, posting winning weeks and capping off the best month of the year so far and then some. The Dow gained 6.7% in July, while the S&P 500 added 9.1%. The Nasdaq Composite rose 12.4% as investors rushed into the tech stocks beaten up the most during this bear market. For each index, July’s performances were the best since 2020.
“We are seeing a relief rally in the stock market, as pessimism reached extreme levels, and as longer-term interest rates have been coming back down,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.
“We believe the rally will last until later in the summer, but as stock prices rebound and it becomes increasingly clear that we are headed for a more typical recession (e.g. one with higher unemployment and nominal GDP dropping close to zero or negative), markets will again have another selloff,” he added. “But until that time, enjoy the rally as it’s likely catching a lot of people off guard.”
This week, investors have more economic data and company earnings to digest. On Monday, companies such as Activision Blizzard, Devon Energy, Loews and more report earnings. Later in the week Uber, Caterpillar, Starbucks, Eli Lilly, Amgen and others also have scheduled reports.
In addition, the Friday nonfarm payrolls report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics will give more insight into the strong labor market. So far this year, the solid growth of jobs has prompted economists to say the U.S. is currently not in a recession, even with two consecutive quarters of negative GDP.
42 MIN AGO
European markets make a cautious start to August trading; HSBC up 6%
European stocks were muted on Monday to begin the new month, with investors digesting a fresh round of corporate earnings.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered fractionally above the flatline by mid-morning, while HSBC climbed 6% after raising its key profitability goal.
CBN vows to stop naira fall
The Central Bank of Nigeria has advised Nigerians to resist the urge of succumbing to speculative activities of some players in the foreign exchange market in the face of rising demand for foreign exchange for both goods and services by Nigerians.
In a statement on Friday, the Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, said the CBN remained committed to resolving the foreign exchange issues confronting the nation and had been working to manage both the demand and supply side challenges.
Nwanisobi said that the “bank would continue to make deliberate efforts in the foreign exchange sector to avert further downward slide in the value of the naira fuelled by speculative tendencies.”
While admitting that there was huge demand pressure for foreign exchange to meet the needs of manufacturers as well as those for the payment of tuition, medical fees and other invisibles, Nwanisobi said the CBN was concerned about the international value of the naira.
He added that the monetary authority was strategising to help Nigeria earn more stable and sustainable inflows of foreign exchange in the face of dwindling inflows from the oil sector.
Specifically, he noted that recent initiatives undertaken by the bank such as the RT200 FX Programme and the Naira4Dollar rebate scheme had helped to increase foreign exchange inflows to the country.
According to him, the bank’s records showed that foreign exchange inflows through the RT200 FX Programme in the first and second quarters of 2022 increased significantly to about $600m as at June 2022. He disclosed that the Naira4Dollar incentive also increased the volume of diaspora remittances during the first half of the year.
He said interventions such as 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity, Anchor Borrowers’ Programme and the Non-Oil Export Stimulation Facility, among others, were also geared towards diversifying the economy, enhancing inflow of foreign exchange, stimulating production and reducing foreign exchange demand pressure.
Reiterating an earlier position of the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, he urged Nigerians to play their roles by adjusting their consumption patterns, looking inwards and finding innovative solutions to the country’s challenges.
He said monetary policy alone could not bear all the burden of the expected adjustments needed to manage the challenges around Nigeria’s foreign exchange.
“It’s our collective duty as Nigerians to shore up the value of the naira,” he said.
